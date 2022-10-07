ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

As search goes on, Floridians await OK to survey Ian's wrath

By JAY REEVES
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLrNr_0iQO6vBD00

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — William Wellema has been living under a bridge for four days, waiting to get to Fort Myers Beach on Florida's Estero Island to see if his vacation home survived Hurricane Ian. On Friday, he was beyond frustrated as he continued to await permission to drive across.

“They’re saying it’s because of the rescue and recovery efforts," Wellema said of the closure. He drove down from Little Falls, New Jersey, with a pass he got at the beginning of hurricane season that was supposed to allow him onto the island after a storm.

Wellema said he's considering crossing by kayak at night. He is in touch with friends in other parts of the country waiting on his word to make their own journeys south. Their wait is a reminder that the death toll, already at 101, could still grow.

Fort Myers Beach Mayor Ray Murphy has said no one will be allowed back until emergency services crews finish “searching for people who are hurt or might need help amongst the rubble, and people who have passed” in the town of just over 7,000. First responders need space and time to do their job and “any extra vehicle and pedestrian traffic hampers and prolongs their efforts,” the statement said. They have not set a date for when residents can return.

The Florida Medical Examiners Commission has reported 92 storm-related deaths in Florida so far. Most them were in the worst-hit Lee County that includes the greater Fort Myers area and nearby Gulf Coast islands. At least half of the confirmed victims in the state were 65 years and older and more than two-thirds were 50 and older. Five people were also killed in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia.

Ian, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour), unleashed torrents of rain and caused extensive flooding and damage. The deluge turned streets into gushing rivers. Backyard waterways overflowed into neighborhoods, sometimes by more than a dozen feet (3.5 meters), tossing boats onto yards and roadways. Beaches disappeared, as ocean surges pushed shorelines far inland. Officials estimate the storm has caused billions of dollars in damage.

Fort Myers Beach residents James Berry and Jeff Silcock, like Wellema, have access passes to the island and were also waiting under the bridge to get back home, but neither was as upset as Wellema.

“They’re still looking for bodies out there and there’s an investigation process,” said Silcock. “I totally understand why they’re not letting anyone on.”

Betty Parker and her husband, Wiley, live in Fort Myers, but they’re about 20 miles (32 kilometers) inland. Their neighborhood on the Caloosahatchee River was built in 1915 and had never flooded until now, Parker said.

“Quite a few of the houses around us were declared a total loss,” she said on Friday. “Most the people I’ve talked to, the neighbors, don’t have flood insurance because it is too expensive, and it has never flooded here in over 100 years.”

The Parkers were lucky. The water came within 5 inches (13 centimeters) of their house, but not inside, she said. However, it did flood their garage, where they had moved their 2000 Toyota MR2 sports car.

“So many people lost their cars,” Parker said. “They moved them inside because they were worried about wind. Nobody thought about the water.”

___

Associated Press writer Travis Loller in Nashville, Tennessee, contributed to this report.

___

For more coverage of Hurricane Ian, go to: https://apnews.com/hub/hurricanes

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California's law...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WSB Radio

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WSB Radio

Man wanted for murder of 5 people in South Carolina arrested in alleged robbery, chase in Georgia

INMAN, SC — A suspect has been arrested after four people were found dead and another one died at the hospital after a shooting at a South Carolina house Sunday night. According to a news release from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a house just before 8 p.m. Sunday in Inman, South Carolina for a “death call.” When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four victims dead and another who was taken to the hospital where they later died.
INMAN, SC
WSB Radio

Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports

CARROLLTON, Ga. — (AP) — Republican Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday, brushing aside allegations that the football icon once paid for an abortion and arguing that a Republican Senate majority should be voters' foremost priority. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs Republicans'...
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt

MONTGOMERY, Ala — (AP) — An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
WSB Radio

Colorado: 30,000 noncitizens got vote registration mailer

DENVER — (AP) — Colorado’s secretary of state office says it mistakenly sent postcards to about 30,000 noncitizens encouraging them to register to vote, blaming the error on a database glitch related to the state's list of residents with driver's licenses. The office of Democratic Secretary of...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians#Gulf Coast#Wrath#Kayaks#Nearb
WSB Radio

Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta

Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to...
FLORIDA STATE
WSB Radio

Horse that ran away with herd of wild mustangs 8 years ago reunited with owner

FIELDING, Utah — Eight years ago, a Utah man thought he had lost his horse forever in Utah’s West Desert until he got a call last week from authorities. Shane Adams told KUTV that the Bureau of Land Management found his horse “Mongo” while rounding up mustangs in Tooele County, west of Salt Lake City. The BLM said it noticed that one horse acted differently and found an identifying brand. The brand matched the one Adams had reported eight years earlier.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
WSB Radio

Ex-Angels employee gets 22 years in Skaggs overdose death

FORT WORTH, Texas — (AP) — A former Los Angeles Angels employee was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison Tuesday for providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death in Texas. Eric Kay, dressed in an orange jumpsuit with handcuffs and leg...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
WSB Radio

Concerns grow as cholera spreads through Haiti's prisons

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — (AP) — A nonprofit organization on Tuesday called on Haiti’s government to release certain inmates amid a swift rise in cholera cases throughout the country’s severely crowded prison system and dwindling supplies of clean water. Health through Walls, which provides medical...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

Fantasy Football Week 6: Tight end rankings

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz didn't come into the 2022 fantasy football season with much fanfare surrounding his draft status. Sure, he came in with some value as part of a potent Arizona offense and as one of Kyler Murray's primary targets, but no one was really looking at him as if he had the consistent safety of a Travis Kelce or the untapped upside of a Kyle Pitts.
NFL
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
98K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy