Topeka, KS

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle vs. car crash in Topeka

By Matthew Self
 4 days ago

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital following a car crash in Central Topeka on Friday.

A 27 News reporter at the intersection of southwest Polk and southwest 10th Street confirms that a motorcycle vs. car crash occurred. Shawnee County Dispatch told 27 News that the crash was first reported at 12:55 p.m.

The motorcyclist reportedly ran into the back of a car and was taken to an area hospital. The driver of the other vehicle is uninjured.

