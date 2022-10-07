Read full article on original website
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs AC Milan - Champions League
Predicting the Chelsea lineup to face AC Milan in the Champions League.
England vs Czech Republic - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the Czech Republic, including team news and where to watch.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham's Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, including how to watch on TV, live stream, predicted lineups & prediction.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton
Erik ten Hag praises Casemiro's performance in Man Utd win over Everton.
FA investigating on-pitch comments during Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Football Association are investigating an on-pitch incident during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
Tottenham in 'meaningful talks' with Google over stadium naming rights
Tottenham are in discussions with tech giants Google over a stadium naming rights deal.
Transfer rumours: Inter Miami ready Ronaldo offer; Liverpool target Rice
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Declan Rice, Jamal Musiala, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and more.
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
Jurgen Klopp laments Liverpool's defending in defeat to Arsenal
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
Transfer rumours: Chelsea leading Vlahovic race; Arsenal's Martinelli concern
Tuesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Dusan Vlahovic, Gabriel Martinelli, Rafael Leao, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, N'Golo Kante & more.
Liverpool injuries 2022/23: Timeline, expected return dates
How many Liverpool players are currently out injured and when they might return.
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan.
Premier League crisis club of the week: Southampton
Southampton are 90min's crisis club of the week.
Gianluca Scamacca shows he's ready to fire for improving West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca was the star of the show as West Ham overcame Fulham 3-1 at London Stadium.
