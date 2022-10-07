Read full article on original website
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!
The Oak Street Po-Boy Fest is back in New Orleans, and we are now just a few weeks from the fun. This year's fest will be held on Saturday, November 6th, 2022 from 10 am to 6 pm. The 14th Annual Oak Street Po-boy Festival is sponsored by Tony Cacherie's and is presented by the Oak Street merchants, residents and property owners. The Oak Street merchants, owners and residents' mission are to stimulate the Oak Street Corridor between S. Carrollton Ave. and Leake Street by improving its appearance and safety, preserving the historic integrity and local culture, attracting, supporting, and promoting diverse, sustainable businesses and to receive, administer and distribute funds in connection with any activities related to the above purposes.
WDSU
Holly Reynolds, founder of Northshore Humane Society, dies at age 103
COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore Humane Society has announced that the founding member, Holly Reynolds, has died at age 103. In 1953, Reynolds established the organization with her dog, Yankee Doodle Dandy. NHS was the first animal shelter in St. Tammany, and the original building still stands 70 years...
NOLA.com
Looking to help? Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Camp Bon Coeur is dedicated to giving children with heart defects a place to grow...
New Pittsburgh Courier
Black women endure legacy of racism in homeownership and making costly repairs
Yolanda, 61, owns a home in the predominantly Black 7th Ward neighborhood in New Orleans. To fix her leaking roof in 2020, she had to borrow money. “It’s one of them credit card loans,” she said. “Like interest of 30% and all that, you know. I was kind of backed up against the wall, so I just went on and made the loan, a high-interest loan.”
WDSU
St. Bernard firefighters investigate Chalmette fire
CHALMETTE, La. — St. Bernard Parish firefighters are investigating a fire that happened Monday in Chalmette. The fire was reported Monday night around 8 p.m. off Evangeline Drive. Fire crews said they found smoke coming from the front door of a two-story duplex. All residents were out of the...
wwno.org
After Plum Orchard bike fatality, victim mourned by neighbors: 'He was like family'
Early in the evening on Monday, Oct. 10, a small group of mourners gathered in the neutral ground near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Werner Drive in New Orleans East, around a small wooden cross and a tangle of bright blue balloons. Most were cashiers or customers at...
Records show two people contributed $30k of the $57k total for Cantrell recall effort
In all, the campaign shows more than 100 pages of donations for a total of $57,647. But two men are responsible for $40k of that number.
klax-tv.com
Unitech Training Academy Offers New Medical Office Assistant Program to Fill High Demand Positions in Local Workforce
Unitech Training Academy is excited to announce the addition of the Medical Office Assistant Program to its course offerings. The program is available for enrollment at their Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, and West Monroe campuses. It is being offered in a hybrid format which allows students more flexibility between school, work, and home life.
NOLA.com
2022 Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival brings music, smoked meat together in New Orleans
Like red beans and rice, barbecue and the blues belong together. Unlike red beans and rice, neither barbecue nor the blues are typically associated with New Orleans. The Crescent City Blues & BBQ Festival has gone a long way toward changing that perception. With the 15th edition of the free...
antigravitymagazine.com
Jesse Perkins: Gordon Plaza, Then and Now
Abundance, Benefit, Humanity, and Pleasure streets crosscut Gordon Plaza with surgical irony. Developed in the late 1970s as lower-to-middle income housing for Black New Orleanians, Gordon Plaza sold the abundance of the American Dream. Tucked away behind the Desire housing projects and bounded by Almonaster and Florida avenues and Higgins Boulevard, it promised to be an oasis in the Ninth Ward: single family housing—owned and not leased. But the benefit, like so many others promised to Black New Orleanians, was a chimera—Gordon Plaza was built on toxic soil.
Second Harvest unveils Gayle and Tom Benson Food and Nutrition Center
Renovations are now complete at the Second Harvest Food Bank in Elmwood.
architectureartdesigns.com
7510 Zimple by OJT in New Orleans, USA
OJT has designed the 7510 Zimple project in New Orleans, Louisiana. This is in fact an extension project where the new building is linked to the primary residence in the adjacent spot, creating spaces that satisfy the needs of the family. The project occupies a previously vacant parcel adjacent the...
NOLA.com
Six Flags deal on shaky ground; developer Troy Henry says officials want too much control
One year after Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Bayou Phoenix had won the right redevelop the former Six Flags amusement park site in New Orleans East, lease negotiations to give the group control over the site appear to be on shaky ground. Troy Henry, the local businessman who is the...
fox8live.com
New Orleans increases fines for illegal dumping, enlists citizens to help with enforcement
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has increased penalties for illegal dumping and launched a reward program for citizen tipsters to combat the practice. Ordinance 33857, passed last week, increases fines to at least $500 for people caught illegally dumping tires, trash or debris. It also demands community service hours from perpetrators -- at least six 7-hour days for the first offense, 10 days for the second offense and 20 days for the third offense, along with up to 180 days in jail.
whereyat.com
Applications Now Open for The Idea Village’s VILLAGEx 2023 Program
The Idea Village, a New Orleans nonprofit made to support regional startups and entrepreneurs, is now accepting applications for their VILLAGEx 2023 program, which will guide startup founders on their path to turn their idea into a full-scale venture. Applications will remain open through Nov. 11, and can be accessed here.
WDSU
Madisonville Bridge open to vehicular traffic
MADISONVILLE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that the Madisonville Bridge (LA 22) was closed on Tuesday to vehicular traffic for emergency repairs. However, the bridge is back open to traffic.
Man wounded in 9th Ward shooting Friday on Deslonde Street
Police say the man was shot just before 4:50 in the 1700 block of Deslonde Street. He was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana company hires people with disabilities to make everything from paper cups to pillowcases
When Department of Defense employees sit down for their morning coffee, or take a trip from the office watercooler, they’ll likely have little idea where the paper cups they hold come from. They might be surprised if they knew that there’s a pretty good chance the cup in their hand was made from scratch in New Orleans or Baton Rouge. By someone, more than likely, who’s blind.
NOLA.com
LCMC to buy Tulane hospitals in $150M deal, narrowing New Orleans' pool of health care players
LCMC Health plans to acquire three Tulane hospitals from the national chain HCA Healthcare, significantly increasing its footprint in the New Orleans area from six to nine hospitals in a $150 million deal, the system announced Monday. Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans, Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie and Lakeview...
WDSU
NOPD questions police monitor report on officer response to a complaint of a public official
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD is questioning an independent investigation by the Office of Independent Police Monitoring found its officers mishandled a complaint against a city official. This all centers around allegations Belden Batiste made last year against Jay Banks, who was a city council member at that time. Batiste...
