ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Hill, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Football 2022: HKHS 28, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 12

(October 8, 2022) — Orion Inkel rushed for 144 yards on 23 carries, ran for one touchdown, and caught two touchdown passes to lead Haddam-Killingworth (2-2) over the Windsor Locks co-op on October 8, 2022 in Windsor Locks. Alex Phipps was 15 of 21 for a total of 126 yards and three passing touchdowns for the Cougars. Tate Callender had another outstanding game for HKHS, catching a touchdown pass and assisting Jayden Fulton in tackling a Raider in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Justin Morle scored two touchdowns for the Raiders (0-4), including a 57-yard pass from Aidan Walker.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
zip06.com

North Haven High School Sports Hall of Fame Inducting Seven All-Time Greats

The North Haven High School (NHHS) Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducting the members of its Class of 2020 this week. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, but was canceled one week prior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held as a brunch at the Wallingford Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The inductees are Chris Conte, Marino Crocco, Jennifer Cruver, Thomas Drury, Marilyn Gillo, Marian Rockwell, and Jennie Setaro.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Basketball
City
Rocky Hill, CT
Local
Connecticut Basketball
Local
Connecticut Sports
Rocky Hill, CT
Sports
Eyewitness News

Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense

AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
NewsTimes

Ridgefield High School girls volleyball thanks community

On Friday, October 7th, the Ridgefield Girls Volleyball Teams held their annual Dig Pink event to raise money for Ann’s Place while increasing awareness about breast cancer. The focus of the event this year was not only to raise money, but to provide education about breast cancer as well as to increase the players’ involvement in the event. We are proud that those goals were met and exceeded, however it would not have been possible without the support of the Ridgefield community.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Hurley
Person
Jim Calhoun
sheltonherald.com

21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history

HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#Point Guard#East Carolina#Nba#Huskies#Texas A M
hwy.co

See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital

Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
NORWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
PhillyBite

Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut

- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy