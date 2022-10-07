Read full article on original website
TRON, Avalanche, and Big Eyes Coin – Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Yield Massive Returns In The Ongoing Bear Market
The current reality within the cryptocurrency industry is one that no one could have foretold. The ongoing bear market has surpassed all expectations and continues to do so while severely straining the day-to-day activities within the industry. It is a situation that is forcing crypto regulars, such as investors and traders, to seek out suitable solutions to protect against the extreme market volatility present within the industry.
Why SHIB Price Lost Its Bullish Energy After Shiba Eternity Games’ Release
SHIB, along with the greater majority of the crypto space, stared at price dips for the last 24 hours with the asset declining by 7.7%. Shiba Inu seen growing five times towards the end of October after Shiba Eternity release. SHIB down 8.8% for the past seven days. Shiba Inu...
Ethereum Marks Highest Growth Day In 2022, Will ETH Price Follow?
All eyes have been on the Ethereum network since it moved from a Proof of Work (PoW) to a proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism. Granted, the digital asset’s price hasn’t done as well as many had predicted it would after the upgrade but the new functions of the network remains fascinating. Now, Ethereum has marked another milestone following the upgrade, with the largest single growth day recorded so far in 2022.
Bitcoin Whale Ratio Surges As Leverage Remains High
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin whale ratio has surged up recently, as leverage in the market has remained around an all-time high value. Both Bitcoin Whale And Leverage Ratios Are Around ATHs Right Now. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC investors are involved in some...
Will New Meme Coin Big Eyes Coin have as much Market Potential as Solana and Algorand upon Launch?
Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the new cryptocurrencies currently creating a buzz in the fourth stage of its presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is seeking entry into the cryptocurrency market to disrupt the meme coin sector with unique offerings. With Big Eyes Coin (BIG) already exhibiting signs of...
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks Bitcoin Prices Might Fall
The data on Bitcoin price movement shows that it has been struggling. Bitcoin has infrequently gone down to the $18K price in the past three weeks. It mostly maintained the $19K price level in the past week. It reclaimed the $20K mark on Tuesday last week but returned to its...
No Pivot In Sight: Why Bitcoin Could See More Pain As Inflation Strengthens
Bitcoin trends lower moving towards the bottom of a range created in July when the cryptocurrency scored a multi-year low at $17,600. Now, BTC seems poised for further losses on low timeframes as macro forces remain in control of global markets. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at...
Bitcoin Volatility Index Suggests Large Price Move Arriving Soon
Historical data of the Bitcoin volatility index hints that the price of the crypto may observe a big move in the near future. Bitcoin Volatility Index Has Recently Been Below A Value Of 25. As pointed out by an economist on Twitter, the volatility index has declined into a zone...
Bitcoin Supply In Profit Continues Decline, But Still Not At Historical Bottom Zone
Data shows the Bitcoin supply in profit has continued its decline, but the metric has still not reached levels as low as the previous bear market bottoms. Around 50% Of The Bitcoin Supply Is In Profit At The Moment. According to the latest weekly report from Glassnode, the current profitability...
XRP Takes The Lead Among Altcoins – Will It Drop Before Climbing?
XRP has maintained a daily calmness but emerged as the week’s top performer. The token took to the north with 18% weekly gains as the price crossed the $0.5 mark before falling. Also, other altcoins have been making slight losses daily in the past week. The crypto market is...
Ethereum Could See A 15% Drop This Week – A Retreat To The $1,000 Support?
Ethereum is having a good week, staying in the green zone of the crypto space for the past seven days and raising its price by 3.7%. Ethereum is currently caught in an inverted pennant pattern. A resumption of the bearish trend is highly possible for the altcoin. $1,130 might be...
Solana Forms A Bilateral Signal For Traders, Will Price Hold Above $30?
SOL price continues to trend downwards as price remains bearish with price trading on key support. SOL trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs. The price of SOL needs to break and hold above the key resistance of $45 to resume bullish...
Why Is Casper Price 25% Up in The Last 7 Days and Which Other Cryptos Can Outperform the Market
While the market might seem like it’s stagnating on the outside, there are actually some strong performers that are showing there’s a lot of life left in capital inflow. The crypto market is showing that it may just head into 2023 with strong momentum, led by these standout tokens.
Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, And Snowfallprotocol.io (SNW) Set to Skyrocket You Into Massive Gains
Cryptocurrencies are on their way to global adoption, and this time, three particular coins are set to take off. Binance Coin (BNB), Luna 2.0, and ` are all primed for massive gains in the near future. If you’re looking to make some serious profits in the crypto world, then you need to pay attention to these coins!
Cosmos (ATOM) Invalidates Uptrend; Where Is The Next Area Of Interest For Price?
ATOM price struggles on high timeframes to trend higher despite showing bullish sentiment in recent times. ATOM trades below uptrend support as the price looks bearish with the current market state. The price of ATOM eyes key support as price trades below 50 and 200-day EMA. The price of Cosmos...
How to Get Free Bitcoins in 2022 – Top Proven Methods
The cryptocurrency industry is notorious for giving out free Bitcoin, especially in the early days. However, the price explosion has slightly dampened finding platforms that provide free Bitcoin over recent years. Well, you might be happy to know that free Bitcoins are still everywhere; you just need to know where...
Ethereum Gains So Much Demand To Buy At $500, Will This Be Possible?
ETH prices continue to trend downwards as prices remain bearish, with price trading on critical support. ETH trades below 50 and 200-day Exponential Moving Average as price struggles to regain bullish signs as many traders and investors wish for $500. The price of ETH needs to break and hold above...
TA: Ethereum Price at Make-or-Break Levels, Rally Remains Attractive To Sellers
Ethereum declined below the $1,350 support against the US Dollar. ETH could start a steady increase if there is a clear above the $1,350 resistance. Ethereum started a fresh decline after it failed to clear the $1,385 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $1,350 and the 100 hourly...
Uniglo.io And Cosmos Showing Strength And Surge, While Bitcoin Plummets Under 20,000
The macroeconomic environment is ugly. The August CPI report showed that inflation was still rising despite aggressive rate hikes from the FED. Jerome Powell will have to continue his aggressive rate hike policy, which spells dreadful news for all assets. As the environment becomes more risk-off, money will flow away from riskier assets and towards U.S. government bonds, with this sell-off further tanking the prices of assets.
