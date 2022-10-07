ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

coolcleveland.com

Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church

Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'

For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
whbc.com

Affinity Building Sold Again

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
MASSILLON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
OHIO STATE
cfhstigertimes.com

Chagrin Falls very own young entrepreneur Jp Zimmer

From mowing lawns at his home to starting his very own landscaping business, Jp Zimmer junior at Chagrin Falls High School, is leading the charge for young entrepreneurs in the area. Juggling a 4.0 GPA, social life, and business is what Zimmer does best. Zimmer emphasizes that he started this business by accident.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17

AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
AVON, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more

MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
MEDINA, OH
Lima News

Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home

BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
BROOKLYN, OH
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland

pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
AKRON, OH

