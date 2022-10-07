Armadillo missing from California zoo

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Zoo officials are searching for an escape artist that disappeared.

A six-banded armadillo named Josephine escaped from the Sacramento Zoo on Thursday morning, KOVR reported. On Friday afternoon, there was still no sign of the animal, zoo officials said via email.

Josephine, 6, is approximately 18 inches long and weighs 12 pounds, KTXL reported. She is a part of the zoo’s education program, which means she is comfortable around people.

The zoo emphasized to KOVR that Josephine is not a threat to any humans or pets.

Six-banded armadillos are native to South America and can be active both during the day and at night, the zoo told KCRA. The animals are good diggers and can shelter underground. Her diet consists primarily of small insects.

Josephine, described by the zoo as “very energetic” has been at the zoo since April 2021, and has escaped once before, Lesley Kirrene, the zoo’s spokeswoman, told The Sacramento Bee.

“The incident is being investigated at this point. Our main focus is her safe return and recovery,” Kirrene said.

A video shared in 2021 by KCRA on social media shows Josephine taking a nap at the zoo.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Josephine is asked to contact the zoo at 916-808-1952.

