Bonner Springs, KS

republic-online.com

Spring Hill boys, girls run way to titles at Louisburg

LOUISBURG – The Spring Hill boys and girls won team titles in the Louisburg Invitational cross country meet. The Broncos won the boys title with a score of 25 during the meet at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, Oct. 6. Paola was runner-up at 70. Louisburg had a score of 102 for fifth place.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora. Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Wildcats roll to 5-1 with 49-0 homecoming victory

LOUISBURG – Quarterback Declan Battle and running back Riley Van Eaton each had three touchdowns as the Louisburg Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a 49-0 shutout against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7. Louisburg has won five consecutive games with the victory, improving to 5-1.
LOUISBURG, KS
Paola, KS
Sports
City
Bonner Springs, KS
Bonner Springs, KS
Sports
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Paola, KS
republic-online.com

Mary Linda Laird

Mary Linda Laird, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Linda was born October 29, 1947, in Trenton, MO. She lived most of her life in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, in Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
republic-online.com

Connie J. Flaigle

Connie J. Flaigle, age 69, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Services were held on Friday, October 7, 2022.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

James W. "Jim" Gray

James W. “Jim” Gray, age 74, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Services are pending at this time. Please check Dengel & Son Mortuary website for updated information.
LOUISBURG, KS
republic-online.com

Oakley named USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year

PAOLA — Julie Oakley always knew she wanted to be an educator, but it was her sixth-grade teacher who helped seal the deal. “She had a big boisterous voice when she read aloud, and she created relationships with us,” Oakley said. “She made learning fun.”
PAOLA, KS
republic-online.com

David Scott “Louie” Neill

David Scott “Louie” Neill, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Services were held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
LOUISBURG, KS
WIBW

Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
TOPEKA, KS
kcur.org

Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips

Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother

PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
PAOLA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital

Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Goldman named USD 368 Secondary Teacher of the Year

PAOLA — Sydney Goldman wants her art students to express themselves, and that’s why examples of their work can be found not only in her art room but all throughout Paola Middle School. Students helped create a colorful mural on one portion of a wall inside Goldman’s art...
PAOLA, KS

