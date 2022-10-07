ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss

Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game

Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London to watch the Packers play the Giants for Sunday's Europe game. Social media erupted...
NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery active for Vikings game

David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?

Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
NBC Sports Chicago

Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF

When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
NBC Sports Chicago

Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return

Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
NBC Sports Chicago

WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year

Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
NBC Sports Chicago

Vildor, Jones PFF grades highlight career days

The Bears – while not recording a win on Sunday over the Vikings – took away plenty of individual and team wins from their performance on Sunday. To help contribute to that theme, the PFF grades from the game helped explain the thought process behind the positives to be taken away.
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely

Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears activate N'Keal Harry off of IR

The Bears wide receiver room got a boost on Monday. The team activated N’Keal Harry from injured reserve, making him available to play against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football this week. In July, Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Harry, who is a...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

