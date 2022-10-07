Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
wktn.com
Next Trivia Night at MLJ Library is October 22
The next After-Hours Trivia Night has been scheduled at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library. The event will start at 7pm on Saturday October 22. Halloween, Fall and all that the season brings are fair game. You can register by following a link on the Mary Lou Johnson...
wktn.com
Kenton Lions Club Fall into Service- Angels for the Elderly Donation
Members of the Kenton Lions Club presented donations to Angels for the Elderly. 15 members of Kenton Lions presented a monetary donation of $400 to Angels for the Elderly. They also collected 214 non-perishable items including: food, bathroom tissue and hygiene products. In addition, Lion Dave Dulin collected 204 pairs...
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
wktn.com
ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22
Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Columbus
Bojangles Famous Chicken 'n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon.
wktn.com
Minutes of Kappa Chapter Of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. Meeting
Co-Presidents Kathy Lundy and Virginia Shellhouse of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. welcomed 17 members on October 8 at 10 a.m. to Pickwick Place at 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. They thanked the committee of Patti Palmer, Linda Osborn, Lorrene Roberts, and Janine McMillan for the lovely arrangements.
wktn.com
Family Friendly Event in Marysville Friday
The City of Marysville is holding a Friday Nights Uptown Rocktoberfest event. That will take place from 6 until 10pm this Friday October 14. That public is invited to take part in an evening of live music, food and family fun in Uptown Marysville. As part of Rocktoberfest, the 10th...
dayton.com
Trick-or-treat times for Dayton-area communities
Beggars Night — or trick-or-treat night — will be held in many communities on Sunday, Oct. 30 or Monday, Oct. 31. Is trick-or-treating happening in your community? Below are community trick-or-treat dates and times, organized by county, then community. We will continue to update this listing as communities...
Centerville resident to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’
Russell graduated from Troy High School in 2008 and works at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Greene County as a contracting officer.
wyso.org
Resurrecting the Springfield, Ohio burying grounds
The cemetery has gone by many names in the past, but most people in the region might know it as the Columbia Street Cemetery, since that is the road that it currently sits on. But originally, it was simply called the Springfield Burying Grounds. “When the first burial happens in...
dayton.com
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
8 Fun Things to do in Mount Vernon, Ohio
Mount Vernon, Ohio is just around 1 hour from Columbus has a super cute downtown, a really unique park and the coolest Dog Fountain around!. If you’re looking for a super fun day trip from Columbus, Ohio, look no further than Mt. Vernon, Ohio! The downtown area is so cute and easy to walk around! There lots of things to do in downtown Mount Vernon that will appeal to families with kids of all different ages!
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio
Then you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio and like your Chinese food spicy, you should check out this restaurant. They offer Chinese-American staples like sweet and sour chicken and fried rice, but they also serve authentic Sichuan-style dishes. Customer recommendations include the spicy red dry chili fish filets, dan dan noodles, spicy sizzling lamb, and mapo tofu.
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
There is no doubt that Ohio is a wonderful state and that it has a lot to offer. Besides charming cities and lots of outdoor activities to choose from, there are also a lot of amazing restaurants to choose from. If you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four fantastic seafood places in Ohio that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients.
How long until we change the clocks in Columbus?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Visit the Most Haunted City in Ohio
As one of the first areas to be unionized into the United States, as well as the site of Native American activity for thousands of years, it comes as no surprise that Ohio has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, today, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, even among Ohio's many haunted places, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about Ohio's most haunted city.
