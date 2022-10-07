ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

NBC Sports

Lions coach gives brutally honest take on his team after loss to Patriots

The Detroit Lions took a 1-3 record into Sunday's Week 5 game against the New England Patriots but all three of those losses were by four points or fewer. Closing games has been a challenge for the Lions, but at least they were competitive to the end. That wasn't the case at Gillette Stadium on Sunday -- not even close.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Pete Carroll: Seahawks didn’t call fake punt

Seahawks punter Michael Dickson set up a Saints touchdown today when he fumbled on what appeared to be a fake punt. But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that it wasn’t a fake. Instead, Carroll said the call was for Dickson to roll out before punting. But...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Patriots waive WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Lil'Jordan Humphrey is the odd man out on the New England Patriots' wide receiver depth chart. The Patriots announced on Tuesday they have released Humphrey from the 53-man roster. The move comes two days after rookie WR Tyquan Thornton made his NFL debut. Humphrey began the 2022 season on the...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W

This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Davante Adams shoves man to ground on way to locker room

Raiders receiver Davante Adams was visibly frustrated with the outcome of Monday night’s game. He allowed his frustration to get the better of him. While heading toward the tunnel after the 30-29 loss to the Chiefs, Adams shoved to the ground a man carrying a piece of equipment. The man crossed Adams’s path, and Adams gave him a two-handed shoved to the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why 49ers' Jennings didn't want to call runs 'angry' until now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings’ hard-hitting running style after the catch helped the 49ers in their 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. It also inspires his teammates. Jennings has been stiff-arming opponents his entire football career, but on Sunday, the Tennessee product seemed to take it to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

49ers overreactions: Trade for cornerback with Moseley out?

The 49ers are coming off their best showing of the season, a 37-15 domination of the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. The game proved to be the tipping point for Panthers owner David Tepper, who brought head coach Matt Rhule’s forgettable tenure to an end. Although the 49ers lead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa not ready for “football stuff,” Teddy Bridgewater still in concussion protocol

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel offered updates about quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater at the start of his Monday press conference. McDaniel was asked if Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the team’s Week Six game against the Vikings because of the concussion he suffered in the team’s Week Four loss to the Bengals. McDaniel didn’t rule Tagovailoa out and said the team is constantly re-evaluating how the quarterback is feeling before adding that he’s not ready to get on a field yet.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady throws for 256 yards in first half as Buccaneers lead 13-0

Tom Brady hit his hand on the team’s first drive when he went 0-for-3. Brady, who entered with right finger and right shoulder injures, has flexed his hand a few times. But he has gone 24-of-30 since, passing for 256 yards. The Buccaneers lead the Falcons 13-0 at halftime,...
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Giants place D.J. Davidson on injured reserve

Giants rookie defensive lineman D.J. Davidson tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee on Sunday in London. He is out for the season. The Giants placed Davidson on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced. Davidson, a fifth-round selection out of Arizona State, played 43 defensive snaps in the defensive...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Why ugly win was good for the Birds

The Eagles entered Sunday's Week 5 matchup vs. the Cardinals as the NFL's darlings, the team receiving national hype and adoration. It was deserved (they were the league's last undefeated team) and it was fun, but eventually you need a dose of reality and you need to tough one out.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Browns acquire former Pro Bowl LB ahead of Pats matchup

The Cleveland Browns apparently weren't happy with their linebacker depth entering next Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. The Browns acquired veteran linebacker Deion Jones in a trade with the Falcons on Sunday night, swapping late-round 2024 draft picks with Atlanta to facilitate the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
CLEVELAND, OH

