Read full article on original website
Related
Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Tottenham's Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt, including how to watch on TV, live stream, predicted lineups & prediction.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
England vs Czech Republic - TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction
Preview of the international friendly between England and the Czech Republic, including team news and where to watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
UEFA・
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
UEFA・
FA investigating on-pitch comments during Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Football Association are investigating an on-pitch incident during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde expected to return for El Clasico
Barcelona have been handed a big boost ahead of El Clasico, with Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde set to be fit for it.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings from controversial night at San Siro
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Player ratings from controversial night at San Siro
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller
Twitter reacts as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller.
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Rudiger scores last minute equaliser
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Rudiger scores last minute equaliser
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid chasing Gakpo; Liverpool ready Doku bid
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Cody Gakpo, Jeremy Doku, Mason Mount, Nathan Ake, Federico Valverde, Davide Frattesi & more.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 10
The pick of the goals from Gameweek 10 of the Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Martin Odegaard expecting 'desperate' Liverpool to be 'dangerous' against Arsenal
Martin Odegaard thinks Liverpool will be desperate to get a result against Arsenal given their poor start to the season and they are therefore 'dangerous'.
Transfer rumours: PSG eye Salah/Mbappe swap; Toney on Spurs radar
Wednesday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ivan Toney & more.
90min
874
Followers
10K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0