"Beauty and the Beast" and "Murder, She Wrote" Star Angela Lansbury Dead at 96
Legend of the stage and screen Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96. Lansbury's family said in a statement, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
"The Patient"'s Creators Unpack All That Takeout Food in Their Serial-Killer Drama
It's hard to imagine a serial-killer drama causing food cravings, but as Steve Carell and Domhnall Gleeson tuck into chocolate cake doughnuts or Vietnamese pho in "The Patient," your mouth might start to water. The table the pair are sharing isn't at some fine-dining establishment, though. There's no fancy flatware or white tablecloths. Rather, Carell's Dr. Alan Strauss is a chained-up prisoner in his patient Sam Fortner's basement. See, Sam has kidnapped his therapist in a clearly misguided attempt to curb his penchant for murder. He's just keeping Alan well-fed while committing multiple felonies.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Leads the Cast of "Wolf Pack" From the Creator of "Teen Wolf"
Sarah Michelle Gellar is heading back into the world of monsters and supernatural chaos. Gellar stars in the new Paramount+ series "Wolf Pack," from Jeff Davis, the producer of "Teen Wolf." But besides the similar subject matter, the series takes place in a new world, with a new pack of wolves. As Davis, Gellar, and the rest of the cast explained during their panel at New York Comic Con on Oct. 7, the new series will be grittier and more violent than "Teen Wolf" fans are used to.
Addison Rae Is Reportedly "Embarrassed" by Her Parents' Drama: What to Know
It was hard to miss TikTok megastar Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Nicole Easterling, making her PDA-packed 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet couple debut with "Betty" rapper Yung Gravy at the end of August. But this wasn't the first time one of Rae's parents (Easterling and Monty Lopez) has been a part of public drama since their daughter (full name Addison Rae Easterling) became a star — the estranged couple have made headlines many times before for relationship-related news.
JoJo Siwa Explains Her "Gay Awakening" and How She Realized "Women Are My Gig"
There's more to JoJo Siwa than rainbows and glitter, and in a recent TikTok, she opened up about her identity and how she first realized she was a part of the LGBTQ+ community. Always a storyteller, Siwa posted a video on Oct. 5 following the viral "One thing about me . . . " TikTok trend, in which users start with the iconic Nicki Minaj "Super Freaky Girl" lyrics and proceed to tell an anecdote from their own lives set to the track's beat. Siwa's, which she labeled "My gay awakening story time," starts with none other than Demi Lovato.
"Beauty and the Beast" Star Robby Benson and More Mourn Angela Lansbury's Death: "A True Giant"
Celebrities and fans alike are mourning the death of Angela Lansbury after the actor's family confirmed the news on Oct. 11. In a statement to Variety, they said, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."
Nina Dobrev's Supermodel Nails Complete Her Old Hollywood Glam
Nina Dobrev is the latest celebrity to hop on the minimalist beauty wave sweeping Hollywood. While enjoying a night out with friend Maggie Rogers, the actor's '90s-supermodel nails could be spotted wrapped around her drink, adding an elegant touch to her timeless beauty look. Dobrev's nails were shaped into short...
Marvel Actor Jonathan Majors's Training Is Real — and So Are the Weights He Uses on Set
Jonathan Majors is busy — and that's how he likes it. With a résumé boasting an impressive mix of mainstay Marvel blockbusters and moody, arthouse projects like "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" and HBO's Black horror series "Lovecraft Country" (which secured Majors an Emmy nomination), the 33-year-old actor is quickly becoming known for his commitment to his roles.
One "Relaxer-Box Girl" Shares Her Experience Being 1 of the Faces of a Beauty Movement
One of the most wholesome moments on Black Twitter happened a few days ago. On Oct. 2, Twitter user Ash León asked the girls who modeled for the relaxer boxes in the '90s and early '00s to show themselves, and they did just that — in droves. For the last five days, the "relaxer-box girls" have been revealing where they are now, what their experiences were like modeling for the popular boxes, and even some behind-the-scenes secrets from the photo shoots.
Chicago and Psalm West Show Off Their Singing Skills in Kim Kardashian's Latest Instagram
The next generation of the Kardashian family are already showing off their musical talents. In a new Instagram post by Kim Kardashian on Sunday, Oct. 9, Psalm and Chicago break into an impromptu rendition of their dad Kanye West's duet with XXXTENTACION, "True Love." In true big-sister fashion, 4-year-old Chicago helps her 3-year-old little brother when he mixes up one of the lyrics — and then proceeds to show him how it's done.
"Hocus Pocus 2" Needs More Hannah Waddingham
If you're on the fence about watching "Hocus Pocus 2," Hannah Waddingham's cameo is more than enough reason to slam that "play" button. The British Emmy winner stars in the Disney sequel as Mother Witch, a silver-haired sorceress who gives the Sanderson sisters their spellbook. Despite her pivotal role in the trio's villain origin story — I mean, who would they be without Bookie? — Waddingham's Mother Witch has criminally limited screen time that clocks in at less than five minutes. (She appears for approximately three minutes and 24 seconds, for anyone who's planning to write a formal letter of complaint.)
Dwayne Johnson "Absolutely" Wants a Superman vs. Black Adam Movie: "That Is the Whole Point"
Dwayne Johnson is definitely on board for more Black Adam installments. When recently asked by Cinemablend if he has any plans to make a movie where Black Adam fights against Superman, he said, "Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man." In the Oct. 10 feature, Johnson said he...
Adam Driver Is Heading Back to Italy to Play a Car Scion in the New Movie "Ferrari"
Adam Driver is once again playing the scion at the center of a very famous Italian family whose name has become synonymous with a luxury brand. No, it's not a "House of Gucci" sequel. Driver is transforming into Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann's upcoming movie titled simply "Ferrari." The production is currently filming in Modena, Italy, and on Oct. 7, they released two, first-look photos of Driver on set.
Alicia Crowder Teases Some "Really Big Twists" on "Tell Me Lies": "Get Ready to Be Surprised"
In our Q&A series Last Call, we get down to the bottom of every last thing with some of our favorite celebs — from the last time they were starstruck to the last song they listened to. This week, Alicia Crowder takes our call. We're nearing the end of...
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Sleeps With Her "Mini Me" Almost Every Night
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hopes to grow her family with Travis Barker — and it's clear from her relationship with her three children, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, that she loves being a mom. In a recent interview on the podcast "Not Skinny but Not Fat," the Lemme founder opened up about her loving bond with her 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, revealing that they've coslept for years.
Tom Cruise Will Be the First Person to Perform a Spacewalk "Outside of the Space Station"
Tom Cruise is making the voyage to outer space, and he's taking all of us along for the ride. After making a comeback as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in "Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise is swapping his aviator gear for a full-blown spacesuit to film his new, untitled project in partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX company and NASA.
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Expecting First Child: "Beyond Blessed and Over the Moon"
Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! On Oct. 11, the 36-year-old actor announced that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, 40, are expecting their first child. "💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!" Cuoco captioned a series of photos from what looks like a gender-reveal party on Instagram. Pelphrey shared a similar post on his Instagram, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. 🎀🎀🎀. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ♥️🙏♥️."
Christina Aguilera Is Releasing a New "Beautiful" Music Video For World Mental Health Day
Image Source: Getty / Rodrigo Varela / The Latin Recording Academy. Christina Aguilera's iconic "Beautiful" music video is getting a makeover 20 years after the song was first released. "In celebration of the 20 year anniversary of Stripped and World Mental Health Day, I'm honored to share a new music video for Beautiful, coming October 19th," Aguilera captioned a clip from the video, posted on Oct. 11, one day after World Mental Health Day. "Tune out and turn in. Take your space, log off, put your mind, body, and soul first."
Jessica Simpson's "Open Book" Memoir Is Getting Turned Into a TV Series
Jessica Simpson's "Open Book" memoir is getting the TV treatment for a forthcoming scripted series. On Oct. 10, Amazon Freevee announced that it ordered a pilot of a half-hour show based on Simpson's 2020 New York Times best-selling book, which chronicled everything from the mother of three's first record deal to her body image issues and previous marriage to Nick Lachey.
Twitter Is Not Happy About "Saturday Night Live"'s Try Guys Sketch
"Saturday Night Live" is facing backlash due to a Try Guys parody sketch that aired during the Oct. 8 episode hosted by Brendan Gleeson. The skit skewered a recent video the guys — Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger — released explaining their decision to fire their fourth member, Ned Fulmer, after it was revealed that he had a workplace affair. While the sketch makes light of the trio's response to their friend and coworker's infidelity, Twitter users are calling out the NBC series for taking aim at the remaining Try Guys rather than Fulmer. (POPSUGAR reached out to the Try Guys' representatives for comment on the sketch but did not receive an immediate response.)
