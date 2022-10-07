ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grab A Nostalgic McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal Pail Before This Halloween

DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
The iconic McDonald’s Halloween Happy Meal pails first arrived in 1986. Many children used the pails to collect candy on Halloween night and saved them for their children and grandchildren. In case you lost or forgot about yours, McDonald’s is finally bringing them back!

There are three bucket designs, nicknamed McBoo, McPunk’n, and McGoblin. Some people who have kept the pails over the years even use them for decor. McDonald’s has been sharing some of their favorite uses for the pails including using them as flower pots.

McDonald’s is bringing back its nostalgic Halloween pails

The pails were originally all orange and all had the jack-o’-lantern design but evolved over the years into three different colors and faces. It has been over six years since the pails were available with Happy Meals.

McDonald’s Halloween pails / McDonald’s

In addition to the return of the Halloween pails, McDonald’s is testing out some adult Happy Meals which, of course, still include a toy. You can get one now for a limited time and receive one of four spooky toys. You also receive your choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken nuggets, a drink, and fries.

Halloween pails / McDonald’s

The pails are available at participating McDonald’s locations between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31, while supplies last. These will likely be gone rather quickly, so make sure to head to your local McDonald’s sooner rather than later. Will you try to get one for yourself or your children or grandchildren? Grab yours before they are gone again for who knows how long! Happy Halloween!

