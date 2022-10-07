Comeback Tour! Johnny Depp's Concerts In America Are Selling Out Fast

Source: mega

Johnny Depp's music career is back in full force following his victorious defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Over the summer, the actor-musician made a few onstage appearances overseas, but on September 23, he and rocker Jeff Beck kicked off a 29-date tour that stretches across America.

Though the actor, 59, was more or less blacklisted after his former spouse accused him of physical, verbal and sexual abuse, it seems the public is back on his side, as it's been reported that most of his upcoming concerts are nearly sold out. He was most recently spotted in Boston on Thursday, October 6, where he signed autographs for waiting fans.

At the duo's first show in Washington, D.C., the attorneys he worked with on his case, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, were spotted in the audience.

Due to Vasquez and Depp's close ties, courtroom onlookers thought the two's relationship was more than platonic, but Vasquez shot down the rumors. "It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional," she stated. "That’s disappointing to hear."

However, as OK! previously shared, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has actually

the lawyer who represented him in his old U.K. libel case with The Sun.

Resurfaced photos proved Rich attended some of his and Heard's trial, though she wasn't involved in the case. And while one insider noted the pair's "chemistry is off the charts," another source clarified that they aren't an exclusive couple, as Depp allegedly wants to keep his options open.

The father-of-two seems to have no problem returning to the spotlight, but the same can't be said for Heard, who has yet to take on any new Hollywood gigs.

The actress, 36, was spotted in Spain late last month with her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, and girlfriend Bianca Butti. The blonde beauty has made it clear that she plans to appeal the verdict in her and Depp's trial.

