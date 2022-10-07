ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market

The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?

All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
Bitcoin Whale Ratio Surges As Leverage Remains High

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whale ratio has surged up recently, as leverage in the market has remained around an all-time high value. Both Bitcoin Whale And Leverage Ratios Are Around ATHs Right Now. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC investors are involved in some...
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall

The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
No Pivot In Sight: Why Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Strengthens

Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon

Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?

XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?

SOL price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support. SOL trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of SOL needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $45 to resume bullish...
How to Get Free Bitcoins in 2022 – Top Proven Methods

The cryptocurrency industry is notorious for giving out free Bitcoin, especially in the early days. However, the price explosion has slightly dampened finding platforms that provide free Bitcoin over recent years. Well, you might be happy to know that free Bitcoins are still everywhere; you just need to know where...
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?

ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000

The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
