NFL injury report: Falcons rule out TE Kyle Pitts ahead of Week 5

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
 2 days ago
With one ugly Week 5 game in the books, the NFL world sets its sights on a bigger – and hopefully better – slate of games on Sunday. And with that come injury updates, some of which are already clear and significant while others are uncertain or less important.

Here's a quick roundup of what we know already:

Falcons injuries: TE Kyle Pitts ruled out

Kyle Pitts will officially miss his first game in his NFL career after he missed three consecutive practices this week with a hamstring injury. The second-year tight end has been a bit of a disappointment this season with just 10 receptions for 150 yards and no touchdowns through the first four games of the year. The Falcons offense is still averaging 25.8 points per game – eighth in the NFL – despite the lack of production from the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Giants injuries: 3 WRs out, DE Leonard Williams questionable, Daniel Jones in

The Giants will once again trot out a depleted receiver corps this week, this time in London against the Green Bay Packers. Kadarius Toney injured his other hamstring while he recovered from a different hamstring injury and will miss the game, while Kenny Golladay and rookie Wan'Dale Robinson were both ruled out with knee injuries.

A bigger issue for the Giants is their defensive front, which will be without pass rusher Azeez Ojulari (calf) and could be without defensive end Leonard Williams, who is questionable with a knee injury.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who missed some snaps last week and during practice with an ankle injury, received no injury designation.

Carson Wentz spoils good day with game-losing goal-line interception

Amid a rough start to his Washington Commanders career, Carson Wentz pieced together a solid outing on Sunday with a chance to put his team in the win column. Then disaster struck. Facing third-and-goal with nine seconds remaining and a chance to beat the Tennessee Titans, Wentz instead turned the ball over at the goal line. Wentz looked left on a shotgun pass from the 2-yard line to running back J.D. McKissic at the goal line. Instead, he found Titans linebacker David Long, who was one of a pair of Tennessee defenders surrounding the Washington running back.
Browns get head start on trade deadline, reportedly deal for Falcons LB Deion Jones

With a losing record in a competitive AFC North, the Cleveland Browns have struck a deal in an effort to shore up their defense. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Browns followed up their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday by trading for Falcons linebacker Deion Jones, a 2017 Pro Bowler whose contract has become a salary cap burden in Atlanta. They'll receive late-round compensation in return, per the report. The deal arrives roughly three weeks before the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.
Was this roughing the passer? Debatable call goes Tom Brady's way

For the first three quarters of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, the Falcons were doing nothing. Literally, nothing. Tampa Bay had posted a 21-0 lead that, given the way Atlanta was floundering, looked insurmountable. And then the Falcons started surmounting. Atlanta scored twice in the fourth quarter, then took the...
Week 5 Sunday Night Freestyle: Stafford regressing, Tucker closing, Kyler's Kermit suit & the crazy fun NFC East

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. When it comes to game-winning field goals, Justin Tucker is automatic. What else can you say? It's what Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab have to say to kick off Sunday evening's podcast. The Baltimore Ravens took charge of the AFC North over the former division champion Cincinnati Bengals thanks to the leg of Tucker on Sunday Night Football.
Deshaun Watson has been cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns. There's still plenty to do before he can play after 11-game ban

Deshaun Watson is back. As much as the NFL's suspension terms allow him to be. The Cleveland Browns quarterback has officially reached the first stage of his tiered reinstatement process during his 11-game sexual misconduct suspension, receiving clearance by the NFL to return to the team’s practice facility Monday. As part of the terms of his suspension, which also included a $5 million fine, he can now begin his reintegration back into the locker room and team structure. However, there is a long list of stipulations that Watson must follow, including taking part in only conditioning, weight lifting, team meetings, rehabilitation and other functions that do not include practice or play.
Let us now praise Justin Tucker, the field goal GOAT

It's entirely possible that there's no player in the NFL who's as good at their job as Justin Tucker is at his. Tucker, who kicked the Baltimore Ravens to yet another win Sunday night, is a unicorn, an immensely entertaining and game-swinging kicker in a sport increasingly working to minimize and humiliate kickers. On the same day that kickers for both Cleveland and Arizona either cost their team the game outright or cost them a chance at victory, Tucker strolled in, swung that priceless leg of his, and strolled off the field with that "are you not entertained?" smile.
Falcons Sign DL Christopher Hinton To Practice Squad

OL Tyler Vrabel (Injured) Hinton, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Giants, but was released during the preseason. Hinton later caught on with the Dolphins on a practice squad deal but was released a few weeks later.
Texans finally offer trade-in for Deshaun Watson jerseys but you still have to pay

The Houston Texans apparently needed seven months to decide that, sure, you can trade in your Deshaun Watson jerseys. For a discount on a new jersey, anyway. The Texans didn't specifically say Monday that you can trade in Watson jerseys, but the use of Watson's old No. 4 jersey in the tweet and the 44 percent off makes it obvious what the aim is. Watson was accused by numerous women of sexual misconduct when he was a member of the Texans and traded to the Cleveland Browns in March. Watson was suspended 11 games by the NFL.
Detroit Lions: Josh Reynolds availability reported for matchup vs. Patriots

Will Josh Reynolds play against the Patriots?How can I watch the Detroit Lions at New England Patriots?. Earlier this morning, we passed along a report from Tom Pelissero in regard to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s availability for today’s game against the New England Patriots, and now we have some news to pass along regarding Lions wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.
Buccaneers Wide Receiver Added To Injury Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is still pretty banged up heading into Week 5. On Friday, the Buccaneers listed wide receivers Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman as questionable. Roughly 24 hours later, they added another wideout to their injury report. Russell Gage is now being listed as questionable for...
Damien Harris leaves game vs. Lions with injury

Damien Harris left Sunday's game vs. the Detroit Lions due to an apparent hamstring injury. The New England Patriots running back went to the locker room during the second quarter of the Week 5 matchup. After initially being questionable to return, he was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.
