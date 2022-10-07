Read full article on original website
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
Minutes of Kappa Chapter Of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. Meeting
Co-Presidents Kathy Lundy and Virginia Shellhouse of Kappa Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Intl. welcomed 17 members on October 8 at 10 a.m. to Pickwick Place at 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. They thanked the committee of Patti Palmer, Linda Osborn, Lorrene Roberts, and Janine McMillan for the lovely arrangements.
Kenton City Council Considers Creating Port Authority
Kenton City Council met for their 19th regular session Oct. 10th. During the proceedings, Fire Chief Donnelly shared that it is national fire prevention week and the KFD will be visiting K-4 classrooms for fire prevention presentations. Donnelly would also thank area businesses that donated towards fire safety materials. Community...
Village of Forest Market Square Offering Space for Trick or Treat Event
There will be space set-up at the Village of Forest Market Square to greet and hand out candy to the Trick or Treaters during the village’s Trick or Treat from 6 until 7:30 on Thursday October 27th. The space is limited, so Forest residents should let officials with Market...
Alliance Holding Ribbon Cutting for the Sweet Note
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance will hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The Sweet Note Cafe. It is located at 16 North Main Street in Kenton. The ribbon cutting will be held tomorrow October 11. It will start at 11:00 Tuesday morning.
ONU’s Homecoming Weekend ’22 to Take Place October 21-22
Ohio Northern University’s Homecoming Weekend, planned for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 21-23, will feature several campus events and a parade through downtown Ada. The parade begins at 10:30 a.m. Saturday October 22 on Main Street. Ken Hall, BSEd, BS ’64, will serve as the grand marshal. Hall, also the...
Meet the Candidate Night Scheduled for Oct 27
Hardin Leadership and the Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance are sponsoring a Meet the Candidate Night. It will start at 6pm on Thursday October 27 in Veterans Hall at the Hardin County Courthouse. The public is invited to attend and learn more about the candidates running in the November...
Findlay Woman Killed in Crash on I-75 in Hancock County
A Sunday evening crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County claimed the life of a Findlay woman. According to a release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Patrol, at just before 9 Sunday night 30 year old Shelby Blue lost control of her vehicle while entering the northbound lane of 75 from U.S. 68.
ONU HealthWise Pharmacy and Mobile Clinic Offering Fall ’22 Flu shots and Covid Boosters
ADA, Ohio – Ohio Northern University’s HealthWise Pharmacy at 511 W. Lincoln Ave. in Ada is offering flu shots and COVID-19 boosters. Specific clinics are offered on campus for the general public, with no appointment needed, although there is flexibility if those times are inconvenient for individuals. HealthWise Mobile Clinic, which serves Hardin and Allen counties at various locations, is also offering vaccinations. Clinic and outreach schedules are listed below.
Kenton Middle School Club Swim Meeting Scheduled
There will be a meeting for any parent, guardian and student that is interested in winter Kenton Middle School Club Swim this Thursday November 13. The meeting will start at 7:00PM. It will be held in the Kenton Middle School gym. Those attending should park on the street and enter...
Board of Elections Office Open Until 9 for Voter Registrations
The deadline for voter registration to be eligible to vote in the November 8 election is today (October 11). Early in office voting begins tomorrow October 12. The Hardin County Board of Elections is located in the basement of the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton. The office will be...
Kenton City Council Meeting is Tonight
Kenton City Council is scheduled to meet this evening. Three ordinances and a resolution are carry-overs from the last meeting and will be on second reading. Three ordinances, two providing for transferring funds for the City of Kenton and the other to establish the annual salaries of elected officials are on first reading.
Obituary for Michael S. Patton
Michael Seldon Patton passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born on July 3, 1958 in Battle Creek, Michigan to the late Phillip and JoAnn Patton. As a 1977 graduate from Kenton High School, he served in the Army at Ft Jackson, South Carolina, where he met Sarah, his wife. They married September 1, 1978 and together raised their two daughters, Cynthia Sayre (John Schroeder), and Tiffany (Jacob) Long. Mike is also survived by his brothers, Rick (Julie), Pat, and Mark (Marylou); grandchildren; Rhys, Mackenzie, Willow and Juniper; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Aaron Patton, and great-nephew; Rhett Gustin.
Kenton High School Boys Varsity Soccer beat Maumee Valley Country Day 2-1
Kenton defeated Maumee Valley Country Day 2-1 on Saturday and move to 11-3-1 on the season. Connor Defibaugh stared the contest 4 minutes into the game when he scored on a Seth Manns assist. MVCD answered 5 minutes later when they scored on a PK. The game went 1-1 to halftime and the Cats scored the game winning goal with 15 minutes left when Connor Defibaugh scored off a cross from Colby Quay. The Cats outshot MVCD 6-3 in the contest with MJ Coulson recording 2 saves. KSA had 6 corners in the contest.
