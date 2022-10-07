ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

The Daily South

The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina

When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
travellemming.com

17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)

I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
WXII 12

Closer look at key races in North Carolina | Commitment 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day on Nov. 8. This election is known as the “midterm.” It’s held two years mid-way into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Voters will decide on key races, including the...
FOX8 News

What do North Carolina’s midterm elections mean for the country? Political scientists break it down

(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week. Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer. Lenoir is an […]
WNCT

NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
jocoreport.com

Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete

Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
whqr.org

Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers

That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
coastalreview.org

North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16

North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
ocracokeobserver.com

North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week

Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
WRAL News

WRAL News

ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

