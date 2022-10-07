Read full article on original website
Looting in Lee County in Ian's wake finds several facing varied charges
Several instances of looting in the past few days in areas affected by Hurricane Ian have been reported by the Lee County Sheriff's Office with a number of arrests made. Two men from the Homestead, Florida area were charged after they were apprehended in the Fort Myers Beach area. “Those...
Fort Myers duo in stolen truck arrested for possession of drugs, stolen items
Two people from Fort Myers have been arrested after Florida Highway Patrol troopers found them in a stolen truck Tuesday morning. Troopers say they responded to a report of a suspicious pickup truck in a neighborhood near the Sanibel Causeway just after 4 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found the...
Fort Myers lifts curfew on Tuesday
The curfew for the City of Fort Myers will be lifted at noon on Tuesday, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Previously, residents and others needed to be off the streets unless allowed to be there between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. FMPD says the city...
Curfew lifted in Cape Coral
The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian
The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
LCSO using LeeTran buses to escort Fort Myers Beach residents
On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will escort Fort Myers Beach residents to and from the island using LeeTran buses. According to LCSO, the buses will leave from FastTrax Entertainment, located at 17455 Summerlin Road. The route will be from Bowditch Beach to Santini Plaza (and in between), but the buses cannot travel south of Santini Plaza.
Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
North Fort Myers neighborhood reckons with Hurricane Ian’s destruction
A neighborhood in North Fort Myers continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian sent its storm surge rushing through houses. One woman who reached out to WINK news says most of Sunrise Drive was under 2 to 5 feet of water. The homes have since been emptied of belongings and stripped of drywall. The high winds destroyed roofs and left streets full of debris, so much that in some places it’s hard to see the houses, and pools full of mud.
Duo arrested for looting crime spree in Collier County
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people it says are responsible for a looting crime spree. Alxis Tatiana Dibrigida, 28, of Centennial, Colorado, and Stephen Granieri, 47, of St. Petersburg, were arrested on Sunday. Deputies say they caught the two looting condos in Vanderbilt Beach. According to...
FHP: 2 drivers arrested for racing down SR-82 in Lehigh Acres
Two drivers were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were pulled over for separate instances of racing on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres on Thursday night and Sunday morning. According to FHP, a trooper saw two vehicles speeding at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone on SR-82 at...
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
LCEC misses goal, thousands remain in the dark
Monday morning, Lee County Electric Co-op announced more than 19,000 customers in Cape Coral and North Fort Myers still haven’t had their power restored.
Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
Fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples
Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking witnesses of a fatal shooting outside Cavo Lounge in North Naples on Saturday night to contact them.
Fort Myers Beach residents devastated after returning to destroyed homes, businesses
Residents of Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return to the island on Sunday and see the conditions of their homes and businesses. Many residents were not able to get into their homes and some people had to use ladders to climb over their roofs just to get an inside look at what they used to call home.
How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims
Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel
Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
Pre-registration for disaster SNAP benefits begins Monday for counties hardest hit by Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As relief and recovery efforts continue in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Children & Families (DCF) announced people hardest hit by the storm will soon be able to receive benefits through the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). According to DCF,...
