nwestiowa.com
LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend, 66, formerly of Sheldon
SHELDON—A memorial service for LeaAnn (Ellerbroek) Vande Griend of Fountain Hills, AZ, who died age 66, on April 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, AZ, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at the First Reformed Church in Sheldon, IA. Family visitation will be at the church 1:30-2 p.m. with...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teen stabbed over a disagreement in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police responded to an early morning call and found a teen with a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex in southwest Sioux Falls. The teens were arguing outside the apartment when one used a knife to stab the other in the chest. The victim was able to get inside an apartment, where officers found him.
nwestiowa.com
Building H gets A+ as new NCC space
SHELDON—Building H is clear to be discharged. The new health building, featuring a simulation hospital, is complete at Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon. “Every single day on this campus and through all of our connections, with all our integrated relationships, there are people who have the superpower of building brighter futures, especially for the people who need it most,” said NCC president John Hartog.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for assault
SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Sunday, Oct. 9, on charges of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness and child endangerment. The arrest of Rafael Maldonado stemmed from an argument over a set of vehicle keys about 1:20 a.m. with a woman he...
KELOLAND TV
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
The search for a missing Siouxland woman continues
About two dozen people gathered at the Urban Neighbor Center to pick up flyers about Brenda Payers' information and plan their search.
nwestiowa.com
Van Zee Enterprises celebrates 100 years
ROCK VALLEY—The fact his family’s business has been around for a century is a surreal feeling for Chad Van Zee. The president and co-owner of Rock Valley-based Van Zee Enterprises was involved with the company growing up and worked there all through high school. The business, which consists...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man cited for weed at casino
LARCHWOOD—A 36-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was cited about 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, on a charge of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood. The arrest of Zamu Ahmed Sado stemmed from him being found in possession...
nwestiowa.com
Wagner: It was what we didn’t know that counted!
Larry Erickson was a breath of fresh air to The REVIEW. He enjoyed chasing after often overlooked stories, especially if they were about a person who persevered in a time of overwhelming odds. His news stories and human interest features were equally good. His multipart series on the graying of...
nwestiowa.com
Driver hurt when hitting manure spreader
SIOUX CENTER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 8:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, on 400th Street, three miles east of Sioux Center. Fifty-nine-year-old Tina Louisa Timmerman of Orange City was driving west when her 2017 Ford Escape struck a manure spreader being pulled west by a 1979 John Deere farm tractor when the driver, 19-year-old Joshua Lee Schelling of Orange City, slowed to turn south onto Indian Avenue, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Falls man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls.
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers
HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Payloader damages ATM in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating a damaged ATM machine at a credit union in eastern Sioux Falls. Police could be seen at the Bluestone Federal Credit Union where a payloader crashed into and knocked over an ATM near 41st St. and Sycamore Ave. The credit union...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man jailed for OWI by Boyden
BOYDEN—A 22-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, near Boyden on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Cristian Olivares Barranco stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Jeep for speeding at the intersection of Highway 18 and Kiwi Avenue two miles east of Boyden, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City Journal
South Dakota man arrested on multiple charges after Sioux County pursuit
MAURICE, Iowa -- A Springfield, South Dakota, man was arrested early Sunday morning on multiple charges, after leading deputies on a pursuit that began north of Maurice. At 12:31 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Langley, 37, on a felony charge of second-degree criminal mischief and misdemeanor charges of eluding, possession of a controlled substance -- cannabidiol, and interference with official acts.
KELOLAND TV
VIDEO: Police search for 3 involved in vandalism
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are looking for three people who broke a business window. Police posted surveillance video on Facebook. It happened around 4 a.m. on Thursday at Blown Away Vape on Minnesota Avenue. Police believe the same group also broke a window at Ernie...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen charged for marijuana, more
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana; failure to affix a drug stamp; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
nwestiowa.com
Archer man arrested for assaulting wife
ARCHER—A 28-year-old rural Archer man was arrested Monday, Oct. 10, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Craig Alan DeBoer stemmed from an argument with his wife about 11 a.m. while they were working at a hog site pumping manure, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
1893 Murder In the Most Gruesome Crime Ever in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
It was almost Halloween in 1893 when this prominent businessman committed these most awful murders in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. What has been described as the “most awful tragedy” in the city of Sioux Falls occurred on October 22, 1893. Harry Lacey walked into his mother-in-law's house and...
wnax.com
Neighbor Farmers Turn Out for Harvest Bee Following Death of Farmer
A harvest bee was held in northwest Iowa on Wednesday. Farmers from across the neighborhood came to assist with the harvest after a family member died this past summer. The harvest bee was held in western Plymouth County. Amanda Brietbart says several neighbors helped organize the harvest bee following the death of her father-in-law. She recites the numbers involved with the harvest bee. Brietbart tells of the tragic events involving her father-in-law from this past summer that led to the harvest bee. Brietbart tried to hold back her emotions when she was asked about what it means to have all the neighbors and friends turn out to assist with the harvest. Brietbart thought the gathering will complete the 750-acre harvest within one day’s work.
