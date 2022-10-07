ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

WATCH: Intense Video Shows Driver Caught in Thick Dust Storm in Southern California

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FfxuB_0iQO4Mei00

Recently, a massive dust storm swept across the Calexico California area creating havoc for residents. Particularly for drivers moving along the busy highways in the region. And some footage recently released of these terrifying moments is being shared, depicting how dicey things got along these roadways as the dust takes over the California-Mexico border. Ultimately leading to zero visibility conditions.

This jaw-dropping footage features vehicles that had pulled off the road. Parking along the side as the dust flies around in the air – making it impossible for the drivers to see even just feet in front of their vehicles.

This Instance Ended With No injuries, But Similar Circumstances Have The Potential To Cause Major Crashes

This shocking footage is certainly intense. Especially when one considers how busy areas along the southern California roadways can get. Dust storms are particularly deadly because of how fast and unexpectedly they can blow into the area. Causing sudden loss of visibility as vehicles are driving at highway speeds. In fact, a sudden dust storm such as this one caused a major tragedy in Montana as it unexpectedly hit earlier this year, crossing Interstate 90 near Hardin. Six people were killed in the resulting accidents.

Looking At The Intense Dust Storm From A Birds-Eye View

Thankfully, these storms can sometimes be predicted – at least a little bit. And the National Weather Service was able to warn commuters that there was a “blowing dust advisory” around the time that this storm hit. Later, the National Weather Service of San Diego shared another shocking perspective of this major storm. Giving us a glimpse of what the potentially deadly dust storm looks like from above the clouds.

“And if you’re wondering what it looked like from the air…” notes the National Weather Service Sand Diego Twitter page.

It’s a shocking 32 seconds of video as the entire region seems to be completely engulfed by the dust…which almost looks like smoke from this perspective.

The National Weather Service Issues Warnings For People Should They Find Themselves In An Approaching Dust Storm

Of course, the best tip any experts are giving people to avoid the dangerous conditions of a dust storm is to avoid the storms altogether. Experts warn that if a driver spots a wall of dust ahead, it’s important to find an alternate course. However, this level of hindsight isn’t always realistic.

The experts recommend that drivers who find themselves amid a dust storm find a safe place to pull over. This is key, the experts note, because it isn’t always easy to pinpoint these areas in the low visibility conditions that come along with a typical storm of this nature.

The National Weather Service also advises that drivers turn off all lights and set their emergency brakes when able to pull completely off the roadways. All brake and tail lights should remain off.

However, if a driver is unable to pull completely off of a roadway that is being hit by a dust storm, experts recommend that drivers turn on lights for other vehicles to see them while keeping up a safe speed compatible with the visibility. The experts also recommend that drivers create sound by honking their horns occasionally. The worst option they say is to stop in the middle of the road. This can cause a chain reaction crash.

“Never stop on the traveled portion of the roadway,” the National Weather Service warns.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
State
Montana State
Local
California Cars
Outsider.com

PHOTO: California Trucker ‘Pulled Over’ for Speeding While Hauling Giant Potato

A semi-truck driver was reportedly pulled over by California Highway Patrol for speeding while carrying a giant potato in tow. According to the Idaho Statesman, the truck’s precious cargo was heading to a racing event. It measures 72 feet long and 13 feet high. The spud was being driven by the Big Idaho Potato Truck. The driver, named Sting Ray Robb, was cited by the California State Patrol for a few things. The first, having straps holding down the giant potato along while being about 12,000 pounds overweight. Robb was also traveling 63 mph in a 55 mph zone. The incident was recorded and posted on Twitter.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Arches National Park Packed to Capacity With New Entry System

Arches National Park in Utah has reverted back to its first come first served method of park entrance, and visitors should expect long wait times and crowded parking lots as a result. Currently, visitors are experiencing traffic backups at the entrance lasting upwards of 5 hours. Previously, the park was...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Storms
Outsider.com

13-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Falling 150 Feet Into Gorge in New York State Park

On Saturday morning, New York police received a distressing call. While visiting Letchworth State Park, a 13-year-old girl had fallen into the gorge. Known as the “Grand Canyon of the East,” the walls of the New York State Park’s gorge rise close to 600 feet in some areas. Uncertain of what they would find, New York State Park Police, along with EMS and Fire Department officials, set out to recover the child.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Insured Damage Toll Is Now Estimated to Be $67 Billion

Hurricane Ian made its second and most devastating landfall on Florida’s western coast more than a week ago. The near-Category 5 storm brought with it historic levels of flooding and resulted in a death toll already surpassing 100. Now, as cleanup and recovery efforts continue, officials estimate that the total insured damage toll has achieved $67 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand

A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Outsider.com

Major Road Closures Coming to Grand Teton National Park: What to Know

Starting today, a crucial section of Grand Teton National Park‘s main drive, Teton Park Road, will begin closing for two-hour increments. According to the northwestern Wyoming park, the Bureau of Reclamation (BOR) Upper Snake Field Office requires the temporarily closing Teton Park Road. The road will close across the Jackson Lake Dam within Grand Teton National Park on an intermittent basis as a result of their work.
TRAVEL
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

569K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy