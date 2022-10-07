Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Riverview Center Hosting Duck Derby in Galena This Sunday
I've been anxiously anticipating this event for months now. On Sunday, October 9th, Riverview Center will be hosting the 2022 Duck Derby. One of the center's oldest traditions, it was put on hold over the last couple years due to the ongoing pandemic. But this year, it returns with a bang and a chance for you to win BIG!
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp
Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
Du-boo-que Library to Host Paranormal Society
Just in time for Halloween, a Du-boo-que...I mean Dubuque library will host a ghost hunting program for those folks interested in the paranormal. Carnegie-Stout Public Library welcomes the Great River Investigative Paranormal Society (GRIPS) on Sunday, October. 23rd at 6 p.m. for a Ghost Hunting 101 program. This program is for adults ages 18+. Registration is required. Sign up to attend via the events calendar at carnegiestout.org. Registration ends October 21st at 5pm or when all seats are gone, whichever comes first.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters
The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
theperrynews.com
UPDATE: Bellevue man in custody Sunday
BELLEVUE, Iowa — A Bellevue was taken into custody without incident early Sunday by law enforcement officials. Christopher Eugene Prichard, 56, of 35393 Highway 52, was arrested on Jackson County warrants for violation of a no-contact order. He is a person of interest in the investigation into the death of his wife, Angela Prichard, 55, whose lifeless body was found Saturday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biztimes.biz
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Fun Fall Activities in Dubuque for Kids
Now that the weather is turning colder, if your looking for some cool fun things to do with your kids this fall, the City of Dubuque has just announced their October Youth Recreation Programs. Fall into fun with these recreation programs for kids up to age 12 including early childhood...
Linn County Sheriff’s Office Warning: Residents Falling For Elaborate Scam
There are so many scammers in this world. Many times you hear about a scam and think, 'how does anyone fall for that?' Other times, you totally get how it happens. There are a couple of parts of a scam in eastern Iowa that make it more believable to victims.
Big Business In Dyersville; Work Starts On $26.5 Million Facility (Video)
Recently, I've been spending most of my weekends in the delightful town of Dyersville, but this will be my last weekend of soccer games as the tournaments wrap up. Stayed tuned, because if my kids win the tourney, you'll be getting a follow up! Much bigger news than that, has recently been reported on by the Telegraph Herald.
Dubuque Police Seek Help; Identify These Suspects
Police are seeking assistance in identifying suspects who allegedly committed a theft from US Cellular at 806 Wacker Drive in Dubuque. The incident occurred on 09/17/22 at approximately 4:29 pm. If you have information, please submit it at cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD. Can you Identify these Individuals... Please contact the Dubuque Police Department...
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
Go Bargain Hunting at These Fun Shops on National Consignment Day
National Consignment Day offers a fun shopping method on the first Monday in October. Consignment stores offer an innovative, sustainable way to shop, earn money, and extend the lifecycle of a range of items. Here are several of the Tri-State area's consignment stores if you want to sell or shop.
103.3 WJOD
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
103.3 WJOD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103wjod.com
Comments / 0