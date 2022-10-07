Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Akron Area
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio was Mysteriously Abandoned
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
coolcleveland.com
Take a Tour of Tremont’s St. Theodosius Church
Once upon a time, the Tremont neighborhood was home to numerous different ethnic groups, each of whom built their own church. Most are still standing, many with new congregations and others converted to new uses. But the history of those buildings is such a core part of the community that...
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a place to get a delicious steak?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. If you're in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood and in the mood for a steak, this is a great option. Customers love their filet mignon. You can get char-grilled filet mignon with Portobello and cabernet demi glacé or the char-grilled petite filet mignon with broiled scampi. They also have an excellent long bone veal chop, which is a pounded and breaded chop sautéed in extra virgin olive oil and topped with tomato concasse, arugula, and aged balsamic.
Cleveland Jewish News
Nubeigel owner: Community 'welcomed us with open arms'
For four months, people have been enjoying Nubeigel’s kosher bagels fresh out of the oven at 2254 Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. Owner Josh Admon said the days are busy, but it’s “amazing and just breathtaking” that there hasn’t been a slow day since its soft opening on July 5. A ribbon cutting was also held on July 15.
whbc.com
Affinity Building Sold Again
MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Affinity Medical Center and a couple of affiliated properties in Massillon have changed hands again. They have been sold by MediShield Solutions for $590,000 to a Perry Township firm, according to records from the county auditor’s office. The Repository...
cleveland19.com
Sherwin-Williams provides update on construction of their new global headquarters in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sherwin-Williams CEO will give an update on the construction of their new global headquarters in downtown Cleveland Monday afternoon. John G. Morikis, Chairman and CEO of Sherwin-Williams, will speak at the Urban League of Greater Cleveland. The 36-floor office tower will be located just west of...
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
cfhstigertimes.com
Chagrin Falls very own young entrepreneur Jp Zimmer
From mowing lawns at his home to starting his very own landscaping business, Jp Zimmer junior at Chagrin Falls High School, is leading the charge for young entrepreneurs in the area. Juggling a 4.0 GPA, social life, and business is what Zimmer does best. Zimmer emphasizes that he started this business by accident.
Bendix to showcase new Avon headquarters Oct. 17
AVON, Ohio -- Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will be showcasing its new headquarters in Avon Oct. 17. The day will include tours and a dedication of the building. Bendix has been in business in Lorain County for decades, manufacturing “commercial vehicle safety technology,” according to a news release.
Medina candy, game shop Sweets & Geeks celebrates grand opening with giveaways, soda tasting, gaming and more
MEDINA, Ohio -- Candy and game retailer Sweets & Geeks, which opened in Medina during the pandemic, is celebrating its delayed grand opening this weekend. The former Alter Reality Games moved into a new name and new space a block from the Medina Square in 2020. With its expansion this month from 15,000 to 25,000 square feet, it’s time to celebrate what the pandemic limited.
Lima News
Mom’s Pierogies are a taste of home
BROOKLYN, Ohio – Pierogi is considered Poland’s national dish. But there are many longtime Clevelanders who would argue that the little pockets of deliciousness are also the national dish of Northeast Ohio. Pierogi are small, semi-circular ‘dumplings’ made of dough and filled with a range of ingredients, which...
Where to get the best pizza in Cleveland
pizza, drink and dipPhoto by Mahar Motebassam (Creative Commons) There are so many choices for pizza in Cleveland. Where do you go? Well, I've got you covered. The following restaurants are the best places to get pizza whenever you're in Cleveland.
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
A harvest of gratitude: Beloved family farm lives on after community effort
Richard Sasack, the fifth-generation farmer of Butternut Farm is thankful for the community members who made it possible for him to have a harvest this year while his family farm is in legal limbo.
Best Mexican restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s always an excuse to eat Mexican. Greater Cleveland is home to a variety of south-of-the-border restaurants where the cuisine is rustic, but the flavors are complex.
Looking for a Seafood Boil in Greater Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Local Chain
The other day, I didn't have lunch until 3 PM. By 2 PM, my stomach had already been growling and demanding to be fed ASAP, so I was in need of a big meal. To satisfy my need for a big meal, I hit up the North Olmsted location of Lee's Seafood Boil, a local chain that, of course, offers seafood boils.
4 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
If you're a fan of Italian cuisine, you should check out these local restaurants in Ohio. Since 1973, this restaurant has been serving fantastic Italian cuisine. Customer recommendations include the chicken marsala over gnocchi, lasagna (which is made with homemade pasta, Italian sausage, ricotta, pecorino, mozzarella, and house-made marinara), and eggplant parmesan, which is topped with house-made marinara and mozzarella and comes with spaghetti.
huroninsider.com
Kelleys Island’s Village Pump restaurant, Vermilion shopping plaza up for sale
KELLEYS ISLAND and VERMILION – Have you ever wanted to own a historic Kelleys Island restaurant or a shopping plaza? If you have a couple million dollars, this could be your opportunity. The Village Pump. The iconic Village Pump Restaurant and Bar on Kelleys Island is up for sale...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
cleveland19.com
Prayers from Maria sunflower field in Avon sees first bloom of season
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria’s Field of Hope in Avon finally saw the first bloom of a sunflower on Oct. 8, just hours before the season’s opening day. The field is usually in full bloom by early September, but this year, it is over a month late. The...
