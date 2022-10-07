Read full article on original website
The Daily South
The Best Christmas Tree Farms To Visit In North Carolina
When it's time to get in the Christmas spirit, nothing says "The holidays are here!" like a live evergreen in the heart of your home. While the real versus fake Christmas tree debate is likely to continue for generations to come, no one can deny that there's something extra special about chopping down your own showstopper, then enjoying the lovely smell of pine all season long. Just be sure to give your pick plenty of water to keep it thriving!
my40.tv
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
WXII 12
Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!
BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
With fall wildfire season underway in North Carolina, Forest Service agencies urge the public to use caution
RALEIGH — With the impending arrival of fall wildfire season, the USDA Forest Service and N.C. Forest Service are reminding the public to exercise caution when engaging in recreational burning. Peak months for the fall fire season run from October through early December and fires left unattended can get...
WBTV
Salisbury physician, former congressional candidate and RNC Committeewoman for NC has passed away
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar face at both the local and national political level on behalf of North Carolina has passed away. Dr. Ada Fisher, a former Salisbury physician, was 74. “Dr. Ada Fisher was an incredible woman and an NCGOP institution who fought harder than anyone to support...
Truth Tracker: North Carolina State House Race as Democratic Incumbent State Representative Howard Hunter faces off with Republican Bill Ward
10 On Your Side is taking out the TRUTH TRACKER on political ads in a North Carolina race.
Ada Fisher, influential Black Republican in NC, dies at 74
DURHAM, N.C. — Dr. Ada Fisher, a retired physician who was one of North Carolina’s members on the Republican National Committee for over a decade, has died at age 74, a funeral home said Tuesday. Fisher, who gained prominence as a Black Republican who pushed for more diversity...
travellemming.com
17 Best Towns in Western North Carolina (in 2022)
I grew up in Western North Carolina and in this guide I’ll share my picks for the best towns in Western North Carolina. In this guide, you’ll discover things to do and places to stay in each charming mountain destination. I go over popular spots as well as off-the-beaten-path towns in Western North Carolina that you won’t want to miss.
WXII 12
Closer look at key races in North Carolina | Commitment 2022
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Voters will soon head to the polls to cast their ballots on Election Day on Nov. 8. This election is known as the “midterm.” It’s held two years mid-way into the four-year U.S. presidential term. Voters will decide on key races, including the...
What do North Carolina’s midterm elections mean for the country? Political scientists break it down
(WGHP) — We’re doing something a little different on Swing State this week. Instead of debating the issues from Republican and Democratic perspectives, we’re looking at the issues with a scientific lens on this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program, with special guests Brandon Lenoir and Martin Kifer. Lenoir is an […]
NC Oyster Week highlights importance of industry in ENC
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – It’s the start of wild oyster season, and also North Carolina Oyster Week, highlighting the importance of oyster farming in our coastal waterways. The week is all about the expanding oyster industry with harvesters, markets and restaurants all helping the economy and environment. One farmer in Beaufort said North Carolina has […]
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
jocoreport.com
Fed’s H-2A Labor Costs Leave N.C. Farmers Struggling To Compete
Concerns about costs of farm labor program grow in N.C. Ron Cottle, the owner of Cottle Strawberry Nursey, Inc., Faison, N.C.,has seen the effects of inflation like every farmer across the U.S. this year. “It’s not even bad, it’s just terrible,” he told Carolina Journal. “Any material that we have had to purchase, 20% to 30% up on clamshells boxes, fertilizer over 100% up, fuel was crazy. Even this spring, with some of the crops bringing better pricing than last year, we still made more money last year because when you look at all of our costs with labor and everything being up, we didn’t do any better.”
whqr.org
Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers
That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
WRAL
Coastal cleanup: Removing abandoned and derelict vessels along North Carolina coast
Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast. Stacia Strong reports on how the North Carolina Coastal Federation began working last year to remove several abandoned and rundown boats along the coast.
coastalreview.org
North Carolina to ‘shellebrate’ oysters Oct. 10-16
North Carolina is “shellebrating” Oyster Week Monday through Sunday. Coinciding with the start of the wild-caught oyster season, the shellebration includes engaging with oyster growers and harvesters, seafood restaurants and retail markets, recreational outfitters, coastal conservation and education organizations, and seafood festivals. North Carolina Sea Grant, the North...
North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
ocracokeobserver.com
North Carolina to celebrate Oyster Week
Three island restaurants are among the many featured Oct. 10 through 16 for North Carolina Oyster Week. Howard’s Pub, Flying Melon and Ocracoke Oyster Company are members of the North Carolina Oyster Trail. Ocracoke Mariculture, a family-owned oyster farm located in the Pamlico Sound off Ocracoke, while not a restaurant, is also part of the trail as it is one of the suppliers of oysters.
Editorial: Debate exchange on drugs shows Budd's more about rhetoric than solutions
The following is the opinion of Capitol Broadcasting Company. What North Carolinians want and need in a U.S. senator is someone who recognizes and understands the needs of the state and its people and will advocate for them in the halls of Congress. If there’s one thing that came clear...
$30M estate with Grandfather Mountain views most expensive home for sale in NC
LINVILLE, N.C. — The most expensive home for sale in North Carolina is a breathtaking mansion in the Blue Ridge mountains. Nicknamed the Lazy Bear Lodge, the 10,065 square feet home is $29,750,000 and sits on 5.86 acres of ridgetop. WCNC Charlotte reports it's the most expensive home listed in the Carolinas.
WRAL News
