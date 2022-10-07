ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Car Flipper Turns Rust Buckets Into Gold Mines

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSlw2_0iQO60OP00

From rusty clunkers to ultra valuable restomods, here's one enthusiast’s incredible story.

Josh Daugherty was no newcomer to the car flipping world before he found his niche in a specific set of automobiles that would push him toward a massive fortune. In fact, he had a team which sent across the nation the scout resume of America's most highly sought-after classic cars. In particular the earlier generations of the Ford Bronco really got him going with their boxy styling and great engine options. These cars were absolute icons in America from the time that they began production all the way up until today. Likely to remain a folk hero of legendary proportions forever, Josh figured out a way to capitalize upon his own love for these cars and hopefully give some neglected models a chance at a new life.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdBit_0iQO60OP00

Now the owner of his very own restoration company in Portland, Oregon, this enthusiast once restored cars as a mere hobby which satisfied his passion for automobiles well enough. However he always knew that there was more to be accomplished out there and eventually he was ready to step into the world of professional automotive restoration. Forming what he considers to be the perfect team of ten similarly ambitious car people, Josh took his side hustle to the next level and started his own company, Highline Classics. Nowadays, rather than restoring just two cars a year, Dougherty and his crew restore about two Ford Broncos per month. Through their process, a Bronco that has been sitting for practically its entire life, ravaged by the creeping hands of time, can be transformed into a beautiful vehicle valued at multiple hundreds of thousands of dollars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=285Bf2_0iQO60OP00

“Why Broncos?” You might ask. Well, to put it simply, Josh fell in love with the Bronco because of its style which is unlike pretty much anything else on the road. Even in its prime there weren't really any competitors outside of possibly the Chevy Blazer. When asked about the Broncos, Josh had this to say “ Broncos are an iconic American vehicle that practically everyone in America knows and loves,” reinforcing his love for the automobiles “They have this incredible look - with the headlights and grill. It's just a beautiful vehicle.” All of this is to say that the man clearly cares about his cars and the company that restores them, which is exactly what you want from somebody who claims to put everything they have into their work. For the time being, that's exactly what Josh seems to be and because of that he has become, and will likely continue to be, extremely successful in doing what he loves.

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

Bid On This Awesome Restomod GTO at Maple Brothers' Dallas Sale

Vintage style, modern power. Arguably one of the best looking and most highly sought after muscle cars of the 1960s, the Pontiac GTO was the king of the road at one time and for many it still is. As the original muscle car era progressed though, the competition became more and more fierce and the GTO risked losing the race, not only from new cars rolling off the line but from enthusiast and backyard mechanics as well. Examples like this 1965 Pontiac GTO heading to the Maple Brothers' Dallas sale are an upgrade from the factory performance, and it’s a proper restomod.
DALLAS, NC
Motorious

Super-Rare Chevelle LS6 Leads The Way At Mecum's Chicago Auction

The muscle car era peaked in 1970 and the car responsible was the 1970 LS6 Chevelle. With a massive 454-cid monster of an engine under the hood and the Z51 SS454 package, the LS6 Chevelle essentially threw the last punch in the muscle car fight. Although small brawls continued throughout the decade, none could come close to Chevy’s ultimate muscle car. Making 450-horsepower and 500 lb-ft of torque, the 454-cid LS6 engine was equipped with 4-bolt mains, an 11.25:1 compression ratio, a solid-lifter cam, rectangular-port heads and an aluminum intake.
CHICAGO, IL
Motorious

1965 Buick Wildcat Earned Its Vivacious Name With A 425 Engine

This incredible vintage luxury vehicle is unexpectedly fast. For decades there has been one company in the American automotive industry that combines performance and luxury perfectly while also wearing the GM name proudly on every badge. That brand was Buick, a name not widely talked about in the automotive community today despite its many successes in years past. You might know them by their string of extremely successful performance cars from the 1980s or perhaps you like some of the older models even more. Either way the point still stands, Buick is a brand defined best by it's incredible versatility on the American automotive market. Recently one car has been getting quite a lot of attention from fans of the brand that might not have even noticed how incredible it truly is before. This car is the Buick Wildcat.
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Cars
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Cars
Motorious

Wildly Valuable Car Collection Found In Underground Bunker

In a display of a location we likely have yet to see, this video shows us a world of classic and modern luxury cars thought to have been lost to time. At first you can see some vehicles that are a bit tricky in terms of identifying what they actually are. This was definitely the case for one vehicle that ports Gullwing doors and a unique front facia. Perhaps someone a little more knowledgeable would be able to point out the exact make, year, and model but the shots that we do get of this particular car are difficult to assess. Either way it's something of great significance if not simply because of its rarity then also for its part in the collection.
CARS
moneytalksnews.com

The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles

Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Mines#Vehicles#Automobile#Classic Car#Flipper#Ford
TheStreet

Elon Musk Believes Earth's Days Are Numbered

War may be hell, but it can sure cut through a lot of red tape. Just ask Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. Musk, the world's richest man, spoke with the former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno on Sept. 21 during an episode of "Jay Leno's Garage." The comedian and the entrepreneur spoke during a tour of Musk's SpaceX facility in Brownsville, Texas.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Motorious

One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol

It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Rust
The Independent

Luxury McLaren car worth over $1m washed out of Florida garage and submerged by Hurricane Ian

A luxury sports car – estimated to be worth more than $1m – was washed out of its owner’s garage and submerged beneath feet of water as Hurricane Ian tore through a Florida neighbourhood.The bright yellow McLaren P1, a luxury vehicle that can top out at 217mph and can go from 0 to 60mph in just 2.2 seconds, was captured in Instagram footage by its owner, Ernie.Ernie shared images of the eye-catching vehicle, purchased by the Florida resident just one week ago, tucked beneath a tree outside his Naples home with water eddying around where the switchblade doors previously...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Ford Unveils Gas-Fueled Pickup That’s Funding Its EV Future

(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s redesigned F-Series Super Duty pickup may lack the sex appeal of the Mustang introduced earlier this month, but this hulking warhorse is critical to funding the automaker’s electric future. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new Super Duty introduced Tuesday is the antithesis of...
CARS
allthatsinteresting.com

$1.5 Million Floating Home Prototype Sinks Into The Water Just As It’s Unveiled

The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
ELECTRONICS
MotorBiscuit

Best Truck Engines Ever Made

We've picked seven of what we consider the most legendary engines ever found in America pickup trucks. The post Best Truck Engines Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
InsideClimate News

An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
CARS
Motorious

1933 Ford Roadster Headlines Maple Brothers Dallas Sale

This incredible car is the essence of high performance and dedicated building. 1933 was an interesting time for Ford, mostly because of the creation of one of their most iconic vehicles to ever hit the American performance market. That automobile was the 1933 Ford Roadster which today is regarded as one of the most unique and expressive hot rods everbilt. Combining high-horsepower, a sleek design, and a lightweight frame, these vehicles were capable of some truly incredible things on the track with a little bit of modification here and there. For any doubters of the car's ability to put a smile on your face, here's a great Roadster that perfectly embodies all of the legends that surround the car today.
DALLAS, NC
Motorious

426 Hemi-Powered Challenger Convertible Is A Highlight of Mecum's Chicago Sale

This combination might just be the greatest muscle car of its time. If you know anything about Mopar then you'll understand that the Challenger is and has always been one of the Dodge brand’s biggest sellers. In the late 1960s and early 1970s the name Challenger was all anybody could really talk about in the automotive muscle car industry. You could get pretty much whatever engine you wanted, though most went with the 383 cubic inch V8 or the 440 cubic inch Magnum V8. This particular vehicle is a great example of an engine that stops both of those power trains in their tracks as it features some of the most desirable engineering techniques available in that time. On top of that it looks pretty good too with a color that we all know and love, plum crazy purple.
CHICAGO, IL
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
88K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy