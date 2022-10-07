FBI joins investigation into death of Athens mother found in woods after sending cryptic text

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that it has joined the investigation into the death of an Athens mother.

Deborrah “Debbie” Collier disappeared on Sept. 10. Her body was found burned and naked on Sept. 11 in Habersham County near a burned tarp and a tote bag. Surveillance video showed Collier in a Family Dollar store in Rabun County buying similar items on the day she disappeared.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has said her death was “deliberate and personal.” The FBI will assist with the investigation but new information will come from the sheriff’s office.

In the month since her death, deputies have been working to determine suspects and their motives.

Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, told police that around 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 that her mother sent her $2,385 via Venmo and the following message:

“They are not going to let me go love you there is a key in the house in the blue flower pot by the door (SIC).”

Bearden said she tried calling her mother, but she didn’t answer.

Deputies said the results of an autopsy to determine Collier’s cause of death are still pending.

“We don’t believe that this is a random act of violence. We do not believe this was the act of a serial killer,” deputies said. “Please understand that this case is very complex in nature and has a lot of questions and unknowns that are not typical for a death investigation.”

911 CALLS RELEASED

The sheriff’s office has released several surveillance videos, images and the 911 calls from the case.

In a 911 call, her husband Steve Collier said he had been gone all day parking cars at a football game and when he returned, his wife’s rental van was gone. He told the dispatcher that he thought Deborrah went to the store for food like she normally did on Saturdays.

However, his wife left her driver’s license and credit card behind. Steve Collier also mentioned the text message that his step-daughter said she received two hours before he made the 911 call.

TIMELINE OF COLLIER’S DISAPPEARANCE

Investigators have released several surveillance videos from the Family Dollar and school traffic cameras that shows Collier and the rental van.

A Tallulah Falls school traffic camera that captured Collier’s van traveling north on Highway 15 at 2:17 p.m. on Saturday before she arrived at the store.

Investigators in Habersham County say Collier walked out of the Family Dollar at 3:09 p.m. on Saturday, Sept.10. The footage shows she sat in her van for 10 minutes before driving away at 3:19 p.m., heading south on Highway 15. This is the last known footage of Collier.

Her body was discovered on Sunday, Sept.11 at 12:44 p.m.

Investigators are now working to determine what happened between 3:19 p.m. on Saturday when she was last seen on video and 12:44 p.m. on Sunday when her body was found.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Cale Garrison at (706) 839-0559 or Investigator George Cason at (706) 839-0560.

