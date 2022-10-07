Read full article on original website
High Wind Warning, Cold Front Dominate SE Wyoming Weather
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has posted a high wind warning for much of southeast Wyoming for today. A cold front is also expected to bring cooler temperatures and a few showers to the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. High Wind Warnings remain...
Rain possible in Casper until Tuesday evening; Wyoming mountains may see snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Showers are possible in areas of Wyoming east of the Continental Divide on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Lower elevations could see some rain while snow is possible in the mountains. Windy conditions are also expected across much of western and central Wyoming on Tuesday, the NWS in Riverton forecasts.
Wyoming to see elevated fire risk Monday; snow possible Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Elevated fire weather is expected in western and central Wyoming on Monday afternoon and burning is strongly discouraged, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wind gusts could reach as high as 30 mph in Natrona, Fremont, Sweetwater and southern Lincoln County on Monday. Temperatures...
Beartooth Highway closes for winter Tuesday; wind closures on I-80 amid 60 mph gusts; snow in the Bighorns
CASPER, Wyo. — U.S. Highway 212, also known as the Beartooth Highway, was closed for the season on Monday between Red Lodge and Cooke City, Montana, according to Yellowstone National Park. A portion of the closed section of the Beartooth Highway goes through Wyoming and will be closed until...
News Channel Nebraska
Red flag warning issued in Nebraska
HASTINGS, NE - Dangerous fire weather conditions are expected for most of the week in Nebraska. A red flag warning is in effect from noon to 9 pm for tomorrow for portions of south central Nebraska. watches and warnings are possible for Wednesday and Thursday as well. The national weather...
Lots of snow this winter in Montana
Weather experts are predicting the winter of 2022-2023 will be part of a rare “three-peat,” meaning La Niña will have been in control of weather patterns for several back-to-back years. It sounds very scientifically complicated, but La Niña is a term that refers to the large-scale ocean...
Expert Wyoming Hiker Has A Fantastic Grizzly Bear Moment
Wyoming isn't just a beautiful state, it's a state that gives us a tremendous amount of opportunity to hike and explore. In Yellowstone National Park alone, there are over 900 miles of trails. Over 900 miles of opportunity to adventure through the first national park. You could spend months just hiking around the park and never see it all.
Wyoming DEQ Releases Platte River Basin Survey Results
On Tuesday, the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) released a 2016 study on water quality in the Platte River Basin. The report talks about various stressors for the basin as a whole, along with several areas within the basin, including Laramie, Medicine Bow, the Lower North Platte and South Platte, Sweetwater, Middle North Platte, and the Upper North Platte.
Watch These 2 Bull Moose Sparring In Southeast Wyoming
There's no doubt the rut is on in the world of deer, elk and moose. This time of year is looked forward to time by hunters all over the country, especially here in Wyoming. If you've ever wondered why hunting season is in the fall for most large game, it's because you are more likely to see animals roaming around during the day.
Was Another Mountain Lion Spotted in This South Dakota Town?
There have been recent reports of mountain lion sightings around Sioux Falls. Some of the Vermillion police officers even witnessed a giant mountain lion crossing the street while on patrol. Now, another big cat may have been spotted in another South Dakota town. In a town just about a half...
The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake.
As a rancher with cattle on private and public lands in southeast Wyoming, I’d like to caution those in the Magic Valley who may be listening to the loudest and often misinformed voices who are opposed to the Lava Ridge wind project. Energy options, including wind, have greatly benefited where I live and work, in […] The post The benefits of wind power are clear in Wyoming. A similar Idaho project deserves a fair shake. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
I-70 westbound closed near Kansas border due to early morning vehicle fire
An early morning fire involving a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 70 westbound coming into Colorado from Kansas. The fire happened just east of Burlington, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported first about 5 a.m., and has closed the interstate for about 11 miles from the Rose Avenue exit in Burlington to the Kansas border. The Colorado DOT advised drivers to use Old U.S. 24 as an alternate route and expect...
Haunted Wyoming Mountain, Hike At Your Own Risk
Going camping, hiking, or maybe horseback riding in Wyoming this summer?. Well, if you're afraid of ghosts you might want to sear clear of Cedar Mountain Wyoming. It's located in the northwest part of the state, near Cody. It's not the only haunted mountain in the state. But it is...
Wintery Montana Rockies Blast? Hold On The Farmers Almanac says
The National Weather service recently called a "Tripple dip" for the third year of La Nina winters. The Montana Winter begins this year on Tuesday, December 21st, 2022. The Winter Solstice is the longest night of the year and the shortest day of the year. Here is a look at Montana’s Winter Weather according to the Farmers' Almanac!
Wyoming’s A Top Spot For The Best Big Hunting Shows
Hunting shows have been a big part of how many people have taken interest in the outdoors and in particular hunting. Thanks to shows like Jackie Bushman's Buckmaster's in the mid 1980's, which is tv's longest running hunting show, the world of hunting has taken off. There are many hunting...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, October 9, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Bryan Fenoff at Pete’s Pond in Dubois, Wyoming. Bryan writes: “GM Cowboy Crew! Look forward to your email every! It’s really the only news outlet I consistently follow!”. To submit yours,...
kdnk.org
Researchers identify ‘snaky croc-faced’ sea creature of Wyoming’s distant past
Seventy million years ago, an approximately 23-foot-long beast was swimming around Wyoming, whipping around its long neck and crocodile-like head in search of prey, which it would snatch up with 2-inch-long teeth. That newly identified prehistoric marine reptile is now being called Serpentisuchops pfisterae, which researchers say roughly translates to...
Unique Wyoming State Championship In The Books
Wyoming is full of intense competitions and activities like, rodeo, skijoring, mountain climbing and the Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop. The last one on that list is truly a Wyoming tradition that's extreme and taken seriously. The Wyoming State Champion Giant Pumpkin Drop began 11 years ago and is...
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
Wyoming presents Green’s route to progressive politics
After receiving a bachelor’s in mass communications and working at the student newspaper for Morningside University in Sioux City, Green returned to his home state of Wyoming in 2008 to pursue a career as a journalist in the small town of Thermopolis. It was in Thermopolis where the editor...
