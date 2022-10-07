ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

A key step on the road to health equity: improving patient flow

By Eugene Litvak, Mark D. Smith, Harvey V. Fineberg, opinion contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078F8W_0iQO4DiB00
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski) Workers and patients move down one of the main hallways at UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Earlier this year, the National Academies reported that more than 20 percent of all donated organs are wasted, despite the fact that “on average, 17 people die every day from the lack of available organs for transplant.” The major cause of this waste was a lack of available surgeons to perform surgery at the time needed to harvest and transplant donated organs.

If you are in line for a donated organ, you are less likely to lose out if your place happens to be near the head of the queue than if you are further back. Such unlucky placement is just one example of harm to patients due to avoidable inefficiencies and inequity in how care is delivered.

Health care in America has inequities in many forms, on several bases: race, language, age, gender, disabilities, location and insurance status — the list is long. America’s racial reckoning of the last few years and the COVID-19 pandemic have put a spotlight on equity issues in healthcare, and virtually every organization has efforts underway to identify and reduce inequities.

Since inequities are typically mediated by a shortage of resources (funding, staffing, equipment, facilities, etc.) our first instinct is to put more funding in the system. But the U.S. already spends an inordinate share of its economy on health care with results that are, compared to other wealthy countries, mediocre. And much of the U.S. health expenditure serves no useful purpose: in 2009, The National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) report “Best Care at Lower Cost estimated health care waste was in excess of $700 billion annually.

Adding resources is sometimes necessary to reduce inequities in health care. At the same time, if we could eliminate just one source of this waste — mismanaging patient flow — we would experience a 4 to 5 percent ($150 -$180 billion annually) reduction in the country’s health care costs while improving the quality of care, enhancing patient safety and addressing equity.

This requires a single management intervention — streamlining patient flow by scheduling admissions, discharges and visits in a way that alleviates manmade peaks in demand. Such steps can be particularly important in safety net institutions, which are historically under-resourced and hit hard by COVID.

Streamlining patient flow has been tested and proven to work in several places:

  1. Newark Beth Israel Hospital — the main safety net hospital in New Jersey. By streamlining patient flow, in a few months, it reduced its emergency department waiting time for telemetry (monitored) beds from 15 hours on average to 3 hours for 90 percent of patients. This saved lives, reduced the length of stay in that unit, cut costs by more than $10 million annually in the department and freed up nine nurses — a particularly important step during the COVID pandemic’s staffing shortage. In this case, streamlining patient flow required developing a consensus on criteria for admitting and discharging patients from the telemetry unit.
  2. Boston Medical Center — the main safety net hospital in Massachusetts. Streamlining surgical flow by evening-out scheduled surgeries across all weekdays practically eliminated delays in elective surgeries while dramatically reducing life-threatening wait times for patients in the emergency department.
  3. St. Thomas Community Health Center — the safety net outpatient clinic in New Orleans, a safeguard for the underserved population during Hurricane Katrina and the COVID pandemic. Systematically separating the pools for scheduled versus walk-in patients dramatically increased their access to care and margin by over $20 million per year. More importantly, many more uninsured people are provided with timely, quality care.

Streamlining patient flow by smoothing surgical schedules can increase access to organ transplants and reduce patient mortality. It can alleviate emergency department and hospital overcrowding, as well as stress on front-line workers, improve nurse retention, increase clinicians’ satisfaction and yield multi-million dollar improvements in hospital margins.

The practice has been dramatically proven to work during the COVID pandemic. Dr. Shaf Keshavjee is chief of surgery at the University Health Networks in Toronto (its Toronto General Hospital is ranked fourth among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2022) and past president of the American Association for Thoracic Surgery. He recently stated: “It is the silver bullet in that we’re doing more than we’ve ever done with less, more efficiently. We’ve created capacity to do more. So we are working at 105, 110 percent.” He said the hospital’s backlog went from “4300 down to 3200” and it cleared “about 1,000 cases.” Now, with a new omicron variant on the horizon, “doing more with less” is more important than ever.

The COVID pandemic has revealed and exacerbated inequities in health care and produced disproportionate deaths among people of color. It has stretched hospital staffing to the breaking point. In such times of stress, improving health care equity requires more than noble intentions or even money. It requires something more difficult — commitment and practical steps to increase efficiency by overcoming impediments of habit and traditional ways of doing things.

If hospitals open their eyes to the advantages of smoothing patient flow, and CMS applies financial incentives to end organ waste and improve access to care across the U.S. via this intervention, the benefits for patients and society will reverberate long after the COVID pandemic has subsided. Our commitment to fairness in health care deserves no less.

Eugene Litvak, Ph.D., is president and CEO of the nonprofit Institute for Healthcare Optimization and an adjunct professor at the Harvard School of Public Health. Mark D. Smith MD, MBA, is a clinical professor of Medicine at the University of California San Francisco. Harvey V. Fineberg, MD, Ph.D., is the president of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Hospital chain attack part of ongoing cybersecurity concerns

CHICAGO (AP) — Diverted ambulances. Cancer treatment delayed. Electronic health records offline. These are just some of ripple effects of an apparent cyberattack on a major nonprofit health system that disrupted operations throughout the U.S. While CommonSpirit Health confirmed it experienced an “IT security issue” earlier this week, the company has remained mum when pressed for more details about the scope of the attack. The health system giant has 140 hospitals in 21 states. As of Thursday, it’s still unknown how many of its 1,000 care sites that serve 20 million Americans were affected. Despite the lingering questions, the incident underscores the growing concerns surrounding ransomware attacks on health care systems with patient care at stake. In Tacoma, Washington, Mark Kellogg told KING-TV that his wife, Kathy, had been scheduled to get a cancerous tumor on her tongue removed on Monday, but the procedure was put off several days because of the cyberattack. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health’s parent company is CommonSpirit Health.
HEALTH
NBC Chicago

Telemedicine Was Made Easy During COVID-19. Not Any More

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines. That complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It also can affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine doctor check-ins. Over the past year, nearly 40 states and Washington,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

This won't hurt a bit: The anesthesiologist who is putting you under may work for a private-equity firm

This summer, the anesthesiology department at the Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey, was in crisis. For months, the outside staffing company overseeing the department had slashed staff to what the 600-bed hospital's leaders considered dangerous levels. In the first six months of 2022, hospital officials recorded 286 adverse events that resulted from chronic understaffing, according to a lawsuit.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Futurity

Race and ethnicity affect end-of-life care for dementia patients

More than half of Medicare beneficiaries are diagnosed with dementia during their lifetime and, of those diagnosed who receive intensive end-of-life care, most are from racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a new study. Intensive treatment includes mechanical ventilation, intubation, feeding tube initiation, and new dialysis. Researchers have known...
HEALTH
News-Medical.net

Two studies show increasing signs of severe strain in U.S. emergency care

Despite decades of effort to change emergency care at American hospitals and cope with ever-growing numbers of patient visits, the system is showing increasing signs of severe strain, according to two new studies. The work has implications for health policy, providing data that shows the key role of the availability...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health System#Health Care#Medical Services#Organ Transplants#Health Equity#General Health#The National Academy Of
WEKU

Early signs a new U.S. COVID surge could be on its way

As the U.S. heads into a third pandemic winter, the first hints are emerging that another possible surge of COVID-19 infections could be on its way. So far, no national surge has started yet. The number of people getting infected, hospitalized and dying from COVID in the U.S. has been gently declining from a fairly high plateau.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nonprofitquarterly.org

Decolonizing Healthcare Education and Practice

This is the fourth installment of a five-part series, Reclaiming Control: The History and Future of Choice in Our Health, examining how healthcare in the US has been built on the principle of imposing control over body, mind, and expression. However, that legacy stands alongside another: that of organizers, healers, and care workers reclaiming control over health at both the individual and systems levels. Published in five monthly installments from July to November 2022, this series aims to spark imagination amongst NPQ’s readers and healthcare practitioners by speaking to both histories, combining research with examples of health liberation efforts.
EDUCATION
MSNBC

Americans are foolishly ignoring the threat of a debt crisis

Upon the news this week that America’s gross national debt now exceeds $31 trillion, Jason Furman, former director of the National Economic Council under Barack Obama, told The New York Times, “We were sort of at the edge of ‘OK’ before, and we are past ‘OK’ now. The deficit path is almost certainly too high.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
beckersspine.com

3 Hospital for Special Surgery leaders to know

New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery is a top-ranked orthopedic hospital in the U.S. Here are three major leaders to know from the hospital:. Louis Shapiro. President and CEO: Mr. Shapiro has held the top leadership role at HSS since October 2006. He has more than three decades of experience including roles at Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health, McKinsey & Company and Pittsburgh-based Allegheny General Hospital. Under his leadership, HSS has been recognized with the Gallup Great Workplace Award twice. HSS has also seen significant growth and expansion of its facilities under his leadership.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

CDC: Nearly Every American Can Drop Wearing Masks Indoors

Nearly all Americans can drop wearing masks while indoors in public spaces, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. According to CDC data, less than 1% of Americans live in a county with a “high” COVID-19 community level, where masking is recommended while inside. The majority of the country – 79% – lives in a county with a “low” level, while 20% of the population lives in a “medium” level, where masking should be considered by those at-risk for severe COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
smithmountainlake.com

US economy will soon start losing 175,000 jobs a month, Bank of America warns

The Federal Reserve's fight to squash inflation will cause the US economy to start losing tens of thousands of jobs a month beginning early next year, Bank of America warns. Although the jobs market remained surprisingly strong in September, the Fed is working hard to change that by aggressively raising interest rates to ease demand for everything from cars and homes to appliances.
BUSINESS
healthleadersmedia.com

Physician Staffing Executive: 'The Numbers Are Increasingly Alarming'

Physician burnout and turnover at physician practices has increased, according to a new survey. — Jackson Physician Search presented the findings of a survey of physicians and practice administrators on burnout and related issues at this week's Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) conference in Boston. Physician burnout was already...
HEALTH
Axios

Employers expand reproductive health benefits amid tight labor market

A growing number of employers are expanding health coverage to in-vitro fertilization, surrogacy and other sometimes pricey fertility services in order to compete in the tight labor market amid heightened awareness of women's health. Why it matters: An estimated 1.1 million women left the workforce during the pandemic, accounting for...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CBS Sacramento

Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows

More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market. Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.
BUSINESS
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Reduction in Pediatric Hospital Care; Jewish Women File Abortion Lawsuit; Maternity Health Deserts

Closures of children’s hospitals and floors leaves pediatric care in a precarious position; Jewish women in Kentucky sue over abortion laws citing religious freedom; 36% of counties in the United States are without obstetric care or obstetric providers. Children’s Hospital Closures May Restrict Care Access. Pediatric units are...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

The Hill

721K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy