Spring Hill boys, girls run way to titles at Louisburg
LOUISBURG – The Spring Hill boys and girls won team titles in the Louisburg Invitational cross country meet. The Broncos won the boys title with a score of 25 during the meet at Lewis-Young Park on Thursday, Oct. 6. Paola was runner-up at 70. Louisburg had a score of 102 for fifth place.
Lady Cats battle Eudora on senior night
LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Lady Cat volleyball team honored seniors prior to their final regular season home match against Eudora. Louisburg fell to Eudora on senior night Tuesday, Oct. 4, in five sets with scores of 18-25, 27-25, 16-25, 25-19 and 14-16.
Spring Hill seals win against Paola with 28-point fourth quarter
SPRING HILL – For three quarters the Paola Panther football game at Spring Hill against the Broncos was a defensive struggle. The game was tied 7-7 at the intermission. It was a one-score game heading into the fourth quarter with Spring Hill holding a 14-7 lead.
Wildcats roll to 5-1 with 49-0 homecoming victory
LOUISBURG – Quarterback Declan Battle and running back Riley Van Eaton each had three touchdowns as the Louisburg Wildcats celebrated homecoming with a 49-0 shutout against Tonganoxie on Friday, Oct. 7. Louisburg has won five consecutive games with the victory, improving to 5-1.
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
Mary Linda Laird
Mary Linda Laird, 74, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. Linda was born October 29, 1947, in Trenton, MO. She lived most of her life in Wyandotte and Johnson Counties, in Kansas.
Connie J. Flaigle
Connie J. Flaigle, age 69, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at her home. Services were held on Friday, October 7, 2022.
James W. "Jim" Gray
James W. “Jim” Gray, age 74, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022. Services are pending at this time. Please check Dengel & Son Mortuary website for updated information.
Oakley named USD 368 Elementary Teacher of the Year
PAOLA — Julie Oakley always knew she wanted to be an educator, but it was her sixth-grade teacher who helped seal the deal. “She had a big boisterous voice when she read aloud, and she created relationships with us,” Oakley said. “She made learning fun.”
David Scott “Louie” Neill
David Scott “Louie” Neill, age 73, of Louisburg, KS, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Services were held on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
Kansas City Zoo mourns death of popular gorilla
The Kansas City Zoo mourns the death of a popular gorilla names Curtis. The gorilla had "groundbreaking" care in an attempt to save his life.
Fatal Turnpike accident caused by attempted U-turn
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has learned the crash that killed three Topeka children happened during a U-turn on the Kansas Turnpike. The Kansas Highway Patrol said Kylie Lund, 9, Laila El Azari, 9, and Brooklyn Peery, 8, all from Topeka were killed when a van they were in was struck by a semi-tractor trailer.
Paola man stabbed brother over sandwich Saturday afternoon
A Paola, Kansas Sheriff's Office said a man stabbed his brother in an altercation over a sandwich on Saturday afternoon.
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
Lawrence motorcyclist run off road sustains serious injuries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A 63-year-old motorcyclist from Lawrence, Kansas, sustained serious injuries after overturning his vehicle Saturday evening on K-10 Highway heading eastbound near Renner Road. The Kansas Highway Patrol said William Riggs was riding his 2008 Harley Davidson on K-10 Highway Saturday evening when an unknown red...
Fight over sandwich leads to brother stabbing brother
PAOLA (KSNT) – A fight over a sandwich between two brothers ended when one brother stabbed the other in the leg, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in Paola. On Saturday, Oct. 8, sheriff’s deputies were called to the Miami County Medical Center in Paola for a report of a stabbing. They discovered two […]
Overland Park welcomes soon-to-open Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital
Johnson County Rehabilitation Hospital will celebrate its official opening this week, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for Wednesday afternoon. Where exactly: The hospital operates at 11325 College Blvd. The hospital neighbors a number of other medical facilities, including the College Park Family Care Center and Element Imaging. The hospital is...
Lawrence man sent to Hutchinson hospital after SUV skids, rolls into ditch
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man was sent to a Hutchinson hospital after his SUV skidded and rolled into a ditch. The Kansas Highway Crash Log indicates that around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, emergency crews were called to the area of Valley Pride and Des Moines Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Goldman named USD 368 Secondary Teacher of the Year
PAOLA — Sydney Goldman wants her art students to express themselves, and that’s why examples of their work can be found not only in her art room but all throughout Paola Middle School. Students helped create a colorful mural on one portion of a wall inside Goldman’s art...
