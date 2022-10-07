ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park County, WY

Worries about water and farm ground top of mind in Park County

By By Zac Taylor Via Wyoming News Exchange Powell Tribune
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfiNo_0iQO9mwl00

POWELL – Kelly Spiering, the Land Use Plan Advisory Committee representative for agriculture, said worries about water and the loss of farmland have been big issues people have talked to him about since work began on a new Park County land use plan.

He said people are seeing more subdivisions popping up and, now that Northwest Rural Water is not adding any more taps due to the current piping infrastructure limitations, drilling wells. “I have heard of several people having their wells go dry in early spring and forcing them to haul water,” he said.

Worries about water and farm ground run together for many people. Spiering said all but two of the people he’s talked with worry about the loss of farmland; the other two don’t want limits for a farmer selling their land.

“Every other person is concerned about the loss of farm ground and also the impact subdivisions have on water. This includes new wells and irrigation water,” he said. “New subdivisions are being built with no concern for the long term availability of well water.”

Farming practices aren’t helping replenish groundwater as much as they used to, Spiering said, as more are adding pivot sprinklers to reduce the labor required for irrigation. He said pivots don’t provide deep water percolation to replenish wells, and when Idaho went to 100% sprinkler irrigation, wells dried up, he said.

Rebekah Burns, executive director of Powell Economic Partnership and the economic representative for LUPAC, said while municipalities are doing fine with water access due to connection to the Shoshone Municipal Pipeline, it’s the county areas outside the towns where new development is running into water access issues.

Northwest Rural Water is tapped out at the moment. This is due not to lack of water but because the current piping infrastructure is not built to handle dozens of new rural subdivisions.

Wells are another problem, Burns said, less because they’re running dry but because in certain areas, it can be hard to find potable water.

Burns said the main economic driver of Powell, agriculture, is part of the solution to water issues, as farmers who do use flood irrigation not only water their crops but also replenish the water table, which is high in much of the county.

Spiering said the other issue is that even if water is readily available, most farmers or would-be farmers lack the cash to buy new land.

“Productive farmland is not available to producers because of the prices being paid for subdivision areas,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KULR8

Cody taxidermist creates out-of-this-world animals

CODY, Wyo. - At Nature’s Design Taxidermy in Cody, Ray Hatfield has dozens of unique animals on display. Mixed in with the grizzly bears and elk that would be expected in a Wyoming taxidermy shop are warthogs, musk ox, lions and other exotic species. But Hatfield has other creatures...
CODY, WY
K2 Radio

Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk

Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
WYOMING STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Wyoming

If you have never visited the beautiful state of Wyoming, you are definitely missing out on some amazing places. While there are many other states that are far more popular than this one, it is still exploring. That's because it truly has something for everybody so no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will definitely find something for your liking. To prove it, here is a list of three absolutely beautiful but usually underrated places in Wyoming that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
BRIDGER, MT
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
655K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy