Read full article on original website
Related
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
NE Ohio breweries win 4 medals at Great American Beer Festival
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Eight Ohio breweries won 10 medals at the annual Great American Beer Festival competition, with a pair of Greater Cleveland breweries winning twice each – Platform Beer Co. and Fat Head’s Brewery. Winning at GABF – a prestigious annual competition that caps a three-day...
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week
If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you want a delicious hot dog, you can't go wrong with the accurately named Wiener King. They're known for their "world famous footlong," which is topped with mustard, chili, and onions. The Wiener King Special is also great and comes with chili, mustard, onions, slaw, and cheese. The restaurant also offers tasty corn dogs.
Texas city home to the country’s best pizza restaurant, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza, a big pie with sauce, it’s got the cheese (it’s got the cheese) we can’t imagine a more beautiful thing. Now, you may be confused about what’s happening, really quick, go back and re-read that first sentence in sing-song form.
Clouds, rain enter the region: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Expect cloud cover and spotty rain Wednesday across Northeast Ohio. Clouds increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, and there is about a 40% chance of rain after 12 p.m., the National Weather Service forecasts. The region will have mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions, with gusts up to 26 mph. The high temperature Wednesday will be in the low 70s.
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
Popular discount retail store opening another new location in North Carolina this month
If you like to find great deals on name-brand clothing, shoes, and home decor without paying full retail prices, then you may be excited to learn that a popular off-price retail store chain will be opening another new location in North Carolina this month. Read on to learn more.
Honda to build $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County, spend $700 million more to revamp other Ohio plants
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Honda and state officials on Tuesday unveiled a $4.2 billion plan to build a new electric-vehicle battery plant and retool the carmaker’s existing Ohio plants to produce electric vehicles. The proposed expansion, which still needs final government approval, includes a new electric-vehicle battery plant in Fayette County,...
WLWT 5
Dog who has been at Ohio shelter for more than 2,500 days gets adopted
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A dog who hasbeen at an Ohio animal shelter for over 2,555 days has finally found his forever home. The Lake County Humane Society said one of its dogs, Flip, is 7 years old and has spent most of his life at the shelter. But...
Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
Self-described Ohio ‘incel’ admits to planning mass shooting of women
CINCINNATI, Ohio — A southwest Ohio man who describes himself as an “incel” could be sentenced to life in prison after he admitted Tuesday in federal court to plotting a mass shooting of women at a university in the state. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, pleaded guilty...
A harvest of gratitude: Beloved family farm lives on after community effort
Richard Sasack, the fifth-generation farmer of Butternut Farm is thankful for the community members who made it possible for him to have a harvest this year while his family farm is in legal limbo.
Four deer a-swimming, one turtle crossing and a snake sale gone bad: Russell Township Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 12:50 p.m. Sept. 26 to report a fraud attempt. In the process of trying to sell a snake online, she encountered a person wanting to pay her with a check written for more than the price of the snake. The buyer told her to cash the check and send her the extra amount.
Homecoming Elegy: What the People in J.D. Vance's Hometown of Middletown, Ohio Really Think of Him
We went to Middletown's homecoming game to talk to Middies about what J.D. Vance means to their town's reputation.
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0