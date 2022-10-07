Read full article on original website
KITV.com
US without 'adequate' Covid-19 tests this winter due to congressional inaction, White House says
The US does not have an "adequate" number of Covid-19 tests with winter approaching, due to a lack of congressional funding, the White House's coronavirus response coordinator said Tuesday. "No doubt about it that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding," Dr. Ashish Jha said at a...
POLITICO
Medical experts reject Florida surgeon general’s Covid-19 vaccine guidance
Ladapo said during a Tuesday night interview that he stands by his recommendation.
KITV.com
New study examines the effectiveness of colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching -- and perhaps preventing -- colorectal cancer. Now, a landmark study suggests the benefits of colonoscopies for cancer screening may be overestimated.
KITV.com
Experts say they're not worried about Nuclear Attack coming from North Korea right now
With five missile tests in 10 days, North Korea's actions have people concerned and the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency keeping an eye on that part of the world. Two experts tell KITV4 they're not worried about a nuclear hit on Hawaii, because they don't believe North Korea has the technology to make an accurate hit on the island. There are plans in place if this does happen. “The miracle would be if they hit the island. And the second miracle would be if the war head actually went off,” said UH Manoa International Relations Associate Professor Jaruis Grove.
