Spencer Daily Reporter
Failed traffic stop results in collision
On Friday, at approximately 2 a.m., Spencer Police attempted to execute a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
more1049.com
Spencer Teen Injured In Two Vehicle Crash
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer teen was injured in a two vehicle crash just outside of town on the East Bypass last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the intersection of 240th Avenue and 350th Street just before seven Thursday morning where it was determined the teen driver of a northbound vehicle attempted to turn west onto East 4th Street in front of southbound pickup leading to the collision .
siouxcountyradio.com
Short Pursuit Ends in Two Arrests Near Airport
Two people were arrested following a pursuit north of Maurice early Sunday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Langley of Springfield, SD, and 40-year-old Mark Stewart of Aurelia at 12:30 Sunday morning. The arrests are the result of a short pursuit on 460th Street, one mile...
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two Arrested After Accident with Sioux county Sheriff’s Vehicle
Maurice, IA (KICD) — A man from South Dakota and a man from Cherokee County were arrested after their vehicle struck a Sioux County Sheriff’s cruiser Sunday morning shortly after midnight. Authorities were pursuing the vehicle driven by 37 year old Jeremy Langley of Sprinfield South Dakota near...
stormlakeradio.com
Wanted Storm Lake Man Arrested on Multiple Charges
A wanted man was arrested in Storm Lake on several charges over the weekend. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 26-year-old Garhoth Dak of Storm Lake was located around 3:50 Sunday afternoon seated in a vehicle in the driveway to the residence at 709 Walnut Street. An officer attempted to make contact with Dak when he fled into the residence. Police secured a perimeter around the residence.
stormlakeradio.com
One Person Hospitalized Following Clay County Crash
Last Thursday morning (Oct. 6th) at approximately 7am, the Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to multiple reports of a two vehicle accident in which one person was injured. Upon arrival, deputies found that 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek, of Hull, was traveling southbound in the 3400 mile of 240th Ave, when a...
kiwaradio.com
Hull Woman Involved In Accident That Sent Spencer Teen To Hospital
Spencer, Iowa– A Hull woman was involved in an accident that sent a Spencer teen to the hospital. It happened near Spencer on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 6:55 a.m., 37-year-old Rebecca Worshek of Hull was driving a 2019 Dodge southbound on 240th Avenue, about a mile east of the south side of Spencer. They tell us that a 17-year-old juvenile from Spencer was northbound on 240th in a 2005 Nissan.
stormlakeradio.com
Two Semis Collided in O'Brien County Late Last Week
A collision of two semis Friday afternoon on a gravel road in O’Brien county resulted in possible injuries. According to the O'Brien County Sheriff’s Office, 64-year-old Joseph Caven of Spencer and 66-year-old Keith Kruse of Everly were both driving semi tractor-trailers southbound in the 39-hundred mile of Yellow Avenue. Deputies say Caven was attempting to make a left turn into a field drive when the two collided. The visibility was reportedly extremely limited due to a high volume of dust from the gravel road.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon teen charged for marijuana, more
SHELDON—An 18-year-old Sheldon resident was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana; failure to affix a drug stamp; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
more1049.com
Spencer Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Early Friday
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been charged after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the north side town early Friday morning. It all started around two o’clock when the Spencer Police Department initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle for careless driving in the 100 block of east 24th Street. The driver is said to have initially stopped but then attempted to flee driving through several business properties including that of the Spencer Radio Group. before causing a collision with the pursuing patrol vehicle in the 2900 block of Highway Boulevard.
KEYC
Police: Spencer, IA man arrested after fleeing traffic stop
SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) - A routine traffic stop ended with the arrest of a Spencer, Iowa man in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 7. According to a news release issued by the Spencer Police Department, around 2 a.m., Friday, police attempted to make a traffic stop in the 100 block of East 24th Street for careless driving.
nwestiowa.com
Three hurt in rollover west of Hospers
HOSPERS—Three people were injured in a one-vehicle accident about 3:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 400th Street, one mile west of Hospers. Thirty-year-old Norma Martin-Morales of Sioux Center was driving east when she lost control of her 2008 Mazda CX-9 on the blacktop, and it entered the south ditch and rolled, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Garbage truck catches fire at Northwest Iowa Landfill
SHELDON, Iowa (KELO) — A garbage truck was able to drive away after a fire at the Northwest Iowa Landfill. According to the Sheldon Fire Department, crews were called just before 2 p.m. Monday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the box of the truck on fire. A backhoe...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon woman arrested for store theft
SHELDON—A 52-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested Thursday, Oct. 6, on a charge of third-degree theft. The arrest of Suyeko Nakamura stemmed from her taking money from the cash register and merchandise from the Dollar General in Sheldon on numerous occasions since January, according to the Sheldon Police Department. Nakamura...
1380kcim.com
Investigation Leads To Felony Drug Trafficking Charges For Storm Lake Man
A Storm Lake man faces at least 10 criminal charges, including drug trafficking, following a month-long investigation by the Storm Lake Police Department. According to authorities, they initiated the investigation into 27-year-old Steven Ray Allbee after allegations Allbee had sold a quantity of drugs to another individual in Storm Lake. Police obtained a search warrant for a storage unit connected to Allbee in the 400 block of Expansion Boulevard in Storm Lake and seized a quantity of methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Allbee surrendered himself to law enforcement Wednesday, and he was booked into the Buena Vista County jail for ongoing criminal conduct, a class B felony, three counts of delivery of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, class C felonies, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a class D felony, and various misdemeanor charges. Allbee’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 25 in Buena Vista County District Court.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley teenager cited for assaulting aunt
SIBLEY—An 18-year-old Sibley resident was cited Wednesday, Oct. 5, on a charge of assault causing serious injury. The citing of Tucker Riley Senn stemmed from him allegedly pushing his aunt about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at his residence at 234 Fifth St. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Fire Chief Almost a Year into Job ; Volunteer Fire Fighters Still Needed
Storm Lake Fire Chief Glen Schlesser has been on the job for nearly one year. Schlesser took over as fire chief at the end of last November following the retirement of Mike Jones...(audio clip below :08 ) Schlesser came to Storm Lake from suburban Chicago. He says the Storm Lake...
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 117 arrested for OWI
MAURICE—A 37-year-old rural Maurice man was arrested about 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no valid driver’s license, and operation without a registration card or plate. The arrest of Carlos Roberto Mancilla-Gordiano...
stormlakeradio.com
Fire Weather Watch is Effect Tomorrow for Area Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for several northwest Iowa counties tomorrow (Wed) from noon to 7pm. The Fire Weather Watch is for counties including Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, O'Brien, and Ida. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur....
