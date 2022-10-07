ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Clouds, rain enter the region: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Expect cloud cover and spotty rain Wednesday across Northeast Ohio. Clouds increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and there is about a 40% chance of rain after 12 p.m., the National Weather Service forecasts. The region will have mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions, with gusts up to 26 mph. The high temperature Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio

As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack

WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
