Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Marlon Moraes wants to be part of ‘legend of the sport’ Frankie Edgar’s final camp
Marlon Moraes wants to reunite with Frankie Edgar one last time. Moraes (23-10-1) and Edgar were longtime training partners under the tutelage of coach Mark Henry in New Jersey until Moraes moved to American Top Team in Florida. Edgar (24-10-1 MMA, 18-10-1 UFC) announced that his Nov. 12 fight against...
UFC・
Wichita Eagle
MMA Junkie Radio #3301: Guest Marlon Moraes, UFC preview, Alistair Overeem, more
On Episode 3,301, the guys welcome in guest Marlon Moraes to discuss his recent free agent signing with the PFL. In addition, they look ahead to Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 212 card, discuss Alistair Overeem’s Glory Kickboxing win, break down Islam Makhachev vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov and more. Tune in!
UFC・
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Netflix’s “Redeem Team” Documentary A Fitting Tribute
Netflix's brand-new documentary "The Redeem Team," directed by Jon Weinbach, provides fans with a fascinating, in-depth behind-the-scenes look at how U.S.A. men's basketball bounced back from its nadir this century, a 2004 bronze medal finish in the Olympics, to return to the pinnacle of the game on the world stage. Several key Los Angeles Lakers are profiled, but the standouts in the documentary (and in the games) are clearly 18-time All-Stars LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.
Comments / 0