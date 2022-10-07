Read full article on original website
Related
MLB playoffs: Yankees narrowly lead Guardians in Game 1 after Astros stage epic comeback to top Mariners
Wild-card series down, Division Series here we come. MLB's 12-team postseason bracket has already been whittled down to eight contenders. Now, the top two seeds from each league are set to join the fray. After advancing directly to their ALDS and NLDS slots via byes, the Astros, Yankees, Dodgers and Braves will take on challengers.
Five Score in Double Figures for OKC as Thunder Top Pistons
After a hard-fought game in Detroit, the youthful Thunder arise victorious.
NHL ref Chris Rooney delivers all-time awkward moment ahead of Rangers-Lightning game
The Rangers and Lightning opened up the NHL regular season on Tuesday night and referee Chris Rooney made sure everyone knew in a cringeworthy intro to the season.
Comments / 0