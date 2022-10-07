Read full article on original website
KOCO
Crews clear scene after rollover crash along I-35 in Norman
NORMAN, Okla. — Crews have cleared the scene of a rollover crash along Interstate 35 in Norman. A cement truck rolled over while navigating a turn in the southbound I-35 ramp to eastbound Robinson Street. Norman police initially closed the area while crews cleared the scene. Traffic has resumed...
News On 6
OKC Street Takeover Ordinance Goes Into Effect this Week
Some new ordinances will go into effect in Oklahoma City later this week, including one to stop dangerous street takeovers. This move hopes to end the dangerous practice of taking over roadways to perform street races, donuts and burnouts. The new ordinance takes effect on Thursday, and allows for vehicles...
News On 6
Norman Police Respond To Semitruck Rollover On Highway
The Norman Police Department is responding to a wreck that happened at around 6:15 a.m. on I-35 near West Robinson Street. Police said a semitruck taking the exit off the highway to eastbound West Robinson Street rolled over, and the department has closed the exit. This is a developing story.
ODOT: Westbound I-44 closed at Lake Hefner Pkwy due to crash
Drivers may need to find an alternate route to work on Monday following a crash.
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
Motorcycle driver killed on Oklahoma turnpike
A motorcycle driver was killed along the Muskogee Turnpike while attempting to take the eastbound Webbers Falls exit.
17-year-old dead after Garvin County crash near Lindsay
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old male is dead after a crash about 1 mile south of Lindsay, in Garvin County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the male was going north on State Highway 76 while driving a 2008 Cadillac Escalade. Travis Christensen, age 52 of...
KOCO
Two Oklahomans killed in crash involving semitrailer in Kansas
PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. — Authorities say two Oklahomans were killed in a crash involving a semitrailer in central Kansas. A Kansas Highway Patrol collision report says a 2013 Kia Sorento was traveling south on U.S. Route 183 around 6:45 p.m. when the driver did not stop at a stop sign at K156 in Pawnee County. Authorities said a semitrailer then struck the Sorento.
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
Sewage project will close midtown Tulsa street for one week
TULSA, Okla. — A sewage project in midtown Tulsa will have a street closed for about a week. The City of Tulsa said, beginning Monday afternoon, South Hudson Avenue between East 35th Street and East 36th Street will be closed for a sanitary sewer rehabilitation project. The project is...
News On 6
Emergency Crews Respond To Deadly House Fire In Tulsa
Emergency crews responded to a deadly house fire that broke out in the early morning hours on Monday. Crews are currently on the scene near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive in Tulsa. Currently, it is unclear how the blaze broke out. Officials have not yet identified the individual killed...
kswo.com
Wreck with cow in Grady Co. sends motorcyclist to the hospital
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A motorcyclist went to the hospital after a wreck early Sunday morning in Grady County. It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. about 8 miles east of Chickasha, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The 32-year-old Oklahoma City man was driving westbound on Highway 39 when...
City of Broken Arrow to begin street resurfacing project
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Beginning Monday, Oct. 17th, the City of Broken Arrow Streets Division will begin resurfacing South Elm Place from the Creek Turnpike to Tucson Street, the city announced. During the course of the project, there will be lane restrictions, but no anticipated road closures are expected,...
At Least 1 Hurt In Yukon Shooting
At least one person was injured during a shooting Monday night in Yukon, authorities said. Yukon police said this happened near Preston Park and Abigale Drive. Police said the victim went to a nearby convenience store for help. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time, according to...
News On 6
OKCFD Releases New Video Of NW OKC House Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters have released a new video of a house fire that happened Saturday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire started in a home near Northwest 44th and Villa Avenue. Six people were inside the home and started a fire in the fireplace to keep warm, according to...
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
KTUL
45-year-old woman dies in east Tulsa house fire
UPDATE: The Tulsa Fire Department says one person is dead after an early morning house fire in east Tulsa. Firefighters say a man who's been staying at the house near South 76th East Avenue and East 4th Place came back from running errands around 6 a.m. and saw smoke coming from the house.
news9.com
Celebration Of Life For Man Killed In Oil Rig Accident
A 20-year-old who died in an oil rig accident in Chickasha in early October is honored in a celebration of life at his hometown high school. The Grady County Sheriff's Office says Tanner Snider was hit in the head earlier this week and instantly killed. He leaves behind his girlfriend...
Vian man killed in motorcycle crash near Webbers Falls
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike near Webbers Falls, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said on Saturday morning, Shawn Crawford, driving a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle, failed to negotiate a curve on the Webbers Falls exit ramp.
43-Year-Old Killed In Muskogee County Motorcycle Crash
A 43-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Muskogee Turnpike Saturday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said at around 7:53 a.m., a motorcyclist, Shawn Crawford, failed to negotiate a turn at the Webbers Falls exit ramp, struck an elevated curb and was ejected from the motorcycle.
