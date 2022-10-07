ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

Summit County residents can learn about wills and other probate matters at two events

By Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
Summit County residents can learn about wills, powers of attorney and other probate matters at two upcoming events.

The first will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Zion Apostolic Faith Church, 10 W. Tallmadge Ave. in Akron.

Probate Judge Elinore Marsh Stormer and Magistrate Steve Elliott will discuss wills, estates and the importance of advanced directives.

For more information, call 330-643-7346 or email lmansfield@summitohioprobate.com.

The second will be a probate clinic from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the Akron Summit County Library, 60 S. High St. in downtown Akron.

At 5:15 p.m., Stormer and Elliott will lead a discussion called “Your Family Matters” about the probate process.

Those who attend can meet one-on-one with volunteer attorneys to discuss wills and other estate matters.

Registration for the clinic is preferred, though walk-ins are welcome. To register, call the library at 330-643-9020 or visit https://services.akronlibrary.org/event/7277215.

For more information, call the library at 330-643-9020 or send an email to bgsdiv@akronlibrary.org.

