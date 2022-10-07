South Carolina city council member, mayor pro tem accused of sexual conduct with a minor

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens City Council member and mayor pro tem was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor Friday.

Donald Edward McKinney, 75, was arrested for second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

According to the arrest warrant, on May 20, McKinney allegedly groped and performed oral sex on a teenager.

McKinney is being held at the Pickens County Detention Center.

