On Friday, October 7th, the Ridgefield Girls Volleyball Teams held their annual Dig Pink event to raise money for Ann’s Place while increasing awareness about breast cancer. The focus of the event this year was not only to raise money, but to provide education about breast cancer as well as to increase the players’ involvement in the event. We are proud that those goals were met and exceeded, however it would not have been possible without the support of the Ridgefield community.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 HOUR AGO