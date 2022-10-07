ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers lifts curfew on Tuesday

The curfew for the City of Fort Myers will be lifted at noon on Tuesday, according to the Fort Myers Police Department. Previously, residents and others needed to be off the streets unless allowed to be there between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. FMPD says the city...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Curfew lifted in Cape Coral

The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Lee County, FL
Government
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
North Fort Myers, FL
City
Captiva, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
County
Lee County, FL
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Remembering the victims of Hurricane Ian

The names of victims who died during Hurricane Ian are beginning to emerge. In Lee County, more than 50 people perished during the storm while five people died each in Charlotte and Collier counties. On Fort Myers Beach, neighbors Mitch Pacyna and Martha “Marti” Campbell died. Pacyna, 74,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO using LeeTran buses to escort Fort Myers Beach residents

On Sunday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office will escort Fort Myers Beach residents to and from the island using LeeTran buses. According to LCSO, the buses will leave from FastTrax Entertainment, located at 17455 Summerlin Road. The route will be from Bowditch Beach to Santini Plaza (and in between), but the buses cannot travel south of Santini Plaza.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Key looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
SIESTA KEY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian

We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Storm
WINKNEWS.com

Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

North Fort Myers neighborhood reckons with Hurricane Ian’s destruction

A neighborhood in North Fort Myers continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian sent its storm surge rushing through houses. One woman who reached out to WINK news says most of Sunrise Drive was under 2 to 5 feet of water. The homes have since been emptied of belongings and stripped of drywall. The high winds destroyed roofs and left streets full of debris, so much that in some places it’s hard to see the houses, and pools full of mud.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Duo arrested for looting crime spree in Collier County

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people it says are responsible for a looting crime spree. Alxis Tatiana Dibrigida, 28, of Centennial, Colorado, and Stephen Granieri, 47, of St. Petersburg, were arrested on Sunday. Deputies say they caught the two looting condos in Vanderbilt Beach. According to...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FHP: 2 drivers arrested for racing down SR-82 in Lehigh Acres

Two drivers were arrested after the Florida Highway Patrol says they were pulled over for separate instances of racing on SR-82 in Lehigh Acres on Thursday night and Sunday morning. According to FHP, a trooper saw two vehicles speeding at 110 mph in a 55 mph zone on SR-82 at...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usar
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly motorcycle crash in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle crash on northbound Interstate 75 at mile marker 132, Lee County. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene according to the FHP. This is an ongoing story; more information will be added.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Curfews
News Break
Politics
WINKNEWS.com

How they died: Medical examiners release causes of death for Ian victims

Ninety-two people across Florida so far died in storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian. In Lee County, 50 people died in storm-related deaths, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission found. That number could grow as search and rescue operations continue. While how the victims died was released, their identities have not.
WINKNEWS.com

Mail pick-up location changing for Captiva, Fort Myers Beach, Sanibel

Starting on Tuesday, postal customers in Captiva, Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel who were affected by Hurricane Ian will be directed to a new location in Lee County for mail and package pick-up. The new location at the Fort Myers Processing & Distribution Center, located at 14080 Jetport Loop, offers...
SANIBEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy