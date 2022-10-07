ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comeback Tour! Johnny Depp's Concerts In America Are Selling Out Fast

By Stephanie Kaplan
 4 days ago
Source: mega

Johnny Depp's music career is back in full force following his victorious defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Over the summer, the actor-musician made a few onstage appearances overseas, but on September 23, he and rocker Jeff Beck kicked off a 29-date tour that stretches across America.

Though the actor, 59, was more or less blacklisted after his former spouse accused him of physical, verbal and sexual abuse, it seems the public is back on his side, as it's been reported that most of his upcoming concerts are nearly sold out. He was most recently spotted in Boston on Thursday, October 6, where he signed autographs for waiting fans.

At the duo's first show in Washington, D.C., the attorneys he worked with on his case, Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew, were spotted in the audience.

Source: mega

Due to Vasquez and Depp's close ties, courtroom onlookers thought the two's relationship was more than platonic, but Vasquez shot down the rumors. "It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional," she stated. "That’s disappointing to hear."

However, as OK! previously shared, the Pirates of the Caribbean star has actually

, the lawyer who represented him in his old U.K. libel case with The Sun.

Source: mega

Resurfaced photos proved Rich attended some of his and Heard's trial, though she wasn't involved in the case. And while one insider noted the pair's "chemistry is off the charts," another source clarified that they aren't an exclusive couple, as Depp allegedly wants to keep his options open.

The father-of-two seems to have no problem returning to the spotlight, but the same can't be said for Heard, who has yet to take on any new Hollywood gigs.

The actress, 36, was spotted in Spain late last month with her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, and girlfriend Bianca Butti. The blonde beauty has made it clear that she plans to appeal the verdict in her and Depp's trial.

Page Six reported on Depp's concerts.

Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
PORT CHESTER, NY
Complex

Johnny Depp and Attorney Joelle Rich Reportedly 'Not Exclusive'

Johnny Depp is in no rush to settle down—at least, that’s what several sources say. According to TMZ, the 59-year-old actor is now dating Joelle Rich—the UK attorney who represented Depp in his 2018 lawsuit against The Sun. The rumored romance made headlines earlier this week with insiders claiming the two were romantically linked. But sources have since told TMZ that Depp isn’t quite ready for monogamy.
CELEBRITIES
State
Washington State
The List

The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt

There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
TV & VIDEOS
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HOLAUSA

Amber Heard photographed having fun with her daughter in Spain

After a few months away from the spotlight, Amber Heard was photographed in Spain with her daughter and some friends. Heard was photographed doing various activities with her daughter, playing with her in a park and while out on a walk. She was accompanied by friends and was seen smiling and making the most of her day.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TVOvermind

Amber Heard Allegedly Gets Into A Fight With Girlfriend Eve Barlow

Domestic violence allegations continue for Amber Heard. Months after the actress lost a defamation lawsuit against Johnny Depp, which saw the jury award him $8.35 million, Heard reportedly got into a fight with her current beau, Eve Barlow. According to International Business Times, the fight was in a hotel in Israel, where Heard has been vacationing with daughter Oonagh Page following the defamation trial. However, the report states that the daughter wasn’t present during the incident. There isn’t any footage of the said fight, but several witnesses are documented, most notably a citizen who claims to have heard a loud noise that indicated a fight inside a hotel room.
CELEBRITIES
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#United States#Attorneys
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

How Queen Elizabeth Used Hatwear To Fool Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. As monarch for 70 years and as royalty for her entire life, Queen Elizabeth II was frequently in the public eye. At times during her reign, she had to change clothes up to five times a day to make sure she was wearing the right outfit for the occasion, according to Forbes. And as you might imagine, no detail was overlooked in her ensembles and the clothes and jewelry she wore to events and outings often had a deeper meaning. Some examples of her fashion diplomacy were when she met President Ronald Reagan in California while wearing a dress with California poppies embroidered on it. And when visiting Ireland in 2011, which has a long and troubled history with England, she wore a green coat and dress when she arrived, and for the state dinner there, her dress had over 2,000 embroidered shamrocks on it, per The Washington Post.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopCrush

Johnny Depp Is Dating His Defamation Trial Lawyer: REPORT

Johnny Depp is back in the dating game. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is reportedly dating lawyer Joelle Rich, who previously represented him in his 2020 U.K. defamation case. An insider gave details about the alleged romance to Us Weekly. "Their chemistry is off the charts. It’s serious between...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Public Indecency? Justin Bieber Caught Relieving Himself After Teeing Off At Exclusive L.A. Golf Course

Nature calls! Justin Bieber was reportedly caught in the act as he dropped his pants to pee beside a tree during his outing with a friend at an exclusive L.A. golf course.On Saturday, October 1, the 28-year-old participated in the Round Table Tournament at the highly prominent Hillcrest Country Club — where he didn't look too classy while exposing his private parts to cameras.In the released photos, Bieber sported a beige polo shirt and matching shorts. The Canadian pop star proudly wore a Toronto Blue Jays hat styled backwards on his head — until he had to flip it around...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

What's the Latest Johnny Depp News?

The latest Depp news is all that anyone wants to talk about. Since the defamation case with Amber Heard was televised like a reality television show for the world to see, it’s all anyone wants to talk about. What happened to Depp? What is happening now that it’s over and Heard was found guilty of defaming the star? More importantly, in the Johnny Depp news universe, what is Depp up to these days? Fans want to know all there is to know about him, and we get it. Right now, all the latest Depp news is about the Pirates of the Caribbean Six movie. Here’s what we know.
CELEBRITIES
