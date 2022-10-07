ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Permanent climate change on habitable planets

By Avi Loeb, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBPP8_0iQO4CpS00
The Associated Press/NASA This image released by NASA on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, shows the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula. Captured in infrared light by the Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope, this image reveals previously obscured areas of star birth, according to NASA. (NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI via AP)

Irrespective of how well we exercise or monitor our diet, no human was documented to live longer than Jeanne Calment, who died at age 122.5 years. Similarly, irrespective on how well we mitigate climate change, deflect asteroids with DART-like NASA missions, develop mRNA vaccines for lethal viruses and avoid nuclear wars, the Earth will ultimately be sterilized by the sun in about 1 billion years.

Detailed calculations of the evolution of the sun and the response of Earth to it imply that we are entering the last quarter of terrestrial life. In 1 billion years, the water vapor content of the atmosphere will increase substantially, and the oceans will start to evaporate, triggering runaway evaporation until the oceans have boiled dry. The water vapor in the atmosphere will make its way into the stratosphere, where the solar UV radiation will dissociate the water molecules. The dissociation products will gradually escape, until most of the atmospheric water vapor has been lost. The subsequent dry greenhouse phase will raise the surface temperature, and the Earth would become a dry, lifeless planet.

Any intelligent civilization on a habitable Earth-like planet around a sun-like star, will face this existential risk. Whereas technologically savvy civilizations will abort their overheated planets, less advanced ones will show signs of distress like animals in a burning forest.

In our own history of science and technology, radio communication was developed during the same century as space travel. However, it will take a while before we could develop the infrastructure of launching large enough spaceships to carry all of humanity away from Earth under existential distress.

A more realistic scenario would resemble the biblical story of Noah’s ark, in which Noah spared his family and pairs of terrestrial animals from a world-engulfing flood. In such a limited scenario, we would preserve only a representation of what we hold precious. Noah’s spaceship, in this case, could carry an electronic archive of the DNA of all terrestrial lifeforms, as well as all human creations in the form of books, music and valuable internet content. It would be prudent to leave behind any toxic content from social media.

In this limited scenario, most of humanity will be left behind. Under these circumstances, radio and TV stations will transmit intense signals of distress as our planet gets overheated by the sun. Could we detect such signals from a distance?

By surveying stars that are currently transitioning through the evolutionary phase that the sun will reach in 1 billion years, we could search for cries for help in the form of radio or laser communication signals from other intelligent life forms that may exist.

Alternatively, we could search for accelerated technological activities on a planet that is about to get sterilized.

If intelligent life forms elsewhere in the cosmos exist and operate anything like ours, civilizations under distress would likely show more city lights and industrial pollution than expected under normal circumstances, like ants engaged in building new colonies in anticipation of harsh weather. Their scientists would be feverishly working around the clock on subsurface, sustainable bunkers with the proper food, air supply and insolation from the increasing heat emanating from their host star. The wealthy class will get access to this technology and build luxury underground compounds long before the rest of the population is protected.After the surface is sterilized, it would be difficult to detect these underground civilizations. Their lifespan would depend on how much water, food or energy they can store or extract from the rock surrounding them.

Data from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter implies that Mars was rippled with rivers and ponds of water about 2.5 billion years ago. NASA’s MAVEN Orbiter presented evidence that Mars lost its atmosphere around that time. So far, the Perseverance Rover has not noticed any relics of Martian technology, implying that it never experienced the above-mentioned technological aftermath of drying up. Coincidentally, at around the same time as Mars dried up, the Earth’s atmosphere was enriched with Oxygen by cyanobacteria. There was both good news and bad news about potential life in the Solar System simultaneously; too bad there were no sentient beings around to report about it in the news media.

Our main opportunity for collecting memorabilia from possible extraterrestrials is to search for artificial objects launched to interstellar space in the final existential act of technological civilizations. (Harvard’s Galileo Project, which I lead, is engaged in this search.) The success of this search depends critically on how many gadgets were sent into space by technological civilizations in the last accelerated phase of their existence, before the lights in their “Cape Canaveral” sites turned off.

Most sun-like stars formed billions of years before the sun and should have boiled off all oceans on their habitable Earth-like planets by now. The oldest stars have evolved beyond the red-giant phase, engulfed their closest planets and became white dwarfs by now. After billions of years of cooling, these metallic remnants have roughly the surface temperature of the sun and the radius of the Earth. As a result, their habitable zone is a hundred times closer in than the Earth-sun separation.

As I pointed out in a co-authored paper a decade ago, a habitable Earth-like planet would cover the entire face of the white dwarf as it transits in front of it, making the study of biomarkers in its the planet’s atmosphere feasible already with NASA’s new James Webb Space Telescope. Whereas oxygen or methane would flag primitive forms of life, I showed in a follow-up co-authored paper that industrial pollution could also be detected as the fingerprint of an advanced technological civilization, if such exists.

If we ever study technological civilizations in the habitable zone around white dwarfs, it would be particularly interesting to read the history books written by their ancestors over the past 10 billion years.

Avi Loeb is the head of the Galileo Project at Harvard University, founding director of Harvard’s Black Hole Initiative, director of the Institute for Theory and Computation at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, as well as the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He chairs the advisory board for the Breakthrough Starshot project, and is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos”, both published in 2021.

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeanne Calment
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
dailygalaxy.com

Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)

Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planet#Science And Technology#Extraterrestrial Life
BGR.com

A shift in Jupiter’s orbit could have a bizarre impact on Earth

Earth, and every other planet within our Solar System that we know of, orbits the Sun. Beyond our small region of the universe, planets everywhere orbit their stars. Even tiny changes in these orbits can change things drastically, too. Now, a new study says a shift in Jupiter’s orbit could make parts of Earth more livable by raising the temperature of our most frigid zones.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
ASTRONOMY
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

What Really Killed Dinosaurs and Other Life on Earth? Maybe NOT an Asteroid Strike

Dartmouth-led research fortifies link between mega volcanoes and mass extinctions. What killed the dinosaurs 66 million years ago at the end of the Cretaceous Period? It has long been the topic of scientific debate, and many researchers have set out to determine what caused the five mass extinction events that reshaped life on planet Earth in a geological instant. Some experts believe that comets or asteroids that crashed into Earth were the most likely agents of mass destruction. Other scientists argue that immense volcanic eruptions were the primary cause of the extinction events. A new Dartmouth-led study published on September 12 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) reports that volcanic activity appears to have been the key driver of mass extinctions.
ASTRONOMY
CNET

NASA Mars Lander Under Threat From Continent-Size Dust Storm

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. NASA's InSight lander has been walking a tightrope on Mars for some time, and it's just getting tougher. A continent-size Martian dust storm that kicked up in late September is putting additional pressure on the lander's power supply.
ASTRONOMY
The Hill

The Hill

721K+
Followers
84K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy