Bakersfield, CA

Linda g. Colman
4d ago

There's to much crime going on ! what is wrong with people these days ? I don't understand why people want to live life behind bars ? could it be because they have no place to live but on the streets ? or drugs that keep you addicted ? I can't believe so many young people are dieing from drugs ! that's so sad 😭 what this guy is smiling about what? is he proud ?

KGET 17

Suspects involved in Oildale Walmart shooting in custody: KCSO

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects involved in a shooting at the Walmart in Oildale Monday night. The sheriff’s office received multiple 911 calls of a shooting inside the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s office.
OILDALE, CA
KGET 17

Man who wounded 2 in shooting over affair sentenced to 30 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Angry his wife had been unfaithful with a family friend, Jesus Rojo-Lopez followed a car occupied by the man and fired a shot into the vehicle, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The round wounded the man and also injured another occupant. Rojo-Lopez, 28, was...
DELANO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman

A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged today with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire, who's being held on $1 million The post Beaumont man charged with murder for disappearance, death of woman appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Exhumed body believed to be a murder victim￼

MOHAVE VALLEY – Authorities believe a body exhumed from a burial site in the Mohave Valley desert is a murder victim who was killed in Bakersfield, California. Authorities have not released the name or age of the victim. Investigations began at 1:48 a.m. September 23 when Bakersfield police responded...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KTLA

Police find man dead after fight reported in South Gate home

An investigation is underway after police responded to a domestic disturbance call and found a man dead in a South Gate home Tuesday. Local police officers were called to the home in the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue around 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. The caller indicated […]
SOUTH GATE, CA
KGET

1 in custody after reports of a shooting at Walmart: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is in custody after reports of a shooting at the Walmart on North Chester Avenue, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received several calls regarding a shooting at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart and when deputies arrived they took a man into custody and recovered […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Man allegedly stabs 4 people in separate incidents in Pomona

A man was arrested and later charged after allegedly stabbing four people in separate incidents in Pomona last week. The first incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. Oct. 7, when Pomona police responded to a stabbing in the 400 block of East Kingsley Avenue. There, officers found two victims suffering from multiple stab wounds. The […]
POMONA, CA
KGET

Man gets 16 years, 4 months for 2019 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter for shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend was sentenced to 16 years and four months in prison. Adanid Rebollar, 36, was sentenced Thursday. He was acquitted of attempted murder and found guilty of the lesser charge of attempted manslaughter as well as two gun-related offenses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead not guilty, face death penalty in Real Road slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two of four men charged with kidnapping and murder in the death of someone whose body was found in Arizona pleaded not guilty Monday. Juan Toscano, 34, and Edrich Esquer-Rubio, 21, are eligible for the death penalty in the death of a person believed killed at a home on Real Road. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit

A high-speed pursuit that began last night Cathedral City ended in an arrest. We are told the chase ended with the suspect detained near Varner and Bob Hope around 11:45 last night. Officers on scene told News Channel 3 the suspect vehicle reached speeds well over 100 miles per hour during the chase. At one The post Suspect arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in high-speed pursuit appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
foxla.com

More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Child reported missing in Lancaster has been found

LANCASTER, Calif. – A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of 5th Street East, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The girl...
LANCASTER, CA
KRMG

Grocery store employee arrested after attacking co-worker with meat cleaver

CHINO HILLS, Calif. — A grocery store employee in Chino Hills, California, is facing an attempted murder charge after an ongoing feud with a co-worker escalated to violence. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 57-year-old Marlon Uy of Pomona is accused of arming himself with a meat cleaver and striking the victim multiple times in the upper torso, KTLA-TV reported.
CHINO HILLS, CA
californiaexaminer.net

Missing California Guy Abducted In Broad Daylight

According to news outlets and authorities, a guy from California was abducted on Saturday during daytime hours, and he has not been seen since. On Thursday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) received a report that two male suspects had gotten out of a silver 2008 Infiniti G-35 on Michillinda Avenue, close to Colorado Boulevard in the Pasadena region.
PASADENA, CA

