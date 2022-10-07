Read full article on original website
Lions’ Saivion Smith leaves game vs. Patriots in ambulance
Saivion Smith was the center of a scary scene at Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Detroit Lions defensive back went down to the turf on his team’s second defensive play of the game against the New England Patriots. Smith was defending Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, who caught a pass from Bailey Zappe for 23 yards.
What we learned as Bears' comeback comes up short vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The Bears were dead and buried after 18 minutes at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings had bulldozed them on three straight possessions to open the game, taking a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. The Bears looked cooked. The Vikings were...
Raiders' Davante Adams shoves cameraman to ground after loss
Davante Adams took his frustrations out on a cameraman. As the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver walked off the field following a devastating 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, what appeared to be a cameraman crossed in front of him while carrying a piece of equipment. Adams shoved him with both hands, sending him crashing to the ground.
NFL・
Aaron Rodgers doppelgänger spotted at London game
Last year, the Twitter-sphere was shocked at the similarity between Aaron Rodgers and his doppelganger, Frank, who attended a Packers game in December last year. He's back again. The Rodgers look-a-like traveled from Germany to London to watch the Packers play the Giants for Sunday's Europe game. Social media erupted...
Smith-Marsette explains what happened on costly fumble vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Ihmir Smith-Marsette had been craving the moment that arrived Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. With the Bears trailing the Minnesota Vikings 29-22 late in the fourth quarter, Smith-Marsette had the chance to drive a dagger into the heart of the team that cut him before the season.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in 29-22 loss vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Things got ugly early for the Bears on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings jumped out to a 21-3 and looked like they were about to bludgeon the Bears so bad the NFL would be forced to hand Chicago the No. 1 overall pick to apologize for the embarrassment.
David Montgomery active for Vikings game
David Montgomery is set to return to the field just two weeks after hurting both his ankle and his knee. The Bears running back is officially active to play against the Vikings in Week 5. The team will be without their top cornerback for the third-straight game, however. Jaylon Johnson is officially inactive as he continues to recover from a quadriceps injury.
Who is Chicago Bears No. 17 Ihmir Smith-Marsette?
Ihmir Smith-Marsette (No. 17) caught a sideline pass from Justin Fields on the Bears' final drive of the game but was stripped by Cam Dantzler to end the team's chances of coming back against the Minnesota Vikings. Who is Smith-Marsette?. Here's a quick bio of the Bears receiver, number 17.
Commanders Scouting Report: What to expect on TNF
When the Bears take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, in a lot of ways it will be like they’re playing themselves. The Commanders are a team that has been looking for a franchise QB since Robert Griffin III hurt himself, and hope they’ve finally got their guy in Carson Wentz. They’re a team that has struggled in key categories on defense. For the Bears it’s bad run defense and lack of pressure on the quarterback. For the Commanders it’s giving up explosive pass plays and not taking the ball away. They’re also a team that has lost more than they’ve won.
Eddie Jackson alludes to Jaylon Johnson's return
Eddie Jackson made it perfectly clear a there's a piece missing from the Bears' defense after the Bears' loss to the Minnesota Vikings. That piece is named Jaylon Johnson. But, Jackson alluded to the starting corner's potential return for Thursday night. "When a guy like Jaylon is out, it’s always...
How Bears' mentality, morale keeps them charging ahead
When the Bears dropped to 21-3 in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Vikings, they could’ve quit. They could’ve started playing the blame game and looking for excuses to explain why they were getting embarrassed by a division rival. That’s what many other teams would’ve done.
WATCH: Mooney delivers potential catch of the year
Darnell Mooney hauled in a deep ball from Justin Fields with one hand to set the Bears up for a David Montgomery touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Mooney has been suboptimal this season. Coming into Sunday's game, he posted eight catches for 121 yards and zero touchdowns through four weeks. That equates to 30.3 yards per game.
Velus makes most of limited snaps in loss vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Velus Jones Jr.’s only opportunity to make an impact in Week 4 came on special teams. It was an opportunity he muffed away in the Bears’ 20-12 loss at MetLife Stadium. But the rookie receiver never doubted his moment would come on offense. The...
Vildor, Jones PFF grades highlight career days
The Bears – while not recording a win on Sunday over the Vikings – took away plenty of individual and team wins from their performance on Sunday. To help contribute to that theme, the PFF grades from the game helped explain the thought process behind the positives to be taken away.
How Fields, Mooney got wires crossed on missed early TD vs. Vikings
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – There seems to be at least one play a game where Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney should hook up for a big play, but the connection between the Bears’ quarterback and star receiver is just a touch off. In the Bears’ Week 4 loss to...
How new yoga breathing technique helped Fields vs. Vikings
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Justin Fields played what arguably was his best half of NFL football Sunday when the Bears’ comeback against the Minnesota Vikings came up short in a 29-22 loss at U.S. Bank Stadium. After the loss, the 23-year-old quarterback said it was the most comfortable...
Why Panthers trading WR Moore to Bears is highly unlikely
Almost the second the Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule on Monday, rumors started to trickle in about the possibility of an impending fire sale in Carolina. Given the Bears’ lack of talent at wide receiver after Darnell Mooney, the internet began to speculate the Bears could trade for Panthers star receiver D.J. Moore.
Panthers’ potential trade candidates, players available after firing Rhule
The Carolina Panthers finally pulled the plug. After two-plus uninspiring seasons that produced an 11-27 record, owner David Tepper fired head coach Matt Rhule on Monday. Defensive pass game coordinator Steve Wilks was named the interim head coach. The Panthers will go through a full search for their next head...
Bears activate N'Keal Harry off of IR
The Bears wide receiver room got a boost on Monday. The team activated N’Keal Harry from injured reserve, making him available to play against the Commanders on Thursday Night Football this week. In July, Ryan Poles traded a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Patriots for Harry, who is a...
