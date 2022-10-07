Read full article on original website
Biden pledges additional help to Ukraine
As Russia continues with heavy attacks and bombardments on Ukraine, the White House is now pledging additional help.
Biden vows 'consequences' for Saudis after OPEC+ cuts output
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating America’s relationship with Saudi Arabia as the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance moves to cut oil production and Democratic lawmakers call for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. John Kirby, the strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council at the White House, said Tuesday that Biden believes “it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year. This pause would also halt sales of spare and repair parts, support services and logistical support. But it remains to be seen how far Biden is willing to go in showing his displeasure with the Saudis, a vital but complicated ally in the Middle East. Biden came into office vowing to recalibrate the U.S. relationship because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record but then paid a visit to the kingdom earlier this year.
Russia escalates attacks in Ukraine, hits civilian areas
A barrage of at least 84 Russian missiles have blasted Ukraine's capital and several other important cities, killing at least 14 people and wounding dozens more.
Former Fed Chair Bernanke shares Nobel for research on banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke and two other U.S.-based economists won the Nobel Prize in economics for research into bank failures -- work that built on lessons learned in the Great Depression and helped shape America’s aggressive response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis. The...
North Korea confirms simulated use of nukes to 'wipe out' enemies
North Korea’s recent barrage of missile launches were the simulated use of its tactical battlefield nuclear weapons to “hit and wipe out” potential South Korean and US targets, state media reported Monday, as its leader Kim Jong Un signaled he would conduct more provocative tests.
Taiwan says war with China 'absolutely' not an option, but bolstering defences
War between Taiwan and China is "absolutely not an option", Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Monday, as she reiterated her willingness to talk to Beijing and also pledged to boost the island's defenses including with precision missiles.
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be "a mistake" for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means the country must burn more planet-heating coal. The German government is still debating the future of its nuclear plants, long set to be shut...
Man accused of trying to pass secret documents to Russians pleads 'not guilty'
Charged with espionage, Jareh Dalke of Colorado Springs pleaded not guilty Tuesday in federal court. He faces the possibility of life in prison or perhaps even the death penalty if convicted.The former National Security Agency employee is accused of stealing national defense information documents and offering them to what he thought to be a Russian agent for sale. The contact was made online.Federal prosecutors left court after successfully convincing Magistrate Judge Kato Crews to rule that the defendant could not be trusted to be let free on bond before trial. They claimed he poses a grave risk to national security.Legal...
Danchenko trial opens, expected to be last of prosecutor's probe into origins of Trump-Russia investigation
John Durham is seeking the conviction of a Russian analyst who is charged with five counts of lying to the FBI as agents investigated potential collusion.
Kari Lake: Fentanyl is killing our young generation
Kari Lake discusses how President Biden isn't helping remedy the fentanyl crisis and allowing cartels to poison America's youth on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
High court weighs California law on pigs, pork prices
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is weighing a California animal cruelty law that pork producers say could upend their industry and raise the cost of their products nationwide. But in arguments Tuesday, the justices seemed to have bigger concerns beyond bacon. Pork producers say California’s law requiring more space for breeding pigs will force the $26 billion-a-year industry to change its practices even though pork is produced almost entirely outside California. The question for the high court is whether California has impermissibly burdened the pork market and improperly regulated an industry outside its borders
Hope Solo wants to object $24 million equal pay lawsuit settlement
Just a few months after the US Women's National Team and the United States Soccer Federation reached a settlement on equal pay, Hope Solo is saying "thanks but no thanks."
