San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Plasma donations rake in big bucks for those wanting extra cash

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - People have found creative ways to make some extra cash as the economy has taken it's toll on pocketbooks with rising inflation costs. A trend growing in popularity: plasma donation. Christa Dyer has never liked the poking and prodding that comes with getting shots. But when...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change

SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
UVALDE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

'House of 1,000 Pumpkins' collecting donations for American Cancer Society

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A Rhode Island man has carved 1,000 craft pumpkins and assembled them on his front lawn for visitors to see during the Halloween season. Guests were admiring the Jack-o-lanterns at the "House of 1,000 Pumpkins" while The National Desk visited the display Monday night. I'm...
CHARITIES
news4sanantonio.com

Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Street artist 'Inti' paints first mural in Texas at new Rosario's restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - The finishing touches are being put on a new mural in Southtown. Rosario's restaurant commissioned internationally acclaimed street artist Inti to paint the wall of their newest location, expected to open later this year. Inti is known for his large-scale murals reflecting the colors and energy of...
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

New giant pumpkin record set in the US

HALF MOON BAY, CALIFORNIA -- A pumpkin grown in Minnesota has won the Safeway World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival. It's a US record, weighing in at 2,560 lbs. The pumpkin, dubbed "Maverick," was grown by Travis Gienger. Gienger credits his success with...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
news4sanantonio.com

Dead person found inside drainage tunnel in Live Oak

SAN ANTONIO – The Live Oak Police found a deceased person in an underground drainage tunnel Saturday morning. The deceased individual was found on Judson Road towards the Northeast Side of town. Upon arrival, officers walked the tunnel and located the deceased person. The victim was a male and...
LIVE OAK, TX
news4sanantonio.com

It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day

SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
ALAMO HEIGHTS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head

SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

