Wichita Eagle

KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more

Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
JOPLIN, MO
Wichita Eagle

University of Kansas shot put phenom/Olympian Bill Nieder dies at age 89

Former University of Kansas shot putter and Olympic gold medalist Bill Nieder died Friday at his home in Angels Camp, California at the age of 89, his family confirmed to KU’s athletic department. Nieder, the first collegiate athlete to surpass 60 feet with the 16-pound shot, won the silver...
LAWRENCE, KS
Wichita Eagle

Kansas man allegedly stabbed his brother after they argued over a sandwich: Officials

A rural Kansas man was injured Saturday after his brother allegedly stabbed him when they argued over a sandwich, according to the Miami County, Kansas Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a residence in the 32000 block of Lone Star Road in Paola, where they learned the brothers allegedly fought when one brother ate the other’s sandwich, said Undersheriff Matthew Kelly, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office, in a news release.
PAOLA, KS
