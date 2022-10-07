A neighborhood in North Fort Myers continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian sent its storm surge rushing through houses. One woman who reached out to WINK news says most of Sunrise Drive was under 2 to 5 feet of water. The homes have since been emptied of belongings and stripped of drywall. The high winds destroyed roofs and left streets full of debris, so much that in some places it’s hard to see the houses, and pools full of mud.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO