Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Atletico Madrid complete permanent signing of Antoine Griezmann from Barcelona
Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Antoine Griezmann has completed his permanent return to the club from Barcelona.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
PSG predicted lineup vs Benfica - Champions League
How PSG could line up against Benfica in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal
Everton 1-2 Man Utd: Player ratings as Cristiano Ronaldo scores 700th club goal.
AC Milan vs Chelsea: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing AC Milan vs Chelsea in the Champions League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Shakhtar Donetsk - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
UEFA・
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Champions League
Tottenham's predicted lineup for their Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Andres Iniesta reveals when he's planning to return to Barcelona
Andres Iniesta says he wants to return to Barcelona, although he is not sure which role his former club will have for him.
Joan Laporta confirms finances behind Antoine Griezmann's Atletico Madrid deal
Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirms the terms of Antoine Griezmann's sale to Atletico Madrid.
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa: Young strike earns Villans point
Ashley Young equalised to help Aston Villa earn a point at Nottingham Forest on Monday night.
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool: Player ratings as Gunners return to Premier League summit
Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium.
Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde expected to return for El Clasico
Barcelona have been handed a big boost ahead of El Clasico, with Frenkie de Jong and Jules Kounde set to be fit for it.
PSG's buy-back clause for Xavi Simons revealed
PSG's buy-back clause for Xavi Simons has been confirmed.
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Rudiger scores last minute equaliser
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he wants to leave the club
Kylian Mbappe tells PSG's hierarchy that he wants to leave the club, sources confirm to 90min.
FA investigating on-pitch comments during Arsenal vs Liverpool
The Football Association are investigating an on-pitch incident during Arsenal's 3-2 win over Liverpool on Sunday.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 10
The pick of the goals from Gameweek 10 of the Premier League
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace
Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United: Late Eze goal seals 3 points for Palace.
2022 Qatar World Cup - Who could face who after the group stages?
The potential matches nations could play after the group stage at the 2022 World Cup.
