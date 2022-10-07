Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Videos: China locking people in cells for COVID; pregnant women, kids, elderly reportedly included
A video shared on Twitter on Thursday showed a worker in a hazmat suit checking on people locked inside COVID isolation cells in China. Various reports have indicated pregnant women, children and the elderly are among those who have been stuck in isolation. “Life inside the China covid isolation camps,”...
MedicalXpress
Dinner at 5 p.m.? New research suggests eating early and within a 10-hour window is healthier
Researchers have provided more evidence that eating earlier in the day might be good for you—and eating all of your meals within a 10-hour window could be healthier, too. The takeaway from this latest wave of research on eating? Eat breakfast and try to confine your meals closer to a 10-hour window.
psychologytoday.com
The Myths of Oppositional Defiant Disorder
Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a common diagnosis that people often only treat with behavioral plans. Symptoms of ODD are general in nature and common to other diagnoses and problems. Determining ODD's symptoms' underlying causes helps build a more effective treatment plan. ODD has taken on a judgmental tone of...
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency symptoms may include ataxia
One of the greatest risks of vitamin B12 deficiency is damage to the nervous system, due to low myelin levels. Failure to treat the signs within six months could result in permanent damage, so symptoms like ataxia should never be ignored. Here’s what to look for:. Yellow skin, anaemia,...
'I'm a Friendship Expert, This Is How Many Friends You Need'
Having this number of close friends could minimize your chances of developing depression.
calmsage.com
Recognize A Sociopath: Signs And Characteristics Of Sociopathic Behavior
“I’m not a psychopath, I’m a high-functioning sociopath. Do your research”. One of the most famous quotes on sociopaths, can you guess who said this? Well, if your answer is Sherlock Holmes, then you’re correct! The fictional character written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, described himself as a “high-functioning sociopath” but is he really one?
Healthline
Lung (Pulmonary) Nodules: Symptoms, Causes, and Treatment
Lung nodules are small masses that grow inside the lungs. They’re very common, and at least. aren’t cancerous. They’re often found incidentally during chest imaging for an unrelated issue. Long nodules are found on about. 0.1% to 0.2%. of X-rays and 13% of computed tomography (CT) scans...
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
The Weather Channel
Second Wave of COVID-19 Increased the Risk of Tuberculosis, Report Doctors
Low immunity and lung inflammation have increased the risk of tuberculosis in patients who suffered severe COVID-19 infection during the second wave. Prof Rajendra Prasad, a renowned pulmonologist, said that he encountered multiple TB patients who had been severely infected with the novel coronavirus during the second wave. "Four such...
Opinion: Having Compassion Towards A Narcissist Is Dangerous
When I was growing up I showed compassion and kindness to everyone that I met. My kindness stemmed from a belief that seems to be universal. Everyone has some good in them. Now, I certainly believe that we need to have compassion for other people and that most people do have good in them.
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
Eating disorders in the over-60s DOUBLE while self-harm incidents soar by up to 50% as millions of pensioners feared to be suffering in hidden mental health epidemic
Millions of pensioners are suffering anxiety and depression in a hidden mental health epidemic among the elderly, a charity has warned. Hospital admissions for eating disorders have doubled among women over-60 since 2015, says Age UK. And official figures show the number requiring treatment for self-harming is up by almost...
Adult ADHD diagnosis: ‘You’ve got to relook at your entire life’
In Australia the condition is likely underdiagnosed, particularly in women. Its apparent increase may simply be a matter of catching up
MedicalXpress
New survey: 91% of parents say their family is less stressed when they eat together
Chronic, constant stress can increase lifetime risk of heart disease and stroke, but a new survey from the American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives for all, reveals regular mealtime with others could be a simple solution to help manage stress. Of the 1,000 U.S. adults nationwide...
psychologytoday.com
How to Break a Downward Emotional Spiral
The negative consequences of our actions can send us into a spiral of avoidance. Self-compassion can change your trajectory from negative to positive. Think about how you want to be remembered and the legacy you want to leave behind. When we fail the fourth, fifth, or tenth time after promising...
MedicalXpress
How should we manage COVID without rules? Keep testing and stay home when positive
Changes to Australia's isolation rules, which come into effect on Friday October 14, remove the mandate for people to isolate if they test positive for COVID. Isolation requirements will remain for high-risk settings such as aged care, disability care, Aboriginal health care and hospitals. Workers in these sectors who can't access paid leave while isolating will still be able to access financial support, but pandemic payments won't be available to the rest of the population.
Opinion: Avoid Setting Off A Narcissist By Following Specific Guidelines
Perhaps you had a child together and were once happily in a relationship with them. Perhaps they’re a family member, or perhaps you even work with them. Regardless of the reasons you may be put into a position where you are unable to go no-contact with a narcissist because they are a permanent fixture in your life.
MedicalXpress
A one-two punch: Low levels of a flavoring chemical and mild flu may damage lungs
We've known for two decades that chronic exposure to high levels of a flavoring chemical called diacetyl, which is found in many foods and beverages, can cause lung damage. Now, a University of Rochester Medical Center study suggests that even short-term exposures to this flavoring chemical can damage the lungs of mice when paired with a second issue, like the flu.
