Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis announces temporary bridge access to Sanibel Island as causeway repairs begin
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
WATCH: Planes flipped, buildings damaged at Florida airport after Hurricane Ian
The mark of Hurricane Ian's devastation can still be clearly seen in Florida as communities continue to collect and clean up debris left behind by the storm.
Mysuncoast.com
Drone footage shows damage on Sanibel Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New video taken by drones show the extend of the damage Hurricane Ian caused to Sanibel Island. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office’s Electronic Surveillance Unit uses drones every day to survey damage and be the eyes in the sky for deputies patrolling on the ground.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wild941.com
Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old
On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
railfan.com
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Seminole Gulf Railway
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Seminole Gulf Railway in southwest Florida suffered significant damage from Hurricane Ian in late September and may be closed for months, according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. A total of six bridges — three near Fort Myers and three near Arcadia — were...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
One resident of Englewood, Florida, wants questions answered before rebuilding from Hurricane Ian
More than a week after Hurricane Ian, Floridians are still learning the extent of its damage. The hurricane wiped away mobile homes in Englewood, Florida, about an hour north of Fort Meyers. At the Holiday Estates mobile home park, Cathy Nicely returned to her home and found a metal sign...
Horse stable asking for community's help in Cape Coral after Hurricane Ian
On Monday, an iconic family-owned business, Saddlewood Horse Club in Cape Coral said its hands are tied after Hurricane Ian decimated its property.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WZVN-TV
Essential information for SWFL residents recovering from Hurricane Ian
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, we are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. Some of the many amenities you have come to expect at RSW may not be available. Concessions will have limited food and beverage and other items may be in short supply.
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
Mysuncoast.com
Home of Venice family destroyed by floodwaters brought on by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Room after room in the home of the Hulley family in South Venice destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters from a nearby creek overtaking the property and getting into the home as high as around three feet deep. “We’re still in shock, it’s not fully hit us...
Mysuncoast.com
Port Charlotte hospital hit hard by Ian partially reopens
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte, which was heavily damaged during Hurricane Ian, has re-opened its emergency services department Monday. The remaining hospital services will open in the coming weeks, hospital officials said. “Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,”...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
usf.edu
FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center in Sarasota County
Flooding caused by rain from Hurricane Ian turned roads in North Port into canals, trapped people in their homes, and even shut down Interstate 75 in both directions for hours. Now, residents can apply for help at a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center located at the Shannon Staub Library in the...
Mysuncoast.com
Volunteers gather in Englewood to help
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Missouri Baptist Church Disaster Relief site is set up in front of the First Baptist Church in Venice. The site has showers and laundry for residents across the Suncoast to come and use. Through a partnership with the Salvation Army, the site cooks food out of their kitchen bus that Salvation Army volunteers pick up and distribute to areas in need. One of those areas is in Englewood at the Alameda mobile home park.
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
Crowdsourced photos help homeowners assess Hurricane Ian's damage
This week on 60 Minutes, correspondent Bill Whitaker reported from Florida on the impact Hurricane Ian is having on local communities. As many across the state continue to survey the damage, former Air Force weather forecaster Bobby Quinn is lending his service and expertise. The Tampa Bay native drove toward Ian's projected path and rode out the hurricane in his pick-up truck.
Bay News 9
Radar reveals what Hurricane Ian did at landfall
When Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as Brian McClure and I were on the air that Wednesday afternoon, we saw a rare radar phenomenon in the eye of the hurricane. What You Need To Know. Radar saw debris with Hurricane Ian after landfall. New technology allows us to...
Hurricane Ian: 102 Dead and 56K without Power
Also, the Coast Guard reopens the port of Fort Myers; some Floridians may be eligible for food assistance; disaster recovery centers open. At least 102 people in Florida are dead following Hurricane Ian, and as state and local officials release more about the victims, the information paints a striking picture of the storm’s disproportionate impact on older residents.
WINKNEWS.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
Comments / 1