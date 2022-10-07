ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Comments / 7

Kenneth Gianetti
4d ago

He should cancel that stupid aquarium that nobody supports and return that money to the taxpayers who could use it to help pay for gasoline and utilities this winter. All caused by I'll advised policies by politicians like him.

Reply(1)
13
Bj Menter
4d ago

My God - there is not a single county legislator I would vote for again, Democrat or Republican. All of them worshipping false idols.

Reply
8
Connie Braswell Stewart
4d ago

why.dont they.use.money for.its homeless...people. it's poor people that works harx.every day pay taxes while we ..I said we take.care of others and carry the weight. yet they have no money

Reply
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Onondaga County, NY
Government
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Clay, NY
Syracuse, NY
Government
County
Onondaga County, NY
City
Salina, NY
Salina, NY
Government
Onondaga County, NY
Sports
Syracuse.com

Onondaga County opioid overdose deaths decline (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 11)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 70; Low: 49. Sunny, warmer and pleasant. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: Immigrant teaches life skills in theater: Jose Miguel Hernandez Hurtado, born and raised in Cuba, emigrated to Syracuse 25 years ago. He works as a nurse technician in Upstate University Hospital’s pediatric emergency room and is founder and artistic director of the theater group La Joven Guardia del Teatro Latino. He recently sat down with us to talk about how he empowers children through acting, what it’s like to be a gay Hispanic man in Syracuse, and how he deals with tragedy. (Dennis Nett photo)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse University gets approval from city for JMA Dome signs that will change skyline

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse University received approval from the City Planning Commission to move forward with a plan that will give JMA Wireless a spot on the city skyline. The university’s plan to build signage outside of the JMA Wireless Dome, including a 2,200 square foot sign attached to the building’s roof, was advanced during the body’s meeting on Tuesday night.
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Local leaders react to Micron coming to Clay

CLAY — For as long as Clay Town Supervisor Damian Ulatowski has served on the town board, local leaders have had a vision for White Pine Commerce Park on Route 31. With Micron Technology’s Oct. 4 announcement that the company will build a semiconductor plant on the site, that vision is becoming a reality.
CLAY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Mcmahon
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board to meet after superintendent’s DWI arrest (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 10)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 59; Low: 42. Morning shower; cloudy and cool. See the 5-day forecast. STRIKE UP THE BAND: Cicero-North Syracuse performs during Phoenix’s Firebird Fantasy field band show on Saturday night at John C. Birdlebough High School. Several Central New York schools competed in the event. C-NS earned a score of 88.57, the highest of any band in the state this season. Results, more than 130 photos. (Scott Schild photo)
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Oneida Indian Nation breaking into maple industry with new enterprise

The Oneida Indian Nation is expanding into the maple industry with its newest business enterprise, Wáhta’ Maple Farm. The Nation will plant hundreds of new trees on its lands to expand its existing stock and grow, process and produce the maple using small-batch methods. Production is expected to...
ONEIDA, NY
Martin Edic

Chip wars and wins, a $100 billion investment in Western NY

Integrated circuitsPhoto by Laura Ockel on Unsplash. Today Democratic Senator Schumer announced that the world’s largest chip manufacturer, Micron Technologies, will invest $100 billion in a massive new plant outside of Syracuse, NY. That price tag may be the largest investment ever by a US manufacturer and could create 50,000 jobs.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Infrastructure#Micron Technology#Ocida#White Pine Commerce Park
WIBX 950

Twin Orchards in New Hartford is Selling Off Acreage… but How Much?

Twin Orchards, one of the Mohawk Valley's most well-known proprietors of fresh apples and produce, is reportedly selling off one of their orchards. The 20+ acre orchard along Middle Settlement Road -- which is close to Twin Orchards' brick-and-mortar location near Lowes -- has been listed on Pavia Real Estate Services' website at $100,000 an acre. According to the website, Twin Orchards will sub-divide the acreage with a minimum 2-acre parcel.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
signsofthetimes.com

NY Signshop Tapped for Project at Syracuse University’s Sports Arena

Syracuse University’s on-campus sports arena has new signage for its new name. Formerly the Carrier Dome, the stadium was renamed the JMA Dome in an agreement with JMA Wireless, headquartered in Syracuse, NY. Now the stadium is sporting new branded signage to reflect the name change, a project completed...
SYRACUSE, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Director of Sustainability announces sudden departure

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Ithaca’s director of sustainability has resigned. Luis Aguirre-Torres says it was a privilege to lead the city’s decarbonization and climate justice strategies. Aguire-Torres did not cite a reason for leaving and the city has not released a statement on his departure.
ITHACA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Is The ‘Big Little Port’ That Could

In a world of expansive ports like Cincinnati and Baltimore, the Port of Oswego stands out as “the big little port that could,” said William Scriber, executive director and CEO, Port of Oswego Authority. “The recent trip to Houston, TX for the Breakbulk Americas 2022 fair is a...
OSWEGO, NY
wskg.org

Tom Dinapoli New York State Budget Update

DAN CLARK: We are about six months after the state budget was passed in April. You are the state’s money manager. In that time, we’re halfway through the fiscal year of the state. How are we doing right now in terms of finances?. TOM DINAPOLI: The budget is...
POLITICS
Syracuse.com

One Week Left to Register for Free Medicare Webinar

For those looking for a new plan, navigating the complexities of Medicare is top of mind. To help retirees navigate the nuances of Medicare, Advance Media New York, in partnership with Excellus BlueCross BlueShield will host a free webinar and Q&A with expert panelists on October 18 at 3 p.m.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy