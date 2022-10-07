Read full article on original website
Related
90 Day Fiancé: Michael Is 'Done' and Demands Angela 'Get Out' After Exes Are Restrained in Violent Face-Off
In Sunday's episode, Angela ripped parts off Michael's car when she arrived unannounced at his home in Nigeria Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi may be done for good after their latest confrontation on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? During Sunday's episode, Angela's unannounced arrival at Michael's family's home in Nigeria went sideways quickly after she started damaging his car when Michael would not answer the door. "Michael, come out. She's taking your car apart," Angela's friend Rene yelled into the house. "Tell him I'll break the windows next. You...
90 Day Fiancé: Ed Tells Liz She 'Ruined' the Engagement Party After He Questions Her Sexuality
On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Ed accused Liz of having a romantic relationship with her female co-worker Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods' engagement party was going well. But things took a turn for the worst when Ed, 57, began wondering if Liz, 29, had a previous relationship with one of her female friends. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, tensions explode after Liz has a fight with one of her former co-workers. The moment, which wasn't...
'Bachelorette' No More! Clare Crawley Is Engaged to Ryan Dawkins: 'Such a Gift Having Him in My Life'
Everything's coming up roses for The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley — she's engaged to boyfriend Ryan Dawkins!. PEOPLE can confirm the longtime Bachelor Nation singleton said yes to the Mascot Sports CEO over the weekend in Las Vegas. Dawkins got down on one knee at the RiSE Festival on Friday...
90 Day Fiancé: Andrei Accuses Liz's Family of 'Snitching' to Get Him Deported amid Green Card Troubles
Andrei called his wife's family a "bunch of losers" and hurled allegations during Sunday's episode 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s Andrei Castravet has been facing unexpected setbacks in his pursuit of permanent U.S. residence — and he thinks wife Elizabeth "Liz" Potthast's family may be to blame. In Sunday's episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off, after Andrei's two-year green card and extension expired, he met with immigration attorney Emel Ersa in an attempt to make his residence permanent. The 35-year-old Moldova native, who currently lives in Tampa,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nick Cannon's Baby Daughter Onyx Wears Crown in Newborn Photo Shoot — See the Cute Pictures!
Nick Cannon shares daughter Onyx Ice — the ninth of his ten children — with model LaNisha Cole Nick Cannon is making a special promise to newborn daughter Onyx Ice. On Tuesday, Cannon shared photos from the 3-week-old's photo shoot with celebrity photographer, Patty Othon. The Wild N'Out host's baby girl with model LaNisha Cole rests naked in the photos, sleeping sweetly and wearing just a tiny crown on her head. In the Instagram caption, Cannon wrote, "It's my job to never let your crown fall!" Onyx is the ninth...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals She Nearly Had to Amputate Her Leg After Serious Equestrian Accident
In a new oral history of The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars describe her terrifying horse riding accident and “miraculous” recovery Kaley Cuoco and her co-stars from The Big Bang Theory are sharing details of a scary horseback riding accident that nearly resulted in her leg being amputated more than 10 years ago. The actress, 36, opened up about the incident alongside co-star Johnny Galecki and Big Bang creator Chuck Lorre in Jessica Radloff's oral history book The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of...
Actress Eileen Ryan, Mother of Sean Penn, Dead at 94
Eileen Ryan, whose film and television career spanned over 50 years, has died. She was 94. PEOPLE confirmed Ryan's death via an emailed release, which revealed that the actress died at her home on Sunday, one week before her birthday. The oldest of Ryan's three sons, Michael Penn, also confirmed...
90 Day Fiancé: Usman's Mother Begs Him to Marry a 'Fertile Girl of Tender Age' Instead of 50-Year-Old Kim
"As far as a request for marriage, I assure you that I won't accept it," Usman's mother told him during his visit Kim Menzies and Usman "Sojaboy" Umar have every reason to feel nervous as they prepare to ask his mother's blessing of their engagement and eventual marriage. The San Diego native expressed her concern over going to Sokoto, Nigeria, after their brief stay together in Abuja, to meet his family as they continue to fight for their relationship. During Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Little People, Big World' Trailer Shows Tori Roloff's 'Major' Surgery as She Welcomes Baby No. 3
Season 24 of Little People, Big World premieres on Tuesday, Nov. 1 A new member of the Roloff family makes his debut in the upcoming season of Little People, Big World. In PEOPLE's exclusive first look at the TLC show's new season, Tori and Zach Roloff welcome their third baby together, son Josiah, now 5 months. The trailer documents the moment Tori and Zach head to the hospital after Tori's water breaks and also reveals to viewers that the now mom of three required "major" surgery. "In an hour and a half, I'm gonna have major...
Vanessa Bryant Laughs and Parties with Daughter Natalia During USC's Family Weekend — See Photos!
Vanessa Bryant took in the University of Southern California family weekend experience with daughter Natalia, 19, laughing with her every step of the way Vanessa Bryant is a proud University of Southern California parent. On Sunday, the mom of four shared a fun Instagram Reel compiling moments from her visit to the college campus for family weekend. The video shows Vanessa posing with daughter Natalia, 19, as they party with friends at different events. From lip-syncing and dancing to "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" to getting sprayed with champagne...
Tori Spelling Celebrates 'Creative' Daughter Hattie as She Turns 11: 'SNL Watch Out'
Tori Spelling is mom to Beau, 5, Finn, 10, Hattie, 11, Stella, 14, and Liam, 15 Tori Spelling is proud of her little girl. In an Instagram post on Monday, the mom of five celebrated daughter Hattie as "all grown up" as she turns 11 years old. "Hattie Cat is 11 today! My magical middle child has always been a sassy independent force to be reckoned with!" she wrote. "She has the voice of an Angel and the artist touch. Anything she chooses to paint or DIY is incredible and unique,"...
Eva Mendes Rebuffs Claims That She 'Quit Acting' in Hollywood: 'I Wanted to Be Home with My Babies'
The Hitch star shares two daughters with long-time partner Ryan Gosling and says she's become pickier about acting choices for more flexible business pursuits Eva Mendes is setting the record straight about her career decisions. "I never quit acting," she wrote in an Instagram post on Friday. "I wanted to be home with my babies and fortunately my other business ventures allowed me to do that more than acting would." In the video, Mendes shows a series of articles written by various publications explaining why she supposedly "quit acting,"...
Julia Roberts Says She's Open with Her Three Kids About Days She 'Blew It' as a Mom
Julia Roberts isn't afraid to admit fault to her kids. Speaking with Hoda Kotb in a Today interview alongside George Clooney that aired Monday, the Ticket to Paradise star acknowledged the concerns parents often have of making missteps with their kids. "Sometimes I get gripped with fear of blowing it,"...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Poses in Chic Blue Suit with Patrick Mahomes on Date Night
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are expecting their second baby in early 2023 Brittany Mahomes is having fun with her maternity fashion. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared a series of photos on Instagram from her date night with husband Patrick Mahomes. "Thank God for giving me you🤍," she captioned a set of photos where she poses with the NFL quarterback, who wears distressed jeans and a t-shirt. Brittany poses in a two-piece printed Fendi blue suit, smiling widely at the camera in the first photo and sharing...
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting Baby Girl with Tom Pelphrey: 'Beyond Blessed'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey made their public debut as a couple in March 2022, a month after meeting at the Ozark premiere Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The Flight Attendant actress, 36, is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with actor boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, the couple announced in separate Instagram posts on Tuesday. Cuoco shared a series of sweet photos with Pelphrey on her page, including photos of an inside of a cake with pink frosting to reveal they are expecting a baby girl. She...
Kim Kardashian Says She Wants to Look 'Snatched' Ahead of Skin-Tightening Procedure on Stomach
Kim Kardashian has made it clear that she'll stop at nothing when it comes to maintaining her beauty. (She even admitted she'd eat her own poop if it helped her look younger.) The 41-year-old SKIMS creator shared on Instagram in August that she'd undergone a skin-tightening procedure on her stomach. As with many cosmetic procedures, it's not one and done — so she got another round of the treatment recently, which she shared on her Instagram Story on Monday.
Jimmy Kimmel Says Son Billy, 5, Has 'No Interest' in Learning About His Open-Heart Surgery
The talk show host spoke about his son's life-saving surgeries at a benefit for the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where his son was treated Jimmy Kimmel's son is doing great. On Saturday, the talk show host, 54, attended the 2022 Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala with his wife, Molly McNearney. He spoke with reporters about their 5-year-old son, Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition and has been treated at the hospital. "He's doing great. He still needs one open-heart surgery, but he's doing great," Kimmel said,...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Watch Dwayne Johnson Be Passed a Fan's Baby Through a Crowd During 'Black Adam' Event
Dwayne Johnson shared an unconventional moment with a fan's baby during an event celebrating his new upcoming DC film, Black Adam. During the fan event kicking off his worldwide press tour for the film, a fan carefully crowd surfed his baby daughter to the stage, where she was handed off to the pro-wrestler turned actor, 50.
WWE・
Meri Brown Shares Beaming Pic About 'Happy People' Before Sister Wives Ep When Kody Told Her to Move
Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives featured Kody Brown's suggestion that his estranged wife, Meri Brown, permanently move into the bed and breakfast she owns Kody Brown may have urged Meri Brown to move away from their family property, but she hasn't let it get her down. Hours before Sunday night's episode of Sister Wives, in which Kody suggested Meri move into the bed and breakfast she owns, Meri shared a photo of herself living it up at the beach — with a huge smile on her face. "Happy people do things that...
People
337K+
Followers
54K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0