ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
CoinDesk

Opimas CEO ‘Not surprised’ About Bitcoin’s Correlation to Gold

Bitcoin’s correlation with gold hits its highest level in over a year. Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi says he’s “not surprised” by this correlation, because “the arguments of buying either one are very similar” in this market. But, he adds that this correlation won’t be permanent.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges to All-Time High; Paul Tudor Jones Still Holding Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining difficulty has surged to an all-time high, putting additional pressure on miners amid weakening prices and higher energy costs. Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC he still has a “minor allocation” to bitcoin (BTC). Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption ‘Largely Underwhelming’: Researcher

September marks the one year anniversary of El Salvador recognizing bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. LSE Public Policy Fellow Frank Muci discusses the outcomes of El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment. Plus, more insight on President Bukele’s plans to seek reelection as the country’s debt rating is downgraded by Fitch.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Interest Rates#Cryptocurrency#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Labor Department#Ark Invest#The Federal Reserve#Coindesk Tv
CoinDesk

Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan

South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

How Oracles Bridge TradFi Players and the Crypto Ecosystem

Jump Crypto Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects lead Stephen Kaminsky previews his presentation at the upcoming I.D.E.A.S. 2022 summit by CoinDesk. Plus, he discusses how traditional finance players can join the crypto ecosystem through oracle providers.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’

Validators on crypto platforms are becoming, out of necessity, more and more astute, said Patrick Hillmann, chief communications officer at crypto exchange Binance. Over the weekend, BNB Chain, a blockchain closely connected with crypto exchange Binance, was the latest victim in a hack that ultimately drained the ecosystem of $100 million in crypto. The exploit, however, could’ve been worse.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Judge Ordered Independent Examiner to Produce Interim Report on Celsius

U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled that the independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the ruling.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
CoinDesk

Ooki DAO Case So ‘Egregious,’ CFTC Had No Choice, Chair Behnam Says

The controversial case against Ooki DAO was “so egregious and so obvious” that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had to pursue it, said Chairman Rostin Behnam. People getting involved with a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) should be aware they’re not immune to government attention, Behnam said...
ECONOMY
CoinDesk

New Metis Rollup Tech Addressees Ethereum Scalability for Businesses

The MetisDAO Foundation, the organization behind layer 2 platform Metis, has released Smart L2, a new Optimistic rollup technology that tackles Ethereum’s scalability issues with business users in mind. The Metis team notably includes Natalia Ameline, the mother of Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin. A growing industry of rollup technologies...
SOFTWARE
CoinDesk

Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet

Polygon said Monday its zero knowledge-EVM public testnet went live, which the company described as “the next step for Ethereum.”. Polygon is a scaling tool aiming to facilitate lower-cost transactions, and uses the Ethereum blockchain as its base protocol. With the introduction of zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology, Polygon is hoping to become the chief scalable system for Ethereum.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy