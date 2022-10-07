Read full article on original website
SAPD Association fighting for its officers' mental health after suicides
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio police officer tragically took his own life last week. It's the latest in a number of similar tragedies in the past few months. But officer suicides are a problem that's happening at police departments across the nation. We sat down with the president of...
Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
Bexar County offering free mental health services amid mental health crisis in U.S.
SAN ANTONIO - Nine out of ten adults believe there's a mental health crisis in the U.S., that's according to a recent poll. On World Mental Health Day, experts say it's time to erase stigma and raise awareness of these issues. But many Americans are not getting the help they...
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
Buildings across the city will light up purple for Domestic Violence Awareness month
SAN ANTONIO - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez has requested buildings across the city to be lit up purple Monday night to acknowledge it. Buildings will include the City Hall, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, and the Tower of the Americas. UTSA will...
SAWS to keep Stage 2 water restrictions in place despite EAA moving to Stage 4
SAN ANTONIO – While the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) has declared Stage 4 water restrictions, the San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said that its customers will remain at Stage 2 for the time being. In a press statement, SAWS officials said EAA announced Stage 4 restrictions based on Comal...
'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society
CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
REWARD: Suspect forces employees to zip tie each other while he robs North Side smoke shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the person who recently robbed a North Side smoke shop. The robbery took place just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Super Nova Smoke Shop off West Avenue near Trudell Drive. Police said the suspect had two employees zip tie each...
Street artist 'Inti' paints first mural in Texas at new Rosario's restaurant
SAN ANTONIO - The finishing touches are being put on a new mural in Southtown. Rosario's restaurant commissioned internationally acclaimed street artist Inti to paint the wall of their newest location, expected to open later this year. Inti is known for his large-scale murals reflecting the colors and energy of...
New giant pumpkin record set in the US
HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA -- A pumpkin grown in Minnesota has won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. It's a US record, weighing in at 2,560 lbs. The pumpkin, dubbed "Maverick," was grown by Travis Gienger. Gienger credits his success with...
Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak
SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
San Antonio police seek help finding teen who has been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a teenager who they said has been missing for nearly a week. According to authorities, Saad Sasduldeen Wassef was last seen on Oct. 6 on the 4000 block of Gus Eckert Rd. Wassef is 6’0 tall, weighs 190 pounds, has...
Firefighters made fast attack to heavy fire at a Northside apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters were quick to extinguish the flames at a Northside apartment complex. The incident happened at the 11700 block of Parliament Drive in the Distinction Apartment Homes at around 3:59 a.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found that the first floor of an apartment was in flames....
Jocelyn Straus, local philanthropist and community leader has died at the age of 91
SAN ANTONIO - Jocelyn Straus, a local philanthropist and community leader has died in her home at 91. Jocelyn Levi Straus was one of San Antonio’s most successful community leaders and master fundraiser. She voluntarily raised millions of dollars to enhance the economic and cultural growth of San Antonio and South Texas.
Traffic stop by Kerrville PD leads to drugs, a stolen gun, stolen checks and more
KERRVILLE, Texas - The Kerrville Police Department says a man from Spring Branch and a woman from Pennsylvania were arrested during a traffic stop along Sidney Baker. Police say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Cecilia Anne Keefer and the passenger was 26-year-old Aubrey Dale Friar II. The two were...
It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
Many local leaders came together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at SAC
SAN ANTONIO – Many local leaders came together at San Antonio College to celebrate what's also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Members of the Tehuan band of Mission Indians of San Antonio along with the Society of Native Nations and Tribal Communities shared their cultures, songs, dances, and teachings.
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
