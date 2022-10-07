Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
Portland-based Hacker Opens Office in Bend
Hacker has announced the opening of their new office in Bend. The Bend office will complement the firm’s Portland office and help to support the studio’s increasing presence in central Oregon. Recent work in the area includes: The Grove, a new development in Bend including the recently completed Grove Market Hall and Assembly workspaces, and the soon to be completed Arête condominiums; the Universalist Unitarian Fellowship of Central Oregon, a new home for community gathering for spiritual growth and fellowship; and the Lodge at Black Butte Ranch, an amenity building designed to capture the spirit and beauty of the Ranch through connections to the surrounding high desert and mountain landscape.
3 Oregon wineries ranked among best in U.S., according to report
Some Oregon wineries are getting national recognition for their wines.
beachconnection.net
Smoky Air Advisories for Mid-Valley, Southern I-5, Portland, Small Sliver of Oregon Coast
(Portland, Oregon) – Various parts of Oregon and a small sliver of the Oregon coast are under air quality advisories through Friday, issued by Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: smoky haze from Russia seen on the coast several years ago) While many of...
nbc16.com
Biden to travel to Portland on Friday
Our station just learned more about President Biden's schedule when he travels to Oregon later this week. On Friday, he'll be in Portland for a volunteer event with the Oregon democratic party. Then on Saturday, he will be at a reception for Tina Kotek, the democratic candidate for governor. Biden...
Golf.com
2 wildly different Portland courses showed me a slice of Pacific Northwest muni heaven
It’s Tuesday afternoon at 5 p.m. when I pull into the parking lot at Colwood Golf Center, a slice of muni nirvana in northeast Portland, Ore. Want to hit balls? Grab a spot on the grass range. It’ll be the only tricky part of your stop at Colwood — finding an open stall. These days it always seems busy here, but this is the busiest time: the end of the workday, when the world’s problems can be solved with a bucket of balls and a reasonably priced beer. (There’s a food truck–inspired snack bar going in, too. Food trucks are way in.) Franz Ferdinand blares over the speakers. We’re in Portland, where indie rock is the default soundtrack.
focushillsboro.com
8 Outdoor Adventures In Oregon Ideal For This Warm Autumn Weather
While the unexpectedly warm and dry start to fall may make some Portlanders uneasy, we should make the most of the weather by continuing our favourite summertime pastimes into the gloomy season. The period between the end of the summer tourist season and the start of the autumn rains is...
Readers respond: Portland needs help now
I tuned into the debate last month. (“3 candidates for governor differ sharply in Bend debate,” Sept. 28) I disagree with Christine Drazan’s pro-life views, and I disagree with Betsy Johnson on gun rights, but Drazan and Johnson are clearly tuned into the major discontent that people are feeling right now. I hear Tina Kotek talking in “policy wonk” speech about 10-year plans. I want to hear Kotek say, “I hear you. Things are really bad right now. This is what I am going to do on Day 1 to make Oregon more livable.”
WWEEK
Christine Drazan’s Strategic Masterstroke Started With a Case of FOMO
For the first time in 40 years, a Republican might be elected Oregon’s governor. I know, young radicals, just breathe through it. It’s OK to feel nervous. Portland is a weird liberal city, and it has been for as long as a lot of us have been alive, but Oregon’s rural counties are often quite conservative and it makes for an uncomfortable dichotomy.
opb.org
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educators
Your browser does not support the audio element. With the fall semester underway, schools across Oregon are facing a shortage of teachers. That shortage is especially severe when it comes to bilingual teachers, even as the demographics of some communities continue to change. According to the Oregon Department of Education’s 2022 Oregon Educator Equity Report, 42% of Oregon students identify as ethnically and linguistically diverse, as opposed to only 13% of teachers.
orartswatch.org
News & Notes: Sitka on the move, City Hall’s Indigenous art, a shop attacked
The Sitka Art Invitational shifts to Oregon Contemporary. New art at City Hall celebrates Indigenous Peoples Day. Vandals trash an Indigenous coffee shop and its art. Each fall for going on 30 years the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology packs its bags for the big city to throw a great big fundraising party to help support its many residencies, workshops, classes, and other activities at its wooded home near Otis on the Oregon Coast. Arts lovers in and around Portland, in turn, eagerly await the event, which provides a grand ramble through a juried show of three works each by about a hundred regional artists – and a chance to buy some of the art and take it home.
Channel 6000
October record Oregon warmth expected to finish up weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – All things come to an end…except what seems to be this warm October. Record warmth will last through the weekend as temperatures jump to the 80s for another day. This weekend will go down as one of the warmest in October. Many locations picked up a record high on Saturday, with many in sight again on Sunday. Portland hit 87 on Saturday, which topped the record of 82 (1971).
Kotek, Johnson share plans for economic development in Oregon
With just a few weeks until the election, two of the top three candidates for governor in Oregon detailed their plans when it comes to economic development, especially when it comes to the Portland metropolitan area.
hereisoregon.com
8 Oregon outdoor excursions perfect for this balmy start to fall
Let’s call it a summer encore. While some Portlanders may feel a bit unnerved about this unseasonably warm and dry start to fall, we might as well take advantage of the weather by extending our favorite summer activities into the dark season. As any seasoned Pacific Northwesterner can tell...
Spirits are high as students return to Oregon community college campuses, but enrollment picture is mixed
Energy is high on community college campuses across the state as students stream back in and presidents view the academic year’s start as a glass half-full. Students have returned to school buildings hollowed out by the pandemic, taking advantage of ramped-up in-person class offerings. Administrators are again having to scramble for parking spaces in what Portland Community College enrollment dean Ryan Clark called “the best first-world problem to have.”
oregoncapitalchronicle.com
Feds give Oregon groups $100 million for sustainable farming, ranching, timber
A $100 million infusion of federal money will help ranchers, farmers and loggers switch to practices that emit less greenhouse gases and capture more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Sept. 26 it would send two Portland-based nonprofit conservation groups, Sustainable Northwest and The Climate...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
orartswatch.org
Richard Keis: Photographing the craftspeople of Oaxaca
Implicit in the adage about a picture being worth a thousand words is the premise that a good photograph needn’t be accompanied by any words. Fortunately, Richard Keis ignores this in Southern Exposures: Portraits of Oaxaca, at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg through Oct. 28. That’s not much time to see a lot of images, because the work fills not one, but three, galleries, and many are accompanied by a good chunk of text. You’re as likely to get lost in the stories as you are in the pictures.
Brrrring it on: Winter forecast conference set for Oct. 22.
The 30th annual event hosted by the President Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be held at OMSI.Anyone wondering what winter will bring should attend the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at OMSI. Presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the event It is free and open to the public. It brings forecasters from throughout the Pacific Northwest together to predict the upcoming winter. Returning ones review their previous forecasts, sometimes to their chagrin. This is expected to be a rare third consecutive La Nina...
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Thorns' Retribution, Cops are Defunding Themselves, and Your Last Chance to Eat Wings... EVER!
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
kptv.com
Woman found dead at downtown Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman was found dead in downtown Portland on Sunday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said at about 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a welfare check at Lownsdale Park on Southwest Salmon Street. When they arrived, they found a woman dead. She has not been identified.
