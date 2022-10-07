ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOCO

Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
NORMAN, OK
News On 6

OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week

Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Norman Police Respond To Semitruck Rollover On Highway

The Norman Police Department is responding to a wreck that happened at around 6:15 a.m. on I-35 near West Robinson Street. Police said a semitruck taking the exit off the highway to eastbound West Robinson Street rolled over, and the department has closed the exit. This is a developing story.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas

PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
PAWNEE COUNTY, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa

Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
TULSA, OK
kswo.com

Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
GRADY COUNTY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting

At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to...
YUKON, OK
News On 6

OKCFD Releases New Video Of NW OKC House Fire

Oklahoma City firefighters have released a new video of a house fire that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th and Villa Avenue. Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace to keep warm, according to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire

UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident

A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
CHICKASHA, OK

