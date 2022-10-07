Read full article on original website
LSU football fan accuses Tennessee of cheating at Tiger Stadium
LSU football was soundly beaten—OK, thrashed—by Tennessee on Saturday. The Volunteers strolled into Death Valley and showed the 100,000+ inside that there’s still a massive difference in where each program is at right now. It took less than two minutes for the visitors to display their true class and expose the Tigers. Unfortunately, the beatdown would not stop.
