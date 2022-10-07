Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more
Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
University of Kansas shot put phenom/Olympian Bill Nieder dies at age 89
Former University of Kansas shot putter and Olympic gold medalist Bill Nieder died Friday at his home in Angels Camp, California at the age of 89, his family confirmed to KU’s athletic department. Nieder, the first collegiate athlete to surpass 60 feet with the 16-pound shot, won the silver...
Kansas man allegedly stabbed his brother after they argued over a sandwich: Officials
A rural Kansas man was injured Saturday after his brother allegedly stabbed him when they argued over a sandwich, according to the Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road in Paola, where they learned the brothers allegedly fought when one brother ate the other’s sandwich, said Undersheriff Matthew Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.
Internet scammers are targeting you right here in Kansas City. Here’s how to stay safe
“See yourself in cyber.” That is a tagline you will surely start seeing more often as CISA, the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, works to help ensure a secure and resilient critical infrastructure for the American people. As regional director for CISA Region 7 headquartered here in Kansas...
Company assures Johnson County that election worker data is secure after CEO arrested
The Johnson County Election Office says it has received assurances the personal data of its election workers is secure, after an executive of a company that provides software used by the county to manage election workers was accused of stealing the personal data of election workers in Los Angeles. Johnson...
