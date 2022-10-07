Read full article on original website
Opimas CEO ‘Not surprised’ About Bitcoin’s Correlation to Gold
Bitcoin’s correlation with gold hits its highest level in over a year. Opimas CEO Octavio Marenzi says he’s “not surprised” by this correlation, because “the arguments of buying either one are very similar” in this market. But, he adds that this correlation won’t be permanent.
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Surges to All-Time High; Paul Tudor Jones Still Holding Bitcoin
Bitcoin mining difficulty has surged to an all-time high, putting additional pressure on miners amid weakening prices and higher energy costs. Billionaire Paul Tudor Jones told CNBC he still has a “minor allocation” to bitcoin (BTC). Iranian Bitcoin advocate Ziya Sadr was arrested by Iranian security forces last month, according to multiple sources.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption ‘Largely Underwhelming’: Researcher
September marks the one year anniversary of El Salvador recognizing bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender. LSE Public Policy Fellow Frank Muci discusses the outcomes of El Salvador’s bitcoin experiment. Plus, more insight on President Bukele’s plans to seek reelection as the country’s debt rating is downgraded by Fitch.
Bitcoin Mining Is Cool Again; We Can Thank Africa, Prudence and Growing Hashrate for That
Crypto mining companies have struggled mightily in 2022. But over the last week or so the tide may be turning. One shred of evidence came from Barclays, which initiated equity research coverage on Core Scientific (CORZ) earlier last week, issuing an “overweight” rating. Now, an “overweight” rating isn’t...
Crypto Investment Firm Blockwater Technologies Defaults on DeFi Loan
South Korean blockchain investment firm Blockwater Technologies defaulted on a loan from TrueFi, a decentralized lending protocol, TrueFi said in a statement Sunday. According to the statement, TrueFi issued a “notice of default” to Blockwater on Oct. 6 after it failed payment on a $3.4 million loan in Binance USD (BUSD) stablecoin.
How Oracles Bridge TradFi Players and the Crypto Ecosystem
Jump Crypto Strategic Initiatives and Special Projects lead Stephen Kaminsky previews his presentation at the upcoming I.D.E.A.S. 2022 summit by CoinDesk. Plus, he discusses how traditional finance players can join the crypto ecosystem through oracle providers.
Binance Exec: BNB Smart Chain Hack Could Have Been Worse if Validators Hadn’t ‘Sprung Into Action’
Validators on crypto platforms are becoming, out of necessity, more and more astute, said Patrick Hillmann, chief communications officer at crypto exchange Binance. Over the weekend, BNB Chain, a blockchain closely connected with crypto exchange Binance, was the latest victim in a hack that ultimately drained the ecosystem of $100 million in crypto. The exploit, however, could’ve been worse.
Judge Ordered Independent Examiner to Produce Interim Report on Celsius
U.S. bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn ruled that the independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius Network’s bankruptcy will need to produce an interim report detailing Celsius’ financial management and handling of customer accounts. CoinDesk Global Policy & Regulation Managing Editor Nikhilesh De breaks down the ruling.
Ooki DAO Case So ‘Egregious,’ CFTC Had No Choice, Chair Behnam Says
The controversial case against Ooki DAO was “so egregious and so obvious” that the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) had to pursue it, said Chairman Rostin Behnam. People getting involved with a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) should be aware they’re not immune to government attention, Behnam said...
New Metis Rollup Tech Addressees Ethereum Scalability for Businesses
The MetisDAO Foundation, the organization behind layer 2 platform Metis, has released Smart L2, a new Optimistic rollup technology that tackles Ethereum’s scalability issues with business users in mind. The Metis team notably includes Natalia Ameline, the mother of Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin. A growing industry of rollup technologies...
Ethereum Scaling Tool Polygon Launches its zkEVM Public Testnet
Polygon said Monday its zero knowledge-EVM public testnet went live, which the company described as “the next step for Ethereum.”. Polygon is a scaling tool aiming to facilitate lower-cost transactions, and uses the Ethereum blockchain as its base protocol. With the introduction of zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology, Polygon is hoping to become the chief scalable system for Ethereum.
