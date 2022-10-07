Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily ScoopNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
hk-now.com
Football 2022: HKHS 28, Windsor Locks/Suffield/East Granby 12
(October 8, 2022) — Orion Inkel rushed for 144 yards on 23 carries, ran for one touchdown, and caught two touchdown passes to lead Haddam-Killingworth (2-2) over the Windsor Locks co-op on October 8, 2022 in Windsor Locks. Alex Phipps was 15 of 21 for a total of 126 yards and three passing touchdowns for the Cougars. Tate Callender had another outstanding game for HKHS, catching a touchdown pass and assisting Jayden Fulton in tackling a Raider in the end zone for a first-quarter safety. Justin Morle scored two touchdowns for the Raiders (0-4), including a 57-yard pass from Aidan Walker.
zip06.com
North Haven High School Sports Hall of Fame Inducting Seven All-Time Greats
The North Haven High School (NHHS) Sports Hall of Fame will be officially inducting the members of its Class of 2020 this week. The induction ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on March 28, 2020, but was canceled one week prior as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony will now be held as a brunch at the Wallingford Country Club on Sunday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. The inductees are Chris Conte, Marino Crocco, Jennifer Cruver, Thomas Drury, Marilyn Gillo, Marian Rockwell, and Jennie Setaro.
milfordmirror.com
An inside look at Week 5 of CIAC football: a wild week for contenders, plus a look ahead
GRANBY — Emeka Yearwood seemed genuinely flummoxed, chalking up an uncharacteristically close Cromwell/Portland victory over Granby/Canton to his team’s lack of focus or other issues. Cromwell/Portland took an 4-0 record and an 18-game program win streak into the matchup. It had beaten its first four opponents by an...
NewsTimes
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course
LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
Eyewitness News
Channel 3 takes a lesson in self defense
AVON, Conn. (WFSB) - Two women were attacked in two separate incidents last week. One in Windsor Locks and the other in East Haven. Channel 3 eyewitness news reporter Eliza Kruczynski went to a self-defense class and has tips on what you can do if you are being attacked. Eliza...
NewsTimes
Late Ridgefield teen Nia Simpson remembered as 'supportive' friend with ' tenacious' spirit
RIDGEFIELD — Whenever Natalia Feliciano thinks of her late friend and lacrosse teammate Nia Simpson, she smiles. "She was really just the sweetest person," said Natalia, 15, who played defense on the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team with Simpson. Simpson, a Ridgefield High School junior who had just turned 16,...
NewsTimes
Ridgefield High School girls volleyball thanks community
On Friday, October 7th, the Ridgefield Girls Volleyball Teams held their annual Dig Pink event to raise money for Ann’s Place while increasing awareness about breast cancer. The focus of the event this year was not only to raise money, but to provide education about breast cancer as well as to increase the players’ involvement in the event. We are proud that those goals were met and exceeded, however it would not have been possible without the support of the Ridgefield community.
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teen one of 369 students in the world to achieve perfect score on college level test
RIDGEFIELD – A local high school senior's plans to study computer science in college are off to a strong start after he achieved a perfect score on the Computer Science Advanced Placement (AP) test. Ryan Williams, 17, a Ridgefield High School senior, was one of 369 students in the...
sheltonherald.com
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
Register Citizen
Newington cop and North Haven coach who died suddenly was 'one of our shining stars'
NEWINGTON — A local police officer who died suddenly over the weekend was a family man and consummate professional who put himself in harm’s way to help others, former colleagues said. Alan Brent Tancreti II, 49, of North Haven, died due to an “unexpected medical emergency” while off-duty...
Hartford man awarded $100 million in what is believed to be largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history
HARTFORD, Conn. (WNTH) — A Hartford man who was left paralyzed after a work-related injury was awarded $100 million in what is believed to be the largest personal injury settlement in Connecticut history. In 2017, Juan “Mikey” Cruz was working at Phillips Lighting North America’s Locust Street warehouse when a 1,300-pound cube of lighting equipment […]
New Haven boy to be honored by state lawmakers for charity efforts in Bridgeport
State and local lawmakers say they plan to recognize Ashton Jefferson, a fifth grader at Betsy Ross Middle School, for an effort he started last year for people in need.
Eyewitness News
Closing for the Season: Harry’s Place in Colchester gets ready for its seasonal shutdown
COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - In a sure sign of a shift in the seasons, Harry’s Place in Colchester announced that it is ready to shutter for the season. Harry’s said it was holding an ice cream party on Monday, with free ice cream. “Come on down and enjoy...
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
1 hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Route 5 in East Windsor
Police are investigating a four-vehicle crash in on Route 5 in East Windsor Friday night.
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
Report shows where prison gerrymandering in CT hurt the most
A new report shows how CT's biggest cities were hurt by a decades-old practice that considered incarcerated people residents of prison towns.
Eyewitness News
EXCLUSIVE: H.C. Wilcox Technical High School student claims geometry class has been taught by substitute teacher all year
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A junior at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden claimed that her geometry class hasn’t had adequate instruction for months. Angela Zandri said a substitute teacher had been teaching her geometry class from the beginning of the year, which caused her grades to suffer.
Police investigate Saturday shooting in Hartford
Hartford police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Police were called to 53 Nepaug Street on a report that a person was shot.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
