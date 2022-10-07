ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Upstate South Carolina Police Surprised After Finding Baby Alligator Wandering the Streets

By Lauren Boisvert
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F1hCp_0iQO4Llz00

In upstate South Carolina on Thursday night, the police department stumbled upon an unusual surprise wandering the streets. The Greenville Police Department found a baby alligator roaming Palm Street. According to a report from WISTV, it was Officer Hamilton’s last call of the day, and there were reports of a loose baby alligator.

Police responded, and secured the baby gator. They then took the reptile to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR). The department is going to relocate the gator to an area more appropriately habitable. According to the SCDNR, when they find gators upstate, that means someone took them out of the coastal waters, kept them as a pet, and then released them. But, in South Carolina, it’s illegal to own an alligator as a pet. Plus, gator attacks in the state are on the rise. Whoever brought this gator upstate was definitely breaking the law and could have possibly endangered communities if they allowed it to grow there.

“It’s a death sentence for an alligator to release it in an Upstate reservoir,” said Greg Lucas with SCDNR back in April. At that time, there was a hoax photo circulating that claimed there was an alligator in upstate South Carolina. “That’s an irresponsible and cruel act. Alligators don’t do well in cold waters. Since alligators are not supposed to be here in the Upstate, it also frightens Upstate boaters or lake visitors when they see an alligator.”

How Do Alligators Survive in Cold Waters?

Alligators can survive in waters near 40 degrees, but they don’t do too well there. Like most cold-blooded reptiles, they freeze in cold waters and climates, but they do have a way to survive the winter months.

The alligators freeze in the water, but they stick their snouts above the surface of the water before it freezes over. That way, while they lower their metabolic state and go into a sort of coma, they can continue breathing. The whole process is called icing. The reptile’s version of hibernation, brumation, is linked to this feature.

Alligators are cold-blooded, and they rely on the environment around them to regulate their temperatures. Similar to how iguanas in South Florida rain down from the trees every winter, alligators go into a similar state. But, if the water below the surface layer of ice is still liquid, the gators won’t freeze entirely.

“The gators won’t freeze if the water stays liquid,” said David Arbour with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation in a Facebook post last February, per CNN. “Their snouts are just cartilage so freezing doesn’t hurt their snouts. They can still move and are aware of things.”

Alligators have a lot of cool survival tactics, and icing is just one of them. Just because they can survive cold climates, though, doesn’t mean they belong there.

Comments / 3

Related
WBTW News13

Report: Woman arrested for transporting suitcases full of weed through South Carolina airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A California woman was arrested Wednesday at the Charleston International Airport after she allegedly transported two suitcases full of weed from California. According to the report, law enforcement received a tip that someone may be carrying “a large quantity of narcotics” on an American Airlines connecting flight from Charlotte, after an […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Outsider.com

Florida Man Pets Alligator With Help From Marshmallows

A Florida couple recently celebrated their 40th anniversary alongside a marshmallow-loving alligator in Louisiana’s bayou region. Hester Dolgin, a Florida resident, headed to LA with her husband to escape Hurricane Ian last month. As she shared with Storyful, they decided to take an airboat through the swamps outside of New Orleans. And it was there that the couple met the seemingly friendly reptile that was willing to do anything for a fluffy white snack.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greenville, SC
State
Florida State
Greenville, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Lucas
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
WJCL

Tiny homes being built for 25 veterans in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Above video shows building progress. A $3 million dollar effort is underway to provide permanent shelter to homeless veterans. The first phase, a community of 25 tiny homes, is in its finishing stages in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It is all thanks to a group...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Gator#Streets
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Insured Damage Toll Is Now Estimated to Be $67 Billion

Hurricane Ian made its second and most devastating landfall on Florida’s western coast more than a week ago. The near-Category 5 storm brought with it historic levels of flooding and resulted in a death toll already surpassing 100. Now, as cleanup and recovery efforts continue, officials estimate that the total insured damage toll has achieved $67 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy